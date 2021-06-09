AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive in Dallas. The Texas bar association has opened an investigation into whether Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct. After Paxton, a Republican, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in December to block Joe Biden's victory, a Democratic Party activist filed a complaint with the bar association calling the case frivolous. The bar initially declined to investigate, but a tribunal overturned that decision late last month. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE BLEIBERG
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

The State Bar of Texas initially declined to take up a Democratic Party activist's complaint that Paxton's petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s victory was frivolous and unethical. But a tribunal that oversees grievances against lawyers overturned that decision late last month and ordered the bar to look into the accusations against the Republican official.

The investigation is yet another liability for the embattled attorney general, who is facing a years-old criminal case, a separate, newer FBI investigation, and a Republican primary opponent who is seeking to make electoral hay of the various controversies. It also makes Paxton one of the highest profile lawyers to face professional blowback over their roles in Donald Trump's effort to delegitimize his defeat.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office did not respond to requests for comment. Paxton's defense lawyer, Philip Hilder, declined to comment.

Kevin Moran, the 71-year-old president of the Galveston Island Democrats, shared his complaint with The Associated Press along with letters from the State Bar of Texas and the Board of Disciplinary Appeals that confirm the investigation. He said Paxton's efforts to dismiss other states' election results was a wasteful embarrassment for which the attorney general should lose his law license.

“He wanted to disenfranchise the voters in four other states,” said Moran. “It's just crazy.”

Texas' top appeals lawyer, who would usually argue the state's cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, notably did not join Paxton in bringing the election suit. The high court threw it out.

Paxton has less than a month to reply to Moran's claim that the lawsuit to overturn the results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was misleading and brought in bad faith, according to a June 3 letter from the bar. All four of the battleground states voted for Biden in November.

From there, bar staff will take up the case in a proceeding that resembles the grand jury stage of a criminal investigation. Bar investigators are empowered to question witnesses, hold hearings and issue subpoenas to determine whether a lawyer likely committed misconduct. That finding then launches a disciplinary process that could ultimately result in disbarment, suspension or a lesser punishments. A lawyer also could be found to have done nothing wrong.

The bar dismisses thousands of grievances each year and the Board of Disciplinary Appeals, 12 independent lawyers appointed by the Texas Supreme Court, overwhelmingly uphold those decisions. Reversals like that of Moran's complaint happened less than 7% of the time last year, according to the bar's annual report.

Claire Reynolds, a spokeswoman and lawyer for the bar, said state law prohibits the agency from commenting on complaints unless they result is public sanctions or a court action.

The bar's investigation is confidential and likely to take months. But it draws renewed attention to Paxton's divisive defense of Trump as he and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush vie for the former president’s endorsement in the Republican primary to run for attorney general in 2022.

On the Democratic side, Joe Jaworski, the former mayor of Galveston, has said he'll run. Moran said Jaworski is a friend but that he played no role in the complaint against Paxton.

Paxton's election challenge was filled with claims that failed to withstand basic scrutiny. A succession of other judges and state elections officials have refuted claims of widespread voter fraud, and Trump's own Justice Department found no evidence of fraud that could have changed the election's outcome.

Nonetheless, Paxton's lawsuit won him political and financial support from Trump loyalists at a time when fresh allegations of criminal wrongdoing led many in the state GOP to keep their distance from the attorney general.

Last fall, eight of Paxton's top deputies mounted an extraordinary revolt in which they accused him of abusing his office in the service of a wealthy donor. The FBI is investigating their claims.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and separately pleaded not guilty in a state securities fraud case that's languished since 2015. He has also used his office in ways that have benefited allies and other donors.

The new criminal allegations prompted an exodus of the top lawyers from Paxton's office. But Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins was still serving as Texas' top appellate lawyer at the time of the election lawsuit.

Although the solicitor general usually handles cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, it was a private Washington, D.C.-based lawyer who brought the election challenge with Paxton. Hawkins has since moved to private practice. A spokesman for his firm said “we can’t help you" with questions about why he didn't handle the suit.

Recommended Stories

  • Holt walk-off hit for Rangers in 4-3 win over Giants in 11

    Brock Holt and the Texas Rangers needed just such a send-off before going back on the road, where things have really been difficult for them. Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning and the Rangers beat the NL-best San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Wednesday for only their second win in 14 games, ending a five-game homestand in a span that started with an 0-9 mark on their longest winless trip in team history. “It’s fun winning baseball games, especially when times have been a little rough for us,” said Holt, who was mobbed by teammates, including one who accidentally slapped him in the face during the celebration after he lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2).

  • JBS says it paid $11 million ransom after cyberattack

    JBS USA on Thursday announced it had paid hackers "the equivalent of $11 million in ransom" to resolve a cyberattack that forced the meat company to shut down.State of play: The payment was made in bitcoin, per the Wall Street Journal. The company said it made the decision to pay the ransom after consulting with "internal IT professionals and third-party cybersecurity experts."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said the payment h

  • Woman punches crocodile in the head to save her twin sister

    Twin sisters were swimming in Mexico lagoon infested with crocodiles

  • WTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents

    World Trade Organization members agreed on Wednesday to start formal negotiations on a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply to developing countries, but face rival proposals - one with and one without a waiver of intellectual property rights. South Africa and India, backed by many emerging nations, have been pushing for eight months for a temporary waiver of IP rights on vaccines and other treatments. Developed nations, many home to large pharmaceutical companies, have resisted, arguing that a waiver would not boost production and could undermine future research and development on vaccines and therapeutics.

  • Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack

    The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month. Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s U.S. division confirmed that it had paid the ransom. “This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA.

  • Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

    Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

  • Before summit, EU urges U.S. to "walk the talk" on trade disputes

    The European Union hopes next week's summit with the United States will help bring a rapid end to trade disputes and foster a transatlantic alliance to address global trade challenges, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday. Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as U.S. president after a rancorous four years in relations during the Trump administration. "As a trust and confidence building measures, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes," Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

  • Murder for hire and a corrupt governor: 42-year-old cold case solved in Tennessee

    Sam Pettyjohn was shot execution-style in his beer shop in 1979. Now investigators say the killing was paid for in-part by the administration of a former governor.

  • Are there vitamins that help prevent grey hairs?

    Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers’ questions about health, nutrition and COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Utah's Gobert wins third Defensive Player of the Year award

    Rudy Gobert saved Utah's opening game of the second round with a blocked shot, the kind of play that's earned him recognition as the NBA's best defender. It would have been ever better if Mark Eaton had seen it. The former Jazz center died last month at 64 and Gobert was thinking about his predecessor Wednesday after breaking a tie with him for most Defensive Player of the Year awards in franchise history by winning it for a third time.

  • Durham Bulls pitcher injured by batted ball leaves NC hospital, to continue rehab

    Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the head by a batted ball on June 3.

  • U.S. stocks end lower ahead of inflation report

    Wall Street ended a see-saw session lower on Wednesday as market participants awaited inflation data for clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy. All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed earlier gains, but remained range-bound in the absence of any clear market catalysts. "There's a lull period in terms of news," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

  • Closed cold case murder tied to ousted Tennessee governor

    A former Tennessee governor's administration helped fund a contract murder of a key federal witness decades ago while embroiled in the state's largest political scandal, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. The new details revealed for the first time Wednesday have elements that ring of a movie: a trusted ally of union boss Jimmy Hoffa gunned down after testifying about a corrupt governor selling prison pardons and a gunman who donned a wig and blackface to throw authorities off the scent. Investigators in Hamilton County, which encompasses Chattanooga, have been chipping away at the 42-year-old cold case of Samuel Pettyjohn since they renewed their investigation in 2015.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Most in 2 Weeks to $36K After El Salvador Passes Currency Law

    The cryptocurrency is up from a low price of about $31,000.

  • Feds threaten to sue Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott's immigration 'disaster' declaration

    The U.S. Health and Human Services department is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's order to revoke licenses for shelters for unaccompanied children.

  • U.S. and Taiwan May Resume Framework Agreement Talks

    Jun.09 -- The U.S. and Taiwan may restart advanced trade and investment talks as early as Thursday. Another move that will surely anger Beijing. Bloomberg’s Stephen Engle reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Matthew Stafford can't pass on complimenting Rams' versatile receiving corps

    On Rams' Day 2 of minicamp, new quarterback Matthew Stafford shared how impressed he was with the versatility of a deep receiving corps.

  • New Audio Shows Aggressive Giuliani Trying To Pressure Ukraine For Biden Investigation

    CNN obtained audio of a July 2019 call that took place just days before Donald Trump's controversial conversation with the Ukrainian president.

  • NYT : Mara Gay’s Anti-American Flag Comments ‘Irresponsibly Taken Out of Context’

    The New York Times released a statement via Twitter Tuesday evening claiming that the comments made by editorial board member Mara Gay, in which she said she was "disturbed" by the sight of the American flag, were "irresponsibly taken out of context."

  • Biden Needs More Than $52 Billion to Counter China in Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s blueprint for the U.S. semiconductor industry marks an ambitious effort to set industrial policy for a critical sector of the economy, but the strategy will need more money and global support to take back chip supremacy and preempt a rival effort from China.The White House on Tuesday outlined a sweeping plan to secure the conduits for critical products from medicines to chips, responding in part to the growing economic and political sway of its Asian rival. S