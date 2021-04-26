U.S. to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check

ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.

The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The White House is increasingly feeling assured about the supply of the three vaccines being administered in the U.S., particularly following the restart of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot over the weekend. The U.S. has also been under mounting pressure in recent weeks to share more of its vaccine supply with the world, as countries like India experience devastating surges of the virus and others struggle to access doses needed to protect their most vulnerable populations.

“Given the strong portfolio of vaccines that the U.S. already has and that have been authorized by the FDA, and given that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not authorized for use in the U.S., we do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here during the next several months," said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. "Therefore the U.S. is looking at options to share the AstraZeneca doses with other countries as they become available.”

More than 3 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19, including more than 572,000 in the U.S. The U.S. has vaccinated more than 53% of its adult population with at least one dose of its three authorized vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, and it expects to have enough supply for its entire population by early summer.

About 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been produced but have yet to pass review by the FDA to “meet its expectations for product quality,” Zients said, noting the U.S. regulator is recognized as the “gold standard” for safety around the world. That process could be completed in the next several weeks. About 50 million more doses are in various stages of production and could be available to ship in May and June pending FDA sign-off.

The U.S. has yet to finalize where the AstraZeneca doses will go, Zients said. Neighbors Mexico and Canada have asked the Biden administration to share more doses, while dozens of other countries are looking to access supplies of the vaccine.

“We’re in the planning process at this point in time," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked where the doses would go.

The AstraZeneca doses will be donated by the U.S. government, which has contracted with the company for a total of 300 million doses — though the company has faced production issues.

The administration's move to share vaccines drew praise from nongovernmental aid groups, who encouraged the White House to develop plans to share even more doses.

“The Biden administration’s decision to begin sharing AstraZeneca vaccines is welcome news and an important first step towards the US sharing more of its massive vaccine stockpile," said Tom Hart, acting CEO at The ONE Campaign. "The Biden administration should build on this welcome first step and start sharing more vaccines as soon as possible.”

In part because the AstraZeneca vaccine is not expected to play a significant factor in the U.S. virus response, the White House was also moving to share raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine with India, which has emerged as a global hotspot for the virus, by diverting some of its orders to the vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

Zients told the AP that the Biden administration was working to satisfy other “key requests” from the Indian government, namely for personal protective equipment, tests, therapeutics and supplies of oxygen and respiratory assistance devices.

“The administration’s identified U.S. commercial suppliers of therapeutics that are immediately available to help relieve the suffering of the COVID-19 patients in India,” said Zients. “We’ve identified rapid diagnostic tests and supplies and PPE, and additional ventilators that are available to transferred to India.”

Epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were also expected to soon travel to India to assist the country with its virus response.

The additional quality review before the U.S. shares the AstraZeneca doses were in order because of issues at the facility that produced them, White House officials said.

AstraZeneca’s doses in the U.S. were produced at an Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore that has come under increased regulatory and public scrutiny after botching batches of the J&J vaccine. The U.S. pressed J&J to take over the plant and, as part of the effort to ensure the quality of newly produced vaccines, directed the facility to stop making the AstraZeneca shot. AstraZeneca is still looking to identify a new U.S. production facility for its future doses.

The U.S. government ordered enough for 150 million Americans before issues with the vaccine’s clinical trial held up clearance. The company’s 30,000-person U.S. trial didn’t complete enrollment until January, and it still has not filed for an emergency-use authorization with the FDA.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls India's Modi, pledging assistance amid dire coronavirus outbreak

    President Joe Biden spoke to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, pledging U.S. assistance after growing pressure on Washington to help. The U.S. will also share as many as 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries "as they become available," according to the White House senior adviser for COVID response Andy Slavitt. The White House has not said yet which countries will receive those doses.

  • US to share AstraZeneca shots with world

    The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday. (April 26)

  • EU takes legal action against AstraZeneca over COVID vaccine contract

    AstraZeneca only delivered around a third of the vaccines it promised to give the EU in the first three months of 2021.

  • New U.S. COVID cases fall sharply last week, deaths lowest since October

    Michigan still led the states in new cases per capita, though new infections fell 29% last week compared to the previous seven days. New cases also fell by over 20% in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the states with the next highest rates of infection based on population.

  • Levar Burton Schools Meghan McCain On 'Cancel Culture'

    "I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in this society," the "Reading Rainbow" host explained.

  • The DOJ is launching a probe into the Louisville Police Department

    Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement on Monday, making it the second probe into a police department announced within a week.

  • Valneva Covid vaccine trial to compare 'old-fashioned' technology with AstraZeneca jab

    A new vaccine trial is being launched that will gauge whether an "old-fashioned" technology works better than the AstraZeneca jab. Scientists are calling for 4,000 volunteers to take part in a study of the Valneva vaccine, which is manufactured in Scotland. Apart from those aged under 30, the volunteers will be randomly given either the candidate drug or the AstraZeneca vaccine, allowing scientists directly to compare safety and efficacy. By contrast, previous trials have compared the effect of a single vaccine against a placebo. It follows the news last week that the number of extremely rare but serious blood clotting events potentially linked to the AstraZeneca jab had roughly doubled. Cases have gone up from 79 to 168 and deaths from 19 to 32, although regulators say the benefits for most people strongly outweigh the risks. The joint committee on vaccination and immunisation has recommended that people aged 18 to 29 seek an alternative vaccine because the risk from Covid for this age group is so small that it is not outweighed by the possible risk of complication from the Oxford-designed jab.

  • Filibuster: The biggest obstacle to Biden getting his way

    He has an ambitious agenda, but how much his plans get through Congress depends on a centuries-old device.

  • Key Largo man who owns a clinic in Davie charged in $42 million healthcare fraud plot

    A federal grand jury indicted a Key Largo man on conspiracy and health care fraud charges last week, accusing him of using his Davie medical clinic to scam United Healthcare out of $12 million.

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

    With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation’s capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown. The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, D.C., residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces.

  • Andrew Brown shooting: anger as family shown only ‘snippet’ of police footage

    Lawyers say police trying to hide truth of Brown’s deathBrown, 42, killed by officers in North Carolina last week Benjamin Crump, one of the Brown family lawyers, said: ‘The state of North Carolina can no longer hide videos from the people who need to see them.’ Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Lawyers representing the family of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed by police in North Carolina last week, erupted in anger on Monday afternoon after relatives were shown only a 20-second “snippet” from one police body camera, which they said showed Brown with his hands on the steering wheel of the car he was driving when he was shot dead in a hail of police bullets. Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, spoke briefly at a press conference in Elizabeth City to say: “My dad got executed just trying to save his own life. It’s not right, it’s not right at all.” The family had been bracing themselves for a viewing of body-camera footage on Monday morning that could cast light on whether Brown was shot in the back. Family attorney Harry Daniels on Monday afternoon said that in fact it appeared that Brown was shot in the back of the head. Local media had reported that the family would finally get to see the video after an agonizing wait following Wednesday’s shooting, which happened during the serving of a drug warrant. But anger mounted on Monday after repeated delays. According to lawyers for the Brown family, they were informed that there would be a delay because parts of the footage had to be redacted. Then mid-afternoon, lawyers and family emerged from the viewing to report that there had been heated disagreements between the attorneys and county officials and that in the short piece of footage that was shown, police were already firing at Brown when the clip began, crowding his car with handguns and assault rifles drawn, family lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said. “They ran up to his vehicle, shooting. He still sat there while being shot at,” she said, adding that Brown did not at any point present a threat to the officers. She said the attorneys lost count of the number of shots fired during that 20 seconds. Earlier, Benjamin Crump, also representing the family, had said the authorities were trying to sweep the truth under the rug. He had said: “They want to redact the face of the police officers who killed Andrew Brown. Andrew Brown didn’t kill nobody, the police killed Andrew Brown, but we are going to protect them and not show their face.” According to an eye witness, deputies fired at Brown, 42, as he tried to drive away. Dispatch audio has been captured in which a first responder can be heard saying: “Be advised EMS has one male, 42 years of age, gunshot to the back.” A car taken from the site of Brown’s death was reported to have a shattered back window. The public may have to wait considerably longer to see the video. Under North Carolina state law, a judge has to approve the general release of body-camera footage – a process that could still take days. Local leaders are urging calm amid protests surrounding the police killing. Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the commissioners of Pasquotank county, said: “Rushing the gathering of evidence and interviewing of witnesses would hurt any future legal case that might be brought in the wake of this tragedy.” But lawyers said that patience was running out. Bakari Sellers, one of the legal team for the Brown family, told Monday’s press conference: “I wish we were somewhere else. I wish we had a week where Black folk weren’t just dying at the hands of law enforcement. The state of North Carolina can no longer hide videos from the people who need to see them.” Crump addressed the indications that Andrew Brown was shot in the back. “The most cowardly thing in the world you can do is shoot somebody in the back. They don’t shoot white men in the back. They shoot us in the back. The most dangerous thing to a police officer in America is a black man running away.” At the weekend, the Rev William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign called for the footage to be made public. “We’re sick and tired of all these deaths happening that don’t have to happen,” he said. “Release the tapes!” Brown died after seven officers including a tactical team were deployed to his house to serve a drug-related search and arrest warrant. All seven have been placed on leave. According to Betty Banks, Brown’s aunt, no drugs or weapons were found.

  • Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan president

    Vice President Kamala Harris told Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Monday that the U.S. is planning to increase relief to the Northern Triangle region and “strengthen our cooperation” to better manage the steep increase in migration at the U.S. southern border. Harris made the comments during a virtual meeting with the president that marked a ramping up of her diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region, a role she was given by President Joe Biden last month. Harris will also meet with Guatemalan community-based organizations Tuesday, and she has plans to hold a similar virtual meeting with the Mexican president next month, before heading to visit Mexico and Guatemala in June.

  • The most breathtaking space pictures of 2021 so far include a black hole, the "Lost Galaxy" and Jupiter's jet streams.

    NASA has shared some mesmerizing space pictures taken this year. Here are the highlights.

  • ‘Sofagate’ wouldn’t have happened if I was a man, says Ursula von der Leyen

    Ursula von der Leyen humiliated Charles Michel on Monday in revenge for the European Council president’s part in the sexist “sofagate” scandal that embarrassed her on a diplomatic visit to Turkey. She was forced to sit on a sofa after Mr Michel took one of the only two chairs provided for the meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April. Video footage of an uncomfortable Mrs von der Leyen, the first woman to lead the European Commission, standing before the two seated men went viral and fuelled talk of a rift between the leaders of the two EU institutions.

  • Michigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hard

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamed in much of the U.S., but not in Michigan. Hospitals are full or filling up across the state, and "unlike previous surges, it now is younger and middle-aged adults — not their parents and grandparents — who are taking up many of Michigan's hospital beds," The New York Times reports. "Michigan hospitals are now admitting about twice as many coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s as they were during the fall peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association." Michigan has recorded 91,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, more than California and Texas combined, The Associated Press reports. "Doctors, medical professionals, and public health officials point to a number of factors that explain how the situation has gotten so bad in Michigan," from the high prevalence of the more contagious and deadly B.1.1.7 variant first found in Britain, to widespread abandonment of masks and social distancing — especially in the rural, northern part of the state — after extended lockdowns. A majority of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, "but the vaccinations of older people do not explain rising hospitalizations among people younger than 60, including those in their 20s and 30s," or the worrisome trend of younger patients "coming in more often with serious cases of COVID-19," the Times reports. "Younger people are among those most likely to be out and about socializing and in the work force," for one thing, and they are just now getting access to the vaccine. The new influx of younger patients is taking a toll on hospital workers after a year of brief ebbs and tragic flows. "This third wave has just been very overwhelming, a lot of sick people and a lot of younger sick people," Andrew Chandler, an emergency room tech, tells the Port Huron Times Herald. "We're getting to the point where we're just so beat down," Alexandra Budnik, an intensive care nurse in Royal Oaks, tells The New York Times. "Every time we get a call or every time we hear that there's another 40-year-old that we don't have a circuit for — it's just like, you know, we can't save them all." More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Trailer Is Here And OMG It Looks Gorgeous

    The promo for the new film aired Sunday night during the Oscars Movies have had it rough over the last year. The pandemic closed theaters, and what theaters remained open saw only a fraction of their former audience turnout. Hollywood’s banking that with more American’s getting the COVID-19 vaccination, this could be the year people []

  • India's crematoriums overwhelmed by 'war-like' conditions as virus surge hits new record

    India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. The UK and other governments around the world pledged support as, for the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections. The surge is spurred by an insidious new variant, undermining the government's premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States globally. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India's Covid-19 fatalities to 192,311. Experts say that toll could be a huge undercount, as suspected cases are not included, and many deaths from the infection are being attributed to underlying conditions. The crisis unfolding in India is most visceral in its graveyards and crematoriums, and in heartbreaking images of gasping patients dying on their way to hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

  • Oscar Brings Back The Glamour With An In-Person Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

    Another virtual ceremony, another missing red carpet? Not for the Oscars. Just as the Academy somewhat controversially brought the nominees to the show in real life, rather than attempting the fully virtual shows we’ve seen for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards, the Oscars kicked off in style Sunday with a real red carpet. Usually […]

  • Why Elizabeth Warren wants to fire the company servicing your student loans

    Even before she was a senator, Warren criticized Navient for student-loan abuses. She told Insider "it's past time to fire them and other servicers."