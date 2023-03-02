AP Explains: Chicago mayor loses re-election bid

TechCrunch

Tesla Investor Day is upon us, an occasion where shareholders and super fans will make their pilgrimage to the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin — while the rest of us tune in via livestream on YouTube or Twitter — to hear exactly what CEO Elon Musk has planned for the future. Tesla Investor Day is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET or for those on the ground in Austin, 3 pm CT. Historically, that doesn't mean Musk will be onstage at the top of the hour.