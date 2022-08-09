AP Explains: FBI searches Trump's Florida estate

The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter. (Aug. 9)

Recommended Stories

  • FBI agents search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate In Florida

    CBS News correspondent Dan Liberman reports.

  • FBI searches Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    The FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. (Aug. 9)

  • FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort. The unprecedented search of a former president's home would mark a significant escalation into the records investigation, which is one of several probes Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business. The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on the search, which Trump in a statement called a raid and said involved a "large group of FBI agents."

  • Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

    The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

  • Explainer-Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida estate. What legal woes does he face?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump's claims. The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear.

  • Biden to sign $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

    President Joe Biden is preparing to sign a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. The Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday will include lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, the White House said, as the president looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods. “We are going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday.

  • Gay men in Phoenix confront monkeypox threat, warn against stigmas

    Men who have sex with men are concerned monkeypox will spark homophobia and further spread the virus into the general population.

  • Donald Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Florida home

    Monday's search was reportedly connected to an investigation into Mr Trump's handling of official papers.

  • Blinken says US is "equal partner" with African countries

    The United States sees Africa's 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in South Africa Monday. “Our strategy is rooted in the recognition that sub-Saharan Africa is a major geopolitical force — one that has shaped our past, is shaping our present, and will shape our future,” Blinken said at the University of Pretoria in a speech detailing the Biden administration's policies for Africa. “It’s a strategy that reflects the region’s complexity, its diversity, its agency; and one that focuses on what we will do with African nations and peoples, not for African nations and peoples,” he said.

  • FBI searches Donald Trump's estate in Florida

    Former President Donald Trump said FBI officials were conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

  • Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill

    Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly. President Joe Biden's congressional allies hope the bill, which they pushed through the Senate over united Republican opposition, will boost their chances in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to recapture the majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

  • Tennessee football narrowly misses spot in preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

    Tennessee football went 7-6 in Josh Heupel's first season. Vols open the 2022 season on cusp of the Top 25 in the preseason USA TODAY coaches poll.

  • How serious is FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home?

    CBSLA's Laurie Perez spoke to CBSLA Legal Analyst Jessica Levinson about the legal case involving the Department of Justice, who issued a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's private residence.

  • Political analyst talks about FBI search of former president Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    FBI agents searched former president Trump's estate in Florida. Sara Donchey talked to a political analyst about this unprecedented move.

  • US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken

    The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

  • Trump's Safe Inspires Meme-Heavy Guessing Game On Twitter

    "They even broke into my safe!" the former president said after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

  • Gay Insurrectionist Brandon Straka's Plea May Be In Jeopardy

    The self-styled social media influencer admitted to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and cooperated with federal authorities to inform on others.

  • Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

    Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Florida residence.

  • Here's How Pete Davidson Has Been Doing Since His Breakup from Kim Kardashian

    Following news of his breakup from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson attended his sister's graduation and then stepped out in a very telling t-shirt in Australia.

  • 'Tip of the iceberg': New York health officials raise alarms over possible polio spread

    Health officials have said that a paralytic polio case likely means there are more, possibly hundreds, of asymptomatic polio cases in the area.