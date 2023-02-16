AP Explains: Fetterman checks into hospital for depression

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's elections just six months after suffering a near-fatal stroke, checked into a Washington-area hospital on Wednesday for treatment for clinical depression, his office said in a statement. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania senator was evaluated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday by the attending physician for Congress, who recommended inpatient care, Fetterman's office said on Thursday. Fetterman was briefly hospitalized last week after feeling light-headed, though doctors determined he had not suffered a new stroke.