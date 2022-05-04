AP Explains: Trump Jr testifies for Jan 6 panel

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter. (May 4)

