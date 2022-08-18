AP Explains: Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty

MMA Weekly

UFC president Dana White likes to gamble and is so good at it that he isn't allowed to play blackjack in certain Las Vegas casinos. "It's not that I'm banned from casinos. They just don't want me to play there. They won't give me the limits that I want, and they won't let me bet as much as I want because they don't like to lose," White said in an interview with GQ Sports. While White hasn't been officially banned from casinos, he's been kicked out of of plenty. "The Palms has kicked me out of th