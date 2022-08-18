AP Explains: Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty
A top executive at former President Donald Trump's family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes. (Aug. 18) (AP Video: David Martin/Robert Bumsted)
A top executive at former President Donald Trump's family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes. (Aug. 18) (AP Video: David Martin/Robert Bumsted)
CNN is dropping its Sunday show Reliable Sources while its host, media correspondent Brian Stelter, is exiting the network. A spokesperson for CNN said, “CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he […]
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, on Thursday pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and agreed to testify against the company --- without implicating former President Donald Trump himself.
USA TODAY found no evidence of a leaked call between Christopher Wray, the head of the FBI, and President Joe Biden about the FBI search.
With a wingspan of 10 inches, the atlas moth is one of the biggest known moths in the world. It was found in Bellevue, Washington, last month.
InfoWarsFar-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has found “someone way better” than former President Donald Trump to support for president in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.The InfoWars host and “Stop the Steal” advocate announced on his broadcast this week that he had “pigheadedly” supported the twice-impeached ex-president for years, but those days were long gone.An outspoken anti-vaxxer, Jones claimed to his audience that he already “disagreed” with the Trump administration’s Operat
The North Texas district is getting national attention after removing books that were challenged last year, including Bibles and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
Where Ohio State began and ended in the AP Poll each year since 2000. #GoBuckeys
A New Jersey community organization says demand for the monkeypox vaccine has been rising as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 11,000 people in the U.S. have been infected by the virus this year. (August 16) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
Allen Weisselberg, a long-time employee of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to charges he helped the company cheat on its taxes.
Mercury NZ Limited ( NZSE:MCY ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of September...
A panel of ESPN analysts predicted who will win each of the 2022-23 regular season awards.
"Your obstruction of the committees' investigations is unacceptable," top Democrats on the January 6 committee told the inspector general in a letter.
The Patriots made three roster moves on cut day.
Brent crude has dropped to pre-war levels but recovery in China's oil demand will contribute to its price rebound to $125 a barrel, says UBS.
Don O'Neill proved everyone wrong when he transformed from a mild mannered show horse into Saddlebred who won every major horseshow in the country.
Under a felony plea deal in Manhattan, Allen Weisselberg will serve 100 days in NYC's notorious Rikers Island jail. First, he'll have to testify against the Trump Organization.
UFC president Dana White likes to gamble and is so good at it that he isn't allowed to play blackjack in certain Las Vegas casinos. "It's not that I'm banned from casinos. They just don't want me to play there. They won't give me the limits that I want, and they won't let me bet as much as I want because they don't like to lose," White said in an interview with GQ Sports. While White hasn't been officially banned from casinos, he's been kicked out of of plenty. "The Palms has kicked me out of th
Women on Twitter are using the meme to proudly discuss their unique interests.
NC lawyer: Attorney General Merrick Garland followed the law to its letter in the search of Mar-a-Lago. | Opinion
The Trump Organization’s money man has agreed that, if called, he’ll testify against Trump’s companies