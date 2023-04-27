AP Explains: Trump rape accuser cross-examined

Reuters Videos

STORY: Former US president Donald Trump is facing a fresh civil trial over alleged sexual misconduct nearly three decades ago.A jury was chosen to hear the case in New York on Tuesday. Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing Trump for allegedly raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996 and also for defaming her by denying it happened. Carroll is seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm and invasion of privacy. The former president has denied the accusation, calling it a ‘hoax’ and ‘complete scam’ in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. Shawn Crowley, the lawyer representing Carroll, told jurors on Tuesday the rape allegation against Trump is not a case of ‘he said, she said.’ In Crowley's opening statement at the trial in a federal court in Manhattan, she said that Trump ‘slammed Ms. Carroll against the wall’ and ‘pressed his lips to hers,’ an account she says other witnesses were prepared to verify. Among them -- two friends Carroll confided in after the incident. The lawyer told jurors they would also hear testimony from two other women who say Trump sexually assaulted them, which Trump denies. The former president's lawyer Joe Tacopina countered in his opening statement that the evidence will show Trump did not assault Carroll. Tacopina also asked jurors in strongly Democratic Manhattan to set aside their feelings for Trump, a Republican and former New Yorker, who has stirred up strong opinions from across the political spectrum. Trump did not attend the trial and is not required in a civil case. According to lawyers from both sides, the former president is unlikely to testify. The trial is expected to resume on Wednesday and last up to two weeks.