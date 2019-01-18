AP Explains: Trump says wall will stop drugs, facts differ

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, a man throws a ball for his dog next to the border wall topped with razor wire in Tijuana, Mexico. In his demands that Congress set aside $5.7 billion for a border wall, President Donald Trump insists a physical barrier would stop heroin entering the U.S. from Mexico. But U.S. statistics, analysts and testimony at the trial of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in New York show that most hard drugs entering the U.S. from Mexico come through land ports of entry staffed by agents, not open sections of the border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — In his demands that Congress set aside $5.7 billion for a border wall, President Donald Trump has insisted that a new physical barrier would stop heroin entering the U.S. from Mexico.

"Our southern border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs, including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone, 90 percent of which floods across from our southern border," Trump said in a speech last week about U.S.-Mexico border security.

Trump added in a Tweet the next day: "These numbers will be DRASTICALLY REDUCED if we have a Wall!"

But U.S. statistics, analysts and ongoing testimony at the New York City trial of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman show that most hard drugs entering the U.S. from Mexico come through land border crossings staffed by agents, not open sections of the border.

"We've been gradually beefing up physical barriers along the border for 20 years and have not seen any demonstrable difference in drug flows," said David Shirk, a University of San Diego political science and international relations professor who specializes in U.S.-Mexico relations and border politics. "Drugs come through many ways that are not stopped by a wall, whether it's by boat, submersible, tunnel, catapult, drone."

ON THE BORDER

The southwestern U.S. border "remains the primary entry point for heroin into the United States," says the Drug Enforcement Administration's 2018 Drug Threat Assessment.

It says most of its heroin seizures on the border are at official crossings called ports of entry, in California, and increasingly in Arizona. It arrives in passenger vehicles, hidden inside their frames and in other places in the cars, followed by tractor-trailers, where the drugs are hidden in legal imported goods.

A much smaller amount of heroin is seized from people who sneak across the border, usually on foot.

"Why bother trekking through the desert with a small amount of the drugs if it's so much easier and faster to drive it through a port of entry?" asked Adam Isacson, director of defense oversight for the nonprofit Washington Office on Latin America, a group that says Trump's wall will not boost border security.

Customs and Border Protection statistics show that 4,813 pounds (2,180 kilograms) of heroin were confiscated at official crossings in the 11-month period ending Aug. 31. The Border Patrol, which patrols the vast areas between the crossings, seized 532 pounds (241 kilograms) of heroin in the same 11 months.

Statistics suggest more bulkier marijuana shipments are smuggled between ports of entry than at them. The Border Patrol seized nearly 440,000 pounds (200,000 kilograms) of pot between crossings during the 11 months, compared with 280,000 pounds (127,000 kilograms) confiscated at crossings.

HOME ON THE RANGE

Still, some people living near the border believe a wall would stop the flow of hard drugs into the U.S.

Sue Chilton, the wife of longtime cattleman Jim Chilton who has operated a 50,000-acre ranch in southern Arizona for more than three decades, said they have seen "anything and everything" come onto their land that includes a 5.5-mile stretch along the international boundary.

"There are two ways to look at it," she said. "You could also say that they have been more successful at the ports of entry because they have the dogs and the equipment and they don't have those advantages in the in-between areas."

"If you have 10 people standing on one corner and no one standing on the other corner, where do you think they are going to catch the robber?" she asked.

VIEW FROM THE SOUTH

Alejandro Hope, a former Mexican intelligence official who is now an independent security analyst, says a new wall as a counter-drug strategy is "basically a pointless exercise."

He points to recent drug seizures in Mexico, including 92.5 pounds (42 kilograms) of methamphetamine found Monday at the Tijuana airport just across the border from San Diego with a passenger who brought it hidden in cheese on a commercial flight from the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan.

That day, 53 pounds (24 kilograms) of cocaine were found inside the doors of a car intercepted between Monterrey and Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas. And packages containing 64 pounds (29 kilograms) of cocaine were captured in Tuxpan port, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, on a cargo ship from Barranquilla, Colombia bound for New Orleans.