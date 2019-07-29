AP FACT CHECK: Some inconvenient truths for 2020 Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic presidential contenders have some inconvenient truths to grapple with.

It's not easy, for example, to summon foreboding words on the economy — accurately — when the U.S. has been having its longest expansion in history.

Health care for all raises questions of costs to average taxpayers that the candidates are loath to confront head on.

And in slamming President Donald Trump relentlessly for his treatment of migrants, the Democrats gloss over the record of President Barack Obama (and his vice president, Joe Biden), whose administration deported them by the millions and housed many children in the border "cages" they assail Trump for using now.

The candidates will be pressed on the economy, health care, immigration and much more in their second round of debates, this week in Detroit.

A sampling of the campaign rhetoric on a variety of subjects and how it compares with the facts:

THE CAGES

KAMALA HARRIS: "You look at the fact that this is a president who has pushed policies that's been about putting babies in cages at the border in the name of security when in fact what it is, is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government." — remarks at NAACP forum Wednesday in Detroit.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: "We should call out hypocrisy when we see it. For a party that associates itself with Christianity to say it is OK to suggest that God would smile on the division of families at the hands of federal agents, that God would condone putting children in cages," that party "has lost all claim to ever use religious language." — June debate .

THE FACTS: There is hypocrisy to be called out here.

By Buttigieg's standard, the Democratic Party has also lost its claim to invoke religion — because the "cages" were built and used by the Obama administration. Harris, a California senator, calls them a human rights abuse, but, like other Democrats, solely blames Trump.

The facilities are sectioned-off, chain-link indoor pens where children who come to the border without adults or who are separated from adults in detention are temporarily housed. The children are divided by age and sex.

A year ago, Associated Press photographs showing young people in such enclosures were misrepresented online as depicting child detentions by Trump and denounced by some Democrats and activists as illustrating Trump's cruelty. In fact, the photos were taken in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Many Democrats continue to exploit the imagery of "babies in cages" — as Harris put it — without acknowledging Obama used the facilities, too. His administration built the McAllen, Texas, center with chain-link holding areas in 2014.

Under Trump, journalists have witnessed migrants crowded into fetid chain-link quarters. The maltreatment of migrants is the responsibility of the Trump administration — and arguably Congress, for not approving more money for better care.

But the facilities are standard fare through administrations and the caged-babies accusations stand as one of the most persistent distortions by the 2020 Democrats.

___

JOE BIDEN: "Under Trump, there have been horrifying scenes at the border of kids being kept in cages, tear-gassing asylum seekers, ripping children from their mothers' arms." — June 24 opinion piece in the Miami Herald about his Latin America policy.

THE FACTS: Again, the scenes of kids in cages go back to the administration Biden served.

He is correct that U.S. authorities have fired tear gas to repel migrants trying to get across the border. Biden and other Democrats are also correct in identifying widespread family separations as a consequence of Trump's policy. His now-suspended zero-tolerance policy resulted in thousands of children being removed from their parents in holding centers, something the Obama administration did not do routinely.

Another form of family separation was seen, however, in the Obama years. The record deportation of 3 million migrants during Obama's presidency drove many families apart as some members were forced out of the U.S. while loved ones weren't.

___

IMMIGRATION

BIDEN: "There's 11 million undocumented (people), they've increased the solvency of the Social Security system by 12 years, because they're all paying in." — candidate forum in Iowa, July 16.