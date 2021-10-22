AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMANDA SEITZ and CALVIN WOODWARD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden botched the numbers behind the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday as he stretched to take all the credit for the surge of shots once he was in office.

A look at his remarks during a CNN town hall event:

COVID

BIDEN: “When I first was elected, there were only 2 million people who had COVID shots in the United States of America — and the vaccine. Now we got 190 million, because I went out and bought everything I could do and buy in sight and it worked."

THE FACTS: No, that’s not how the vaccine rollout in the U.S. happened. Biden is overstating his part.

First, it's not true that 2 million people had shots when he was elected in November. The COVID-19 vaccines were still awaiting emergency authorization then. The first shots were administered to the public in mid-December.

Nearly 16 million doses had been administered by Jan. 20, the day Biden took office. And Biden didn’t buy up all the doses — the Trump administration had purchased 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in December, weeks before Biden was inaugurated.

The Trump administration's vaccine plan fell short of its goals and suffered from disarray out of the gate. On Inauguration Day, less than half of the 36 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government had been administered.

Even so, the plan set the stage for an acceleration of vaccinations that did not happen solely because Biden "went out and bought everything I could do."

___

BORDER:

BIDEN, asked why he hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border as president: “I’ve been there before and I haven’t, I mean I know it well. I guess I should go down but the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down. I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion worth of damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world. but I plan on — now, my wife Jill has been down. She’s been on both sides of the river.”

THE FACTS: Yes, Jill Biden has been to the border but not, as he implies, as the eyes and ears of a president consumed with crises.

She wasn't first lady and he wasn't president when she went to Brownsville, Texas, in December 2019 and walked across to Matamoros, Mexico, to hand out Christmas meals and toys to the families of asylum seekers and witness their living conditions.

___

Seitz reported from Columbus, Ohio. David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun on Set, Killing Cinematographer, Injuring Director

    Mark Sagliocco/Getty for National GeographicAlec Baldwin cocked and fired a gun meant to be loaded with blanks on the set of a Western movie in Santa Fe on Thursday, hitting the film’s director and cinematographer.Halyna Hutchins, 42, was airlifted from the set of Rust, which began filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch this month, mid-afternoon to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she succumbed to her injuries.Baldwin also hit the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, according to

  • Tulare County sheriff addresses COVID outbreak at jail

    All civilian visitation to the Bob Wiley Detention Facility have been suspended, including pastors and volunteers who provide services to inmates.

  • Nissan ex-chair Ghosn set on restoring reputation

    Carlos Ghosn, the former auto industry superstar whose career screeched to a halt with his arrest three years ago, isn't about to settle into quiet retirement. Ghosn fled from Japan while hiding in a big cargo box on a private jet. The French, Brazilian-born Ghosn took refuge in Lebanon, his ancestral homeland, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun that killed ‘Rust’ crew member on film set: authorities

    An accident on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie, "Rust," at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Sante Fe, New Mexico sent two members of the film crew to the hospital – one of whom – a woman, has died, Fox News has confirmed.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles in Quick Retreat From All-Time High

    Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto hedge fund BitBull Capital, discusses what to make of bitcoin's biggest price pullback in almost a month in a sharp retreat just a day after reaching a new all-time high price near $67,000. Plus, his views on buying opportunities to watch, bitcoin futures ETFs, areas of investment interest for BitBull, and price predictions.

  • Bitcoin All-Time High Breakout Could Target $86K, Price Charts Suggest

    Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high around $66,000 on Wednesday, which could yield further upside toward $86,000 according to technical indicators.

  • Official: Narrative of riders filming train rape is false

    The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, the prosecutor handling the case said Thursday as he asked witnesses to come forward. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference that the other passengers on the train were not present for the entire 40-minute interaction on Oct. 13 and may not have understood what they were seeing. “People get off and on at every single stop,” Stollsteimer said.

  • Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow a new pipeline under the Baltic Sea to start operation. Speaking on a wide range of international and domestic policy issues during a conference of foreign policy experts, Putin argued that Russia already has increased gas supplies to Europe this year and could send more once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is functioning.

  • Democratic insistence on linking infrastructure and budget bills has been costly for Biden

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Trump is fighting Twitter's censorship with an even more censorious social site of his own

    Trump is fighting Twitter's censorship with an even more censorious social site of his own

  • Greenpeace chief warns of 'greenwashing' at UN climate talks

    The summit hosted by Britain has been described as “ the world’s last best chance ” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels, and is expected to see a flurry of new commitments from governments and businesses to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases.

  • Trump's new media network announcement came with a plan to go public via SPAC

    Former President Trump last night announced plans to launch a digital media network called "Truth Social," and said it would go public via a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition (Nasdaq: DWAC). What to know: So far, this is a joke. The press release didn't contain even basic information, such as the new company's CEO. In fact, the only execs mentioned are Trump (as chairman) and veteran TV producer Scott St. John as head of a subscription streaming service.Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • Biden says 'women are becoming - not a joke - better educated than men' as male college enrollment drops

    Biden said he's "worried" about the drop in college enrollment for men, as women still continue to be paid less in many industries.

  • Beirut clash fires up sectarian anger in echo of civil war

    He was only a year old when his panicked father picked him up and they fled with his mother from the gunfire rattling their neighborhood. It was the day Lebanon’s civil war started 46 years ago. Now 47, Bahij Dana did the same thing last week.

  • CDC Authorizes Boosters of Moderna and Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines

    The CDC outlined which people should be getting the booster doses, and when

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Eras

  • Biden seeks to reboot U.S. sanctions policy

    The Biden administration is rethinking the U.S. approach to sanctions after four years of Donald Trump imposing and escalating them.The big picture: Sanctions are among the most powerful tools the U.S. has to influence its adversaries’ behavior without using force. But they frequently fail to bring down regimes or moderate their behavior, and they can increase the suffering of civilians and resentment of the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A new Tre

  • Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set

    A man is also being treated in hospital after the firearm was discharged on set in New Mexico.

  • Why is White House painting inflation and supply disruption as minor problems?

    Inflation and significant disruptions to the supply chains that bring goods into the United States have driven up prices for almost every product Americans use — but the Biden administration has worked to frame the problems as minor inconveniences that will soon pass.

  • Kyrsten Sinema’s Own Advisers Just Dumped Her

    GETTYSen. Kyrsten Sinema’s own advisers are the latest former allies to have had enough of the Arizona Democrat’s political maneuvering: On Thursday, The New York Times reported that five military veterans resigned from a board advising the senator on policy issues.In a letter to Sinema, they confronted her with a litany of offenses—accusing her of using them as “window dressing” for her political brand, ignoring their recommendations, and going back on her campaign promises to protect voting ac