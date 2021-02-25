AP FACT CHECK: Biden on virus deaths, Kerry's climate crisis

  • President Joe Biden speaks about the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden looks at his notes during a virtual roundtable with Black essential workers hosted by Domestic Policy Council director Susan Rice, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden reads the number of American that died from COVID-19 during a speech at the White House, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy, right, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 4

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the 500,000 Americans that died from COVID-19, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN and SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his team are getting the numbers wrong when they talk about the enormity of the mounting COVID-19 death toll and the looming climate change threat.

A look at the claims:

BIDEN: “Each day, I receive a small card in my pocket that I carry with me in my schedule. It shows the number of Americans who have been infected by or died from COVID-19. Today, we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone: 500,071 dead. That’s more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War combined.” — remarks Monday.

BIDEN: “As of yesterday, there are 500,071 people who have died from this — 500. That’s more people that died in World War One, World War Two and Vietnam combined, in a year — in a year.” — remarks Tuesday in roundtable with Black essential workers.

THE FACTS: His list of three wars is wrong. Based on conventional measures, coronavirus deaths in the U.S. currently do not exceed those from World War I, World War II and the Vietnam conflict.

According to the Congressional Research Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs, there were 116,516 U.S. deaths in World War I, 405,399 in World War II — which includes both battle deaths and other deaths in service but not in theater — and 58,220 in the Vietnam conflict. That adds up to about 580,000, exceeding the half million COVID-19 deaths as of Monday.

The virus death toll instead all but matched the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined. With 36,574 deaths in the Korean War, the total number of casualties from those military conflicts was 500,193.

Asked for Biden’s accounting, a White House official said Biden had meant in his speeches to say “combat” deaths in World War I, World War II and Vietnam — which totaled a more modest 390,000.

___

JOHN KERRY, Biden’s climate envoy: “Well, the scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left.” — interview with CBS News on Feb. 19.

KERRY: “Three years ago, scientists gave us a stark warning. They said we have 12 years to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.” — virtual climate adaptation summit, hosted by the Netherlands on Jan. 25.

THE FACTS: He’s incorrect that 2030 is a drop-dead date to avert the “worst consequences” of climate change, though it's true that the planet will get progressively worse with each passing year. It’s not an all-or-nothing type of situation that his comments imply, according to climate scientists.

A report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, drawn from the work of hundreds of scientists, uses 2030 as a prominent benchmark because signatories to the Paris climate change agreement have pledged voluntary emission cuts by then. The date is not a last-chance, hard deadline for action.

The report “did not ever say we had ’12 years left’ in 2018,” said Jim Skea, an IPCC co-chair and one of the report’s lead authors. He said Kerry and others are wrongly interpreting references to the year 2030 in the report, which was used as a goal post “for no other reason than it marked the transition from one decade to the next” and was when government pledges to cut emissions aimed to act.

Climate scientists certainly see the necessity for broad and immediate action to address global warming, but they do not agree that 2030 is a point of no return.

The 2018 report had scientists detailing the differences between the two global warming-fighting goals agreed upon in the Paris climate agreement. The two goals are limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. The goals were set by diplomats based on scientific reports.

“Every bit of warming had consequences and there will be significant differences in impacts between 1.5 and 2 degrees warming,” Skea, an energy professor at Imperial College in London, said in an email.

“That being said, we do not ‘fall off a cliff’ at 1.5 degrees — it just gets progressively worse.”

Duke University Earth scientist Drew Shindell, another report co-author, said “Kerry isn’t wildly wrong, but is a bit overly focused on specific numbers.'' He said there is “nothing special about 12 years or 2030. If we cut emissions by 2029 or 2031 the necessary cuts would be similar, but we only had years that were even multiples of 10 to look at.”

___

Yen reported from Austin, Texas.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Recommended Stories

  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy

    Katharine McPhee and David Foster may want to channel their musical talents into lullabies. The couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy, McPhee's publicist confirmed Wednesday. McPhee and Foster were friendly for years after meeting in 2006 when Foster was a mentor on “American Idol.”

  • U.S. State Department creates position of diversity officer

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced the creation of a State Department chief diversity officer, an effort to make the diplomatic corps more representative and part of President Joe Biden's pledge to work to heal U.S. racial divisions. The diversity and inclusion officer will report directly to Blinken, according to a statement that did not say who would be named to the position. The police killing of Black man George Floyd in May after years of such deaths sparked nationwide and global protests that highlighted systemic bias in many American institutions.

  • Republican-backed voting curbs set for U.S. Supreme Court scrutiny

    Fresh off an election in which former President Donald Trump made false claims of fraud, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to ponder the legality of a restriction on early voting in Arizona that his fellow Republicans argued was needed to combat fraud. The Republican-backed law, spurred in part by a video purportedly showing voter fraud that courts later deemed misleading, made it a crime to provide another person's completed early ballot to election officials, with the exception of family members or caregivers. Community activists sometimes engage in ballot collection to facilitate voting and increase voter turnout.

  • Reddit recovers from hour-long outage amid heavy trading in GameStop

    Videogame retailer GameStop, which had closed up about 104% on Wednesday and was once again a favorite pick on the WallStreetBets page, doubled in extended trading, even as the social media platform was not fully functional. The firm had on Tuesday said its finance head Jim Bell will step down next month. Reddit, now more famous for its day-trading forum where individual traders recently triggered a rally in many shorted stocks, has faced several outages in recent months.

  • 'Tired of getting slapped in the face': older Black farmers see little hope in Biden's agriculture pick

    Black farmers have been disregarded by the USDA for years. Will anything change in Tom Vilsack’s second stint? Tom Vilsack in 2016. Vilsack served as US agriculture secretary between 2009 and 2017. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images James “Bill” McGill has been a farmer for 40 of his 76 years. He can’t remember the year his 320-acre farm was put up for sale by the same man from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) he’d gone to for a loan to help him keep it. He can sum up the loss succinctly: “The government took it away. It has always been that way for us.” His treatment by the USDA over the years, it turns out, has conditioned him to have an easier time raising 60 or so pigs for slaughter on property in Bakersfield, California, he inherited from his parents. “I don’t get attached to hardly nothing any more,” he said. “So much hard luck over the years as a farmer, you learn.” Most older Black farmers like McGill have stories of being disregarded by the USDA, regardless of the administration, or who holds the title of agriculture secretary. They’re disillusioned to the point that it seems wise not to get too invested in USDA affairs, smart not to hold out hope for change. McGill didn’t even know that Biden had nominated Tom Vilsack, who was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday. “It doesn’t really mean a whole lot,” he said. A change of some sort would have come if Ohio congresswoman Marcia Fudge, a senior member of the House agriculture committee, was selected, as had been anticipated – she would have been the first Black woman to serve as agriculture secretary (she was instead selected to be secretary of housing and urban development). Vilsack, who has spent the time between his two stints as agriculture secretary in a high-paying job in big ag, is more of the “same ol’, same ol’”, as McGill put it. He served two terms in the same role in the Obama administration. Many of Biden’s cabinet picks have been praised by progressives; Vilsack’s nomination was met with confusion at best, disappointment and anger at worst. In what could be seen as a response to the backlash, Biden nominated Jewel Bronaugh, currently Virginia agriculture commissioner, as Vilsack’s second-in-command. If confirmed, she would be the first woman of color to serve as deputy secretary of the department. Black farmers peaked in number in 1920 when there were 949,889; today there are only 48,697; they account for only 1.4% of the country’s 3.4 million farmers (95% of US farmers are white) and own 0.52% of America’s farmland. The acreage they have managed to hold on to is a quarter the size of white farmers’ acreage, on average. All of this is the result of egregious discrimination from the USDA that Black farmers faced for decades. Vilsack’s first term should have offered some hope – he was appointed by the first Black president, who also oversaw the 2010 $1.25bn settlement of Pigford II, the second part of a 1999 class-action lawsuit that alleged that from 1981 to 1997, USDA officials ignored complaints brought to them by Black farmers, and that they were denied loans and other support because of rampant discrimination. Instead, a two-year investigation by reporters at the Counter found that during Vilsack’s eight-year tenure under Obama, fewer loans were given to Black farmers than during the Bush administration, and the USDA foreclosed on Black farmers who had discrimination complaints outstanding, despite a 2008 farm bill moratorium on this practice. Many of those complaints were left unresolved. The report states that from 2006 to 2016, Black farmers were six times as likely to be foreclosed on as white farmers. This disappointment is compounded by Vilsack’s kneejerk firing in 2010 of Shirley Sherrod, a longtime Black farmer advocate and civil rights activist who was serving as the Georgia state director of rural development for the USDA, when a deceptively edited clip that made her appear racist towards a white farmer was circulated by the rightwing propagandist Andrew Breitbart. Vilsack later apologized and offered her a different high-level USDA role, which she declined. Shirley Sherrod, a former USDA official, with Tom Vilsack in 2010. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images About an hour east of Oklahoma City in Wewoka, George Roberts farms 500 acres with his two brothers. A third-generation farmer, he was pulling for Fudge. “She could have understood what we were up against, she’s walked in our shoes. Pretty sure Vilsack never has,” he said. Roberts is familiar with why many Black farmers call the USDA the “last plantation”. “Because we are still answering to ‘boss’. Can we do this, can we do that? They still have their hand over us, saying: no, you can’t.” His father tried a few times for USDA loans, but “he didn’t have much luck,” Roberts said. “You get tired of getting slapped in the face. Hate beggin’. The more you beg the worse they treat you.” Roberts got a USDA loan of about $80,000 in 1982 – “That was rare especially back then. I was one of very few,” he said, referring to the chances of a Black farmer getting a loan. Today, instead of “going through all that red tape” and facing disappointment, he has set up a GoFundMe to hire labor for work he and his brothers, now each in their 60s, can no longer do. Meanwhile, they’ll keep farming one way or another, “because land is something they don’t make any more”, he said. Older Black farmers who mentored Thelonius Cook when he was just starting to farm in 2015 cautioned him against expecting any government help. “They told me don’t waste your time. And I get it,” he said of the older generation’s disillusionment. Still, Cook utilized USDA grant programs to help him purchase high tunnels and hoop houses, among other essentials, for his 7.5-acre plot of land in Virginia. “The younger generation is more willing to seek out what is available. I’ll take my reparations any way I can,” he said. “It’s never going to be enough. Aside from giving us land after so much was taken. That’s the ultimate goal. That’s how we can balance that deficit.” Karen Washington, who co-founded Rise & Root Farm in Chester, New York, six years ago, also understands the disappointment experienced by previous generations. “Older Black farmers have been hurt,” she said. “They’re throwing their hands up and saying, they’ve never done anything for us in the past, why would the Biden administration change anything?” But she said it was important to hold Vilsack accountable; she suggested he start by making amends with Sherrod, whose firing Washington said she felt personally betrayed by. “He needs to offer her a position,” she said. “Then, sit down with Black leaders to hammer what they want, not just what they need – which is capital for machinery, land, money to expand their operations,” she said. “Then put the resources and money – I mean millions – behind that.” In a prepared statement to the Senate agriculture committee, Vilsack wrote he would “take bold action” to address discrimination across USDA agencies and root out systemic racism, but failed to say how, nor was he pressed on it by any member of the committee during his hearing on Tuesday. Vilsack said in his opening remarks: “It’s a different time, and I’m a different person.” A new set of eyes will be watching for proof. “The younger generation of Black and brown farmers may have to carry the elders here,” Washington said. “Our numbers may be small, but our voices can be huge.”

  • 'We will do better' -Postmaster General DeJoy

    "Too many Americans were left waiting for weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages. This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays," DeJoy said.DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays. He plans to release a new 10-year strategic "break-even" plan soon.Delays in paychecks and other mail deliveries by the Postal Service, or USPS, gained attention last summer as a record number of voters mailed in ballots to elect a new president.

  • Sturgeon blasts Salmond but faces claim she is 'acting like tin pot dictator'

    Nicola Sturgeon has launched an astonishing attack on Alex Salmond after she was accused of behaving like a “tin pot dictator” who risked bringing UK politics into worldwide disrepute. The First Minister accused her former mentor of inventing an “alternative reality” around claims of sexual assault and suggested it was his behaviour towards women, rather than a grand conspiracy, that were the "root" of the allegations against him. Ms Sturgeon was also forced to deny leaning on Scottish prosecutors to censor damning evidence put forward by Mr Salmond, following a fiasco that saw large chunks of his written testimony deleted. The episode over the written evidence, which saw Holyrood quickly back down to the Crown Office which is run by a member of Ms Sturgeon's government, has been seen as a major humiliation for the legislature.

  • Kelsey Grammer Back As Dr. Frasier Crane As Paramount+ Confirms ‘Frasier’ Reboot

    Dr. Frasier Crane is officially coming back. Kelsey Grammer is confirmed to reprise his role as the Seattle psychiatrist turned radio host in a reboot of long-running comedy Frasier for Paramount+. The revival is being announced by Julie McNamara at ViacomCBS’ launch of the streaming service. The new incarnation of Frasier comes from writers Chris […]

  • Rep. Stefanik: Garland’s Answer about Cuomo Investigation ‘Not Good Enough’

    Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) said Monday that Merrick Garland’s response to a question about a potential conflict of interest in any investigation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo was “not good enough.” During Garland’s confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) asked the Biden nominee if he would “commit to not having the investigation done by a person with a conflict of interest.” Cruz noted acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss’s relationship to Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, as a potential concern. Strauss is the mother-in-law of DeRosa, who reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing-home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. “With all of these investigations, the Justice Department is open to evidence of fraud, false statements, violations of the law,” Garland responded. “They normally begin in the appropriate way in the relevant U.S. Attorney’s office.” “I don’t know any of the facts, but I can guarantee you somebody with a conflict of interest won’t be running an investigation of any kind,” he added. Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Stefanik said the answer shows “he’s not reading the basic news.” “As the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government,” she said. “We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be AG [committing to] making sure there is an independent apolitical, fair investigation. And when it comes to obstruction of justice, these are not just accusations Katie, this was caught on tape.” She added: “It was caught on tape on a Zoom call with the members of the New York State Assembly, which is why it is Democrats as well who are speaking out about the need to have an independent federal investigation and also, some are proposing impeachment of the governor and the governor, I have said, should resign.” Stefanik said the families of those who died in nursing homes “deserve a commitment from the AG nominee that this would be an independent investigation.” “He’d better get up to speed quickly because that answer is not good enough for the American people,” she said. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York attorney general Letitia James, which found that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Cuomo last week blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing-home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.”

  • U.S. scientists have shown it's plausible to power the Earth from solar panels in space

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was widely mocked and criticized for having suggested Jewish-run space lasers might be responsible for California's wildfires. But it turns out the technology she flagged — orbiting panels that beam solar energy to Earth — does exist, at least in prototype form, CNN reports. Only instead of the Rothschilds, the Pentagon controls the technology, and instead of destroying California's forests and homes, Photovoltaic Radiofrequency Antenna Modules (PRAMs) could provide emergency power during natural disasters. Scientists working for the Pentagon have successfully tested a solar panel the size of a pizza box in space, designed as a prototype for a future system to send electricity from space back to any point on Earth. https://t.co/ubPUKtpVX5 — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2021 The Pentagon sent a prototype PRAM into orbit in May 2020 aboard its secretive X-37B unmanned drone. The 12-inch-square photovoltaic panel showed it's capable of producing 10 watts of energy, or enough to power an iPad, to transmit back to Earth, Paul Jaffe at the U.S. Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C., told CNN. The advantages of putting solar panels in space include constant sunlight, more powerful light including blue waves filtered out by the Earth's atmosphere, and the ability to direct power to where it's needed most at any given time. "You can send power to Chicago and a fraction of a second later, if you needed, send it instead to London or Brasilia," Jaffe said. If enough solar panels are grouped together, it could provide enough clean electricity to power a city, he said. That would have been extremely helpful last week, Jaffe's colleague Chris DePuma told CNN last week. "My family lives in Texas and they're all living without power right now in the middle of a cold front because the grid is overloaded," DePuma said. "So if you had a system like this, you could redirect some power over there, and then my grandma would have heat in her house again." Jaffe and DePuma are experimenting with sending the energy back down to Earth as microwaves, hitting the correct destination using a technique called "retro-directive beam control," where the energy beams wouldn't be transmitted until a pilot signal from the terrestrial receiver is locked in at the orbiting panels. Jaffe "also allayed any future fear that bad actors could use the technology to create a giant space laser," CNN reports. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • Katharine McPhee Just Welcomed a Baby Boy with Husband David Foster

    Great news: Katharine McPhee just gave birth to her first...

  • How are royals removed from the line of succession?

    The Queen has nothing to do with the order of succession below her.

  • Exclusive: Architect of Good Friday Agreement joins legal challenge against Government over Northern Ireland protocol

    One of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement has united with unionist leaders in threatening a legal challenge against the Government over the Northern Ireland protocol. Lord Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, has joined forces with Arlene Foster and a cross-party group threatening a legal challenge over the arrangements governing post-Brexit trade in the province. Speaking to The Telegraph on Tuesday, Lord Trimble, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Belfast Agreement, confirmed that he would join the action if it ended up in court. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the group claims the protocol is causing “immense” economic damage and is “nothing less than vassalage”. Warning of the equally “pernicious constitutional damage” it has caused, they add they will make good on their intention to bring a judicial review unless “you take immediate action to settle a new arrangement for Northern Ireland.” It was coordinated by Ben Habib, a former Brexit Party MEP on behalf of Lord Trimble; Mrs Foster and three senior DUP leaders; Steve Aiken, the leader off the Ulster Unionist Party; Jim Allister, the leader of Traditional Unionist Voice; and Baroness Hoey, a crossbench peer. It comes just hours before Michael Gove is due to resume crunch talks with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday as part of the UK-EU joint committee, which presides over the arrangements for Northern Ireland. While Mr Johnson has said he is prepared to unilaterally override the protocol if the EU fails to compromise, ministers hope to resolve the problems under the existing agreement.

  • Two in five with cancer symptoms did not seek help in first coronavirus wave, study suggests

    Some ignored coughing up blood and unexplained lumps.

  • 1983 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade Edition Is A Jeep Enthusiast’s Dream

    Are you ready to live the ultimate Jeep life?

  • Here's how old the stars of 'Grease' were compared to their characters' ages

    Betty Rizzo may be 18 years old in "Grease," but Stockard Channing, the actress who played her, was 33 at the time of filming.

  • Car Falls Off Orlando Overpass Onto Road Below

    A Jeep Wrangler fell off Interstate Four in Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of February 22, footage captured by a security camera at a Mobil gas station shows.Local police received two 911 calls informing them of the accident, local media reported. One caller said, “There’s been a serious accident. Somebody just hopped off of I-4,” the report said.Orlando Police said, “At least one person has suffered serious injuries & was hospitalized.” The driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old man, was in stable condition at a local hospital, the Orlando Sentinel reported.According to local media, an Orlando police spokeswoman said a Chevy Camaro driven by a 47-year-old male hit the Jeep, which then struck a Ford Escape. The Jeep then fell off the overpass onto Kaley Avenue. Credit: Hudson via Storyful

  • Netflix in March: College admissions scandal doc, Michelle Obama with puppets and Katharine McPhee

    In March, Netflix will debut "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal." And it's time to figure out "Inception," because it's leaving.

  • Dallas Cowboys optimistic about doing deal with Dak Prescott, no concerns about ankle

    The Cowboys have no concerns about Prescott’s recovery from a fractured ankle and are willing and ready to do a deal now.

  • Vietnam's first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea

    Vietnam received the first batch of 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday ahead of the planned rollout of the Southeast Asian country's immunisation programme from next month. The vaccines, which arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on a flight from South Korea, will be used to inoculate more than 50,000 people who are seen as high risk, the government said in a statement. Deputy health minister, Truong Quoc Cuong, was at the airport to meet the consignment of vaccines flown in from Seoul, according to media.