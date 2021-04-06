AP FACT CHECK: Biden's job inflation on infrastructure

  • Traffic moves over the George Washington Bridge as seen from Fort Lee, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Cars maneuver through tangle of expressways in Jersey City, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 / 3

Congress Infrastructure

Traffic moves over the George Washington Bridge as seen from Fort Lee, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and HOPE YEN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his team have offered a vastly inflated projection of how many jobs his infrastructure plan would create, an account his press secretary corrected Tuesday. Biden has also drifted beyond the facts when dismissing the potential downsides of the tax increases needed to pay for all those roads and bridges.

A look at the administration's infrastructure sales pitch over recent days:

CORPORATE TAXES

BIDEN, when asked if his proposed corporate income tax increase would drive U.S. companies overseas: “Not at all...because there’s no evidence to that...that’s bizarre.” — remarks to reporters Monday.

THE FACTS: Hardly bizarre. Biden's administration is aware that lower tax rates abroad could tempt U.S. companies to move. Whether the proposed tax increase would be big enough to have that effect is another matter.

The same day Biden made his comments, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed a global minimum corporate tax rate precisely to prevent countries from cutting rates to entice businesses to move.

Yellen said it was time to end a 30-year “race to the bottom” of nations cutting their corporate tax rates to secure an advantage. Her approach suggests the administration at least accepts the possibility that a corporate tax rate increase in the U.S. could result in U.S. multinationals shifting their headquarters overseas.

Biden is proposing an increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, to partly pay for his infrastructure proposal. President Donald Trump cut the rate from 35% in his 2017 tax law.

___

INFRASTRUCTURE JOBS

BIDEN, on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan: “Independent analysis shows that if we pass this plan, the economy will create 19 million jobs — good jobs, blue-collar jobs, jobs that pay well.” — White House remarks Friday.

BRIAN DEESE, director of the White House National Economic Council: “You look at just the analyses we’ve seen this week, Moody’s suggests it would create 19 million jobs.” — “Fox News Sunday.”

THE FACTS: That’s not what Moody’s Analytics said. The infrastructure plan is not expected to create anything close to 19 million jobs in less than a decade.

Instead, the economic consulting firm calculated that nearly 16 million jobs will be created in the U.S. by 2030 without either Biden’s infrastructure plan or the $1.9 trillion rescue package that was approved last month. At 1.6 million a year, that would be a sluggish pace of job creation, below the roughly 2.2 million pace before the pandemic.

Moody’s says the rescue plan will generate about 700,000 jobs over the next decade that otherwise wouldn’t have existed, and it says the infrastructure plan would create roughly 2.6 million over the next decade. That would total about 19 million, but with only a modest portion coming as a result of the infrastructure proposal.

Asked about the study Tuesday, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki described it correctly:

“Moody’s ran an analysis that showed that the economy would create 19 million jobs over the next decade if Congress passes the American Jobs Plan — almost 3 million more than if it doesn’t," she said. "So that is the — that is what the impact would be of the American Jobs Plan: 2.7 million, to be totally clear.”

___

AUTO JOBS

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY PETE BUTTIGIEG: “We’re going to have auto workers, union auto workers, I hope, making cars one way or the other. Why not have them leading the revolution into electric vehicles, which, by the way, there is a very hot competition for with China and a lot of other places.” — remarks Sunday on ABC's “This Week.”

THE FACTS: This scenario disguises one likely effect of transitioning to the production of far more electric vehicles — fewer auto manufacturing jobs.

It doesn't take as many people to build an electric car as it does a gas-powered one, and the jobs that would be created in these new factories may pay less.

Electric vehicles generally have 30% to 40% fewer parts than traditional cars and are easier to build. As well, many jobs building the batteries used in electric cars are non-union jobs at companies that supply the automakers, rather than at unionized plants run by the U.S. car companies themselves.

___

Associated Press writer Cal Woodward contributed.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Is defense blaming acquaintance in Floyd’s death?

    Defense lawyers for a white former police officer on trial for murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd want to call an acquaintance of Floyd’s as a witness. Morries Hall wants to avoid testifying. Just before then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes on May 25, Hall was a passenger in a vehicle parked outside Cup Foods with Floyd at the wheel.

  • Vaccine supply chains disrupted by U.S. restrictions: Curevac co-founder

    Global supply chains for making COVID-19 vaccines have been disrupted by U.S. restrictions, creating headaches for companies seeking to build production in Europe, according to one of the founders of Germany's Curevac. Florian von der Muelbe said in a newspaper interview that he was hopeful Curevac's vaccine candidate would win emergency European approval this quarter and confirmed a forecast that it would produce 300 million doses this year. He added, however, that vaccine makers seeking to build production in Europe were at a serious disadvantage because suppliers in the United States were required under the Defense Production Act to meet the needs of the home market first.

  • Biden says no evidence higher corporate taxes will drive companies abroad

    President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal to raise corporate taxes to help pay for his infrastructure spending plans, saying he was not worried the hike would harm the economy and that there was no evidence it would drive business abroad. Speaking to reporters in Washington after spending Easter weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Biden again took aim at the 50 or 51 corporations on the Fortune 500 list that paid no taxes at all for three years, saying it was time for them to pay their share. Asked if raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% would drive away corporations, Biden said: "Not at all ... there's no evidence of that."

  • Former U.S. Commerce Secretary assesses President Biden's infrastructure plan

    Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez discusses President Biden's trade policies as well as the American Jobs Plan.Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez discusses President Biden's trade policies as well as the American Jobs Plan.

  • 5 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

    A 401(k) retirement plan is an excellent tool to help employees save for retirement. Here are five drawbacks of only using a 401(k) for retirement. The biggest drawback of a 401(k) plan is they usually come with at least some fees.

  • Road Rage Shooting: Toddler, 2, wounded on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

    A Good Samaritan in a Tesla witnessed the incident and drove the child to the hospital.

  • Mitch McConnell told CEOs to 'stay out of politics' over the Georgia voting law, despite being one of the biggest recipients of corporate cash in Congress

    McConnell slammed the companies decrying Georgia's voting law - but he's a top recipient of CEOs' cash.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • Arkansas Becomes First State to Ban Health Care for Transgender Youth

    Drew Angerer/GettyArkansas has become the first state in America to ban the provision of gender-affirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth. The state’s legislature voted Tuesday to override Governor Asa Hutchinson’s veto yesterday of House Bill 1570, which bans transition care for trans minors, prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Vetoes Anti-Trans Teen Health-Care BillOpponents of HB 1570, including the ACLU, have already said they will challenge the bill in the courts before it becomes law this summer.The Arkansas House voted 71 to 24 to override Hutchinson’s veto, and the Senate voted 25-8 to do the same.In a statement, Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, said, “The Arkansas Legislature has ignored dozens of local doctors and national medical experts, as well as trans youth and their parents. This bill will drive families, doctors and businesses out of the state and send a terrible and heartbreaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear. Gender-affirming care is life-saving care and banning that care will have devastating and in some cases deadly consequences. “Trans youth in Arkansas: We will continue to fight for you. The ACLU is preparing litigation as we speak. ACLU supporters from around the country spoke out against this bill. We will always have your back and will be relentless in our defense of your rights.”Sam Brinton, Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, said, “Governor Hutchinson listened to trans youth and their doctors, the state legislature clearly did not. We knew this override could happen, but it is nonetheless devastating because we also know it could have deadly consequences. “It is not extreme or sensational to say that this group of young people, who already experience disproportionate rates of violence and suicide attempts, would be put at significantly increased risk of self-harm because of legislation like HB 1570 pushing them farther to the margins of society.”At a press conference Monday, Hutchinson explained his veto. “I was told this week the nation is looking to Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America. I don’t shy away from the battle when it is necessary and defensible. But the most recent action of the General Assembly, while well intended, is off course. And I must veto House Bill 1570.”“House Bill 1570 would put the state as the definitive oracle of medical care overriding parents, patients, and health-care experts,” Hutchinson continued. “While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human, and ethical issue. This would be, and is, a vast government overreach.”Hutchinson already signed Senate Bill 354 into law on March 25, preventing trans girls and women from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity. Hutchinson also recently signed a law allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections, a law whose opponents believe will be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.There are currently over 170 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures, many focused on trans teens’ access to playing sports and receiving adequate medical care. Tennessee and Mississippi have already passed laws against trans girls’ participation in youth sports, while Gov. Kristi Noem has signed executive orders to do the same in South Dakota after the state legislature did not ultimately pass a bill to do the same.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic-qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

    A Malaysian court on Monday began hearing an appeal by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to overturn his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. The appeal came more than eight months after a high court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, making him the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • Inter Miami camp update: COVID vaccines, new players arrive, Matuidi probe ongoing

    Inter Miami plays its final preseason game Sunday against Toronto FC, kicks off its eagerly awaited second season a week later and sporting director Chris Henderson met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday to offer an update on preseason camp.

  • George Floyd: Derek Chauvin violated policy, Minneapolis police chief says

    The police chief testifies in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Several cruise lines just moved their sailing restart dates. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • Woman Discovers Her Son's Bride is Her Long Lost Daughter

    A woman in eastern China had the shock of her life when she found out that her son was marrying her long-lost daughter. The reunion occurred right at the would-be spouses' wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on March 31, according to Sohu News. The shocking discovery was made after the woman noticed a birthmark on the bride's hand, which looked strikingly similar to that of her long-lost child.

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law has 'several boxes of documents' left to give prosecutors, her lawyer says

    Weisselberg hired a former top official in the Manhattan DA's office to see what's useful for prosecutors looking into Trump and his company.