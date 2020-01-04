AP FACT CHECK: Lest old distortions be forgot

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump closed out the old year by reprising a selection of his most familiar falsehoods and putting a few of his predecessor's accomplishments in his own win column.

A look at some of his rhetoric on impeachment, the economy and more before developments in Iraq shattered the week's holiday-flavored flow.

ECONOMY

TRUMP: “We had the best economic year, I think, in our country’s history.” — remarks to reporters Tuesday.

WHITE HOUSE: “President Trump’s pro-growth policies have led to an economic boom that is lifting up Americans of all backgrounds.” — news release Tuesday promoting his first three years in office.

THE FACTS: These are exaggerated boasts. The economy is not the best ever. It has also failed to grow to the extent Trump promised.

While the United States has enjoyed more than a decade of expansion that has created positive momentum during the Trump era, growth has not eclipsed the 3% repeatedly promised by the president and members of his administration. The national economy is healthy, but it has not been as robust as what Trump said he would produce.

In the late 1990s, growth topped 4% for four straight years, a level it has not reached on an annual basis under Trump. Growth reached 7.2% in 1984. The economy grew 2.9% in 2018 — the same pace it reached in 2015 under President Barack Obama — and hasn't hit historically high growth rates.

Trump criticized Obama during the 2016 campaign for failing to deliver growth above 3%, only to fall short himself, despite White House estimates that the 2017 tax cuts would achieve lasting growth at roughly that level.

“I think we could go to 4, 5, and maybe even 6%, ultimately,” Trump said at the end of 2017. “We are back. We are really going to start to rock."

Annual growth instead averaged about 2.4% for the first nine months of last year. That’s down from 2.9% in 2018. Many of the figures cited by the White House reflect the continuation of a recovery that began before Trump became president, instead of Trump administration policies.

___

VETERANS

TRUMP: “One of my greatest honors was to have gotten CHOICE approved for our great Veterans. Others have tried for decades, and failed!" — tweet Tuesday.

THE FACTS: This was one of Trump's most frequent fabrications of 2019.

It was Obama who won passage of the Veterans Choice program, which gives veterans the option to see private doctors outside the Department of Veterans Affairs' medical system at government expense. Congress approved the program in 2014, and Obama signed it into law. Trump expanded it.

___

WHITE HOUSE: “President Trump signed the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to ensure VA employees are held responsible for poor performance.” — news release Tuesday promoting his first three years in office.

THE FACTS: That's not a complete portrait of his record. The new law has failed in its core mission of protecting whistleblowers who reported potential harm to veterans, according to a government watchdog.

A report released in October by the VA inspector general found that the accountability office established under the 2017 law did not consistently conduct sound and unbiased investigations and may not have protected identities of whistleblowers reporting wrongdoing.

It said the office had “significant deficiencies,” such as poor leadership, shoddy training of investigators and a failure to push out underperforming senior leaders.

Just one senior manager out of the 8,000 employees fired by VA had been removed by an office created to help keep senior-level managers accountable, according to the findings by the inspector general, Michael Missal.

The VA acknowledged many of the findings and said it was working to make changes.

___

IMPEACHMENT

TRUMP: “... An investigation that was illegally started ... The Witch Hunt is sputtering badly, but still going on (Ukraine Hoax!). If this ... had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY.” — tweets Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump, as is typical, is loose in accusing his political rivals of treason and in placing his predicament in the league of mass murders, terrorism and other grotesque events meriting consideration as crimes of a century. Aside from that hyperventilation, though, what to make of his claim that he was investigated illegally?