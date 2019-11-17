AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s attack on diplomat, impeachment myths

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on healthcare prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Truth was lost in the first round of historic impeachment hearings as President Donald Trump launched a tweet attack on a senior U.S. diplomat that distorted reality and Republicans cried foul, claiming improper stifling of questioning that wasn’t so.

Over two days, the hearings by the House Intelligence Committee featured statements at odds with known facts.

Reacting to testimony from former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Trump in a few choice words portrayed her as a wrecking ball in every country where she served U.S. interests. Her long diplomatic career had spanned danger zones and emerging democracies.

The tweet jolted hearings where Yovanovitch was already testifying to the personal threat she has been feeling from the president.

Each day, the committee’s top Republican put forth the provocative claim that Democrats went on a hunt for naked pictures of Trump in a flailing attempt to come up with dirt on him. The lawmaker didn’t tell the story straight.

And in a ploy drawing applause from the White House, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York accused Democrats of improperly stifling her questioning. Actually, it was she who spoke out of turn.

A look at some of the claims, heading into round 2 of the hearings:

YOVANOVITCH

TRUMP: “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?” — tweet Friday.

THE FACTS: The notion that countries “turned bad” when Yovanovitch went to them has no credence.

Yovanovitch served as a low-level diplomat in Somalia in her first foreign tour after joining the foreign service in her 20s. She had nothing to do with the 1984 famine that preceded her arrival in Somalia and contributed to that country’s unraveling, nor anything to do with the government’s collapse and the onset of anarchy after she left.

“I don't think I have such powers,” she said pointedly when asked about Trump’s tweet during Friday’s hearing.

Of the seven countries where Yovanovitch served, five were designated hardship posts. In that sense, they were “bad” before she got there.

Mogadishu, Somalia, was her first tour after she joined the foreign service in 1986. She was a general-services officer with little clout, before she moved to other countries in increasingly senior positions.

The Somali civil war began in earnest in 1988, leading to a collapse in law and order by 1990, the overthrow of the government in 1991 and eventually to the ill-starred, U.S.-led U.N. peacekeeping intervention in 1992.

By then, she had moved on. After several years in Somalia, she went to Uzbekistan to help open the post-Soviet-era U.S. Embassy in Tashkent.

After a series of promotions from both Republican and Democratic administrations, Yovanovitch worked from 2001 to 2004 as the U.S. deputy chief of mission in Ukraine before being named ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, then to Armenia. She returned to Ukraine after President Barack Obama nominated her to be U.S. ambassador in 2016.

___

TRUMP: “Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.” — tweet Friday.

THE FACTS: His description of appointment powers is problematic — ambassadors must be confirmed by the Senate. But he’s correct that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Yovanovitch in his July 25 phone call with Trump.

He did so after Trump called Yovanovitch “bad news.”

“It was great that you were the first one who told me that she was a bad ambassador because I agree with you 100%,” said the eager-to-please Zelenskiy, according to the rough White House transcript.

Trump followed up by saying, “Well, she's going to go through some things.”

Yovanovitch testified that she took those remarks, made two months after she had left the post, as a threat against her by the president.

On Trump’s other point, presidents do not have the “absolute right” to put ambassadors on the job. The Senate must approve them. But presidents can fire them at will.

___

WITNESS QUESTIONING

REP. DEVIN NUNES, addressing House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff: "You’re gagging the young lady from New York?" — hearing Friday.

STEFANIK: “Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship.” — tweet Friday.