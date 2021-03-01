AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods

  • Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 2

Trump Conservatives

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN and CALVIN WOODWARD
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump clung to his core election falsehoods in his first post-presidential speech, wrongly blamed wind power for the catastrophic power failures in Texas and revived a variety of the baseless claims that saturated his time in office, on immigration, the economy and more.

A look at Trump's remarks Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference:

WIND POWER

TRUMP, assailing Democrats on energy policy: "The windmill calamity that we’re witnessing in Texas ... it’s so sad when you look at it. That will just be the start.”

TRUMP, on President Joe Biden: "He wants windmills. ... The windmills that don’t work when you need them.”

THE FACTS: “Windmill calamity” is a false characterization. The power outages during the severe February storm in Texas were primarily due to failures in natural gas, coal and nuclear energy systems, not wind and solar.

Those traditional sources were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as frozen wind turbines and solar panels, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid.

ERCOT reported that of the 45,000 total megawatts of power that were offline statewide during the winter storm, about 30,000 consisted of thermal sources — gas, coal and nuclear plants — and 16,000 came from renewable sources. Wind only supplies about a quarter of the electricity in Texas.

“It’s not like we were relying on it to ride us through this event,” Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas at Austin, said of wind power. “Nor would it have been able to save us even if it were operating at 100% capacity right now. We just don’t have enough of it.”

Wind power comes from turbines, not windmills. Windmills grind grain. Trump always gets that wrong.

___

ELECTION

TRUMP: “Had we had a fair election, the results would’ve been much different."

TRUMP: "You cannot have a situation where ballots are indiscriminately pouring in from all over the country ... where illegal aliens and dead people are voting.”

TRUMP: “This election was rigged and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.”

TRUMP on Democrats: “They just lost the White House. ... I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

THE FACTS: All of this is flatly wrong, except it is true that the high court did not intervene, because the justices — Trump nominees among them — saw no reason to.

Biden won the election. It was run and counted fairly. His victory was affirmed in Congress, with Trump's vice president presiding over the process in the Senate, in the hours after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection by a mob stoked by Trump.

Trump’s allegations of massive voting fraud were either refuted or brushed off as groundless by a variety of judges, state election officials, an arm of his own administration’s Homeland Security Department, and his own attorney general. His campaign’s lawsuits across the country were thrown out of court or otherwise came to nothing.

No case established irregularities of a scale that would change the outcome — no flood of dead people voting or ballots “indiscriminately pouring in from all over the country."

Biden earned 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, the same margin that Trump had when he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, which he repeatedly described as a “landslide.” (Trump ended up with 304 electoral votes because two electors defected.)

___

IMMIGRATION

TRUMP, on foreign countries that are the source of migrants to the U.S.: "They're not giving us their best and their finest.”

THE FACTS: This falsehood goes way back in the Trump administration. Foreign countries do not select people to send to the U.S. That is not at all how immigration works.

He is referring to the diversity visa lottery program, although he did not identify it as such in these remarks. As president, Trump routinely assailed the program, mischaracterizing it as one in which other countries pick out undesirable citizens to send to the U.S.

The U.S. government runs the visa program and foreigners who want to come to the U.S. apply for it. The program requires applicants to have completed a high school education or have at least two years of experience in the last five years in a selection of fields identified by the Labor Department.

Out of that pool of people from certain countries who meet those conditions, the State Department randomly selects a much smaller pool of winners. Not all winners will have visas ultimately approved. It's not a pipeline for countries to send their troublemakers to the U.S.

___

CHINA

TRUMP: “We took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China during my administration. They never gave us 10 cents.”

THE FACTS: False and false, and very familiar.

It’s false to say the U.S. never collected a dime in tariffs on Chinese goods before he took action. They are simply higher in some cases than they were before.

It’s also wrong to say the tariffs are being paid by China. Tariff money coming into the treasury is mainly from U.S. businesses and consumers, not from China. Tariffs are primarily if not entirely a tax paid domestically.

___

ECONOMY

TRUMP: “We built the strongest economy in the history of the world.”

THE FACTS: No, the numbers show it wasn’t the greatest in U.S. history, much less in the history of the world. He was actually the first president since Herbert Hoover in the Depression to leave office with fewer jobs than when he started.

The U.S. did have the most jobs on record before the pandemic, but population growth explains part of that. The 3.5% unemployment rate before the pandemic-induced recession was at a half-century low, but the percentage of people working or searching for jobs was still below a 2000 peak.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer looked at Trump’s economic growth record. Growth under Trump averaged 2.48% annually before the pandemic, only slightly better than the 2.41% gains achieved during Barack Obama’s second term. By contrast, the economic expansion that began in 1982 during Ronald Reagan’s presidency averaged 4.2% a year.

___

Yen reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Recommended Stories

  • Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan

    The United States wasted billions of dollars in war-torn Afghanistan on buildings and vehicles that were either abandoned or destroyed, according to a report released Monday by a U.S. government watchdog. The agency said it reviewed $7.8 billion spent since 2008 on buildings and vehicles. Only $343.2 million worth of buildings and vehicles “were maintained in good condition,” said the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which oversees American taxpayer money spent on the protracted conflict.

  • Goya Foods CEO Bizarrely Says Trump Is Still The 'Actual President' In CPAC Speech

    Robert Unanue, who prompted calls to boycott Goya Foods last year with his Trump worship, is still spouting election falsehoods.

  • The Bold and the Beautiful - Determined (Preview)

    Zoe is set on getting Carter to trust her again on The Bold and the Beautiful. Only CBS Daytime

  • Stastny scores in 1st minute of OT, Jets beat Canadiens 2-1

    Paul Stastny scored in the first minute of overtime to give Winnipeg a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending the Jets’ winning streak to four games. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which won the game despite being outshot 41-21. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves.

  • Gov. DeSantis says 'flawed' assumptions led to some states discharging COVID patients into nursing homes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells Fox News host Mark Levin how his state was able to protect senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Slew of Buy-the-Dip Bond Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A new market consensus has quickly formed after last week’s fire sale in bonds -- rate-hike expectations have become too aggressive and it’s time to buy.Swap traders now see the Federal Reserve raising rates in March 2023, with more than 90 basis points of increases expected by the end of 2024. A slew of strategists have come out saying that’s too much and investors should buy short-dated bonds -- those most responsive to the expected path of Fed rates -- to fade the move.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jay Barry recommended buying five-year debt, while strategists at TD Securities doubled down on their bullish stance on the same securities on Friday. Barclays Plc.’s Anshul Pradhan said to buy three-year bonds, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jabaz Mathai suggested investors target the so-called “belly of the curve,” which traditionally means maturities between three and seven years.Their views seem to have struck a chord with investors Monday, where short-term Treasuries outperformed longer-dated peers. The yield on five-year Treasuries fell as much as five basis points to 0.68%, while its 30-year equivalent rose three basis points to 2.18%.Five-year Treasuries saw a blistering selloff last week as traders brought forward the pricing of rate hikes, driving an exodus of positions which had previously been sheltered by rate guidance from the Federal Reserve.Yields surged 16 basis points to 0.73% last week, with Thursday’s move the worst performance on the yield curve since 2002.“We think these moves are not consistent with the Fed’s stance and framework, and therefore not sustainable,” wrote Guneet Dhingr, Morgan Stanley’s head of U.S. interest rate strategy, about the rate-hike expectations. He expects the Fed to push back against the market pricing in rate hikes in 2023.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver this week what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. Other officials are also set to speak.Read: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japanese companies go high-tech in the battle against food waste

    Japanese companies are ramping up the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to reduce waste and cut costs in the pandemic, and looking to score some sustainability points along the way. Disposing of Japan's more than 6 million tonnes in food waste costs the world's No.3 economy some 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) a year, government data shows. With the highest food waste per capita in Asia, the Japanese government has enacted a new law to halve such costs from 2000 levels by 2030, pushing companies to find solutions.

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defends hands-off approach to COVID-19

    Republican Governor Kristi Noem defended her decision not to implement mask mandates or order business closures during the pandemic.

  • Biden administration to appeal eviction moratorium ruling

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that the nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is unlawful. The measure authorized by Congress and issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers most residential evictions in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that Congress did not have the power to authorize the moratorium under the U.S. Constitution.

  • Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

    Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump called for GOP unity, even as he exacerbated intraparty divisions by attacking fellow Republicans and promoting lies about the election in a speech that made clear he intends to remain a dominant political force. Speaking Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he has been hailed as a returning hero, Trump blasted his successor, President Joe Biden, and tried to lay out a vision for the future of the GOP that revolves firmly around him, despite his loss in November. “Do you miss me yet?” Trump said after taking the stage to his old rally soundtrack and cheers from the supportive crowd.

  • Mary Trump Trolls Her Uncle During His First Speech Since Leaving Office

    Donald Trump's niece shared a photo of a sunset during the former president's CPAC address.

  • Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

    Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, six months after his death at age 43 shocked fans around the world. Boseman, best known for the superhero movie "Black Panther," was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his role as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered a heartbreaking speech while accepting the award through tears on Boseman's behalf.

  • Desperate for more planes, cargo airlines are buying up aging passenger jets. Here's how they're converted to fly Amazon packages instead of people.

    Only a handful of companies around the world can perform these multi-million-dollar conversions, and slots are booked years in advance.

  • Oprah’s Interview With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Nothing Is ‘Off Limits’ in First Look

    CBS offered its first look at “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” a two-hour exclusive special that will air March 7. “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Prince Harry says in one of the teasers. The interview begins with Oprah Winfrey speaking with Meghan Markle about life as a member of […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen On The Future Of ‘Borat’: “The Gray Suit Is Locked Up And Not Coming Out Again” – Golden Globes Backstage

    It was a fight well worth fighting, and one which put Sacha Baron Cohen’s life in peril. We’re specially talking about how the British comedian pulled off Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, by shooting in the red states in the heat of a divided nation, and during Covid. Not only did Baron Cohen’s comedic protest movie […]

  • What Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Name Their Second Child?

    Betting sites are already laying odds on what the new little Sussex will be called.

  • 80% of COVID Transmissions Happen Here, Doctor Says

    Late last year, while covering the coronavirus, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta declared on New Day that the country is at a “breaking point” and that things are about to go from bad to worse. In hopes of slowing the spread he also revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where 80 percent of viral transmissions are happening in our society,” Dr. Gupta revealed. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Restaurants There is an ample amount of research supporting that indoor dining increases risk of COVID transmission. One September study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Americans who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to report having dined at a restaurant within the last 14 days. 2 Bars Top health experts – including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield – have both confirmed that bars and nightclubs are two of the most dangerous types of places to visit during the pandemic. Why? They aren’t exactly conducive to mask wearing or social distancing. "Close the bars, open the schools," Fauci revealed during an interview last month. "And that's it and that really succinctly says it." 3 Cafes Even your local cafe or coffee shop isn’t a great place to hang out during the pandemic. Sipping on a drink or chewing on a bagel is tough to do with a mask on. Add that to the fact most people hang out in cafes for an extended period of time — which health experts maintain is a no-no. 4 Hotels According to Dr. Gupta, staying in a hotel during the pandemic isn’t a great idea. Why? Hotels are usually filled with guests from many different places, so even making contact with one of them could be seriously compromising your health. 5 Houses of Worship A number of major outbreaks have been tied to places of worship, such as churches and synagogues. For this reason, the CDC has devoted an entire page to offering guidance for Communities of Faith, urging such measures as mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding communal items, and holding services outdoors. 6 How to Survive the Pandemic—and Save a Life Observe Dr. Anthony Fauci's fundamentals: Wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with, practice good hand hygiene and, to protect your life and the lives of others, and to get through this pandemic without catching coronavirus, don’t miss this essential list: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick.

  • In Golden Globe Speech, Jane Fonda Tells Hollywood To “Expand That Tent” With Diversity — But No Digs At HFPA

    Accepting the the Cecil B. de Mille Award at the Golden Globes, Jane Fonda made an heartfelt plea for Hollywood to ramp up its push toward diversity both on and off screen. She reeled off the titles of several recent films that had “deepened my empathy,” before turning her focus to the entertainment industry. “Stories […]

  • Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers. People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers.

  • After the coming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    Congress is moving quickly on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?