AP FACT CHECK: Trump on 'crying' IS leader, whistleblower

President Donald Trump gestures to the audience during his address on a number of topics, including his administration's successes and poking fun at his critics, during a Keep America Great Rally in Tupelo, Miss., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, days before the Nov. 5 general elections in Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is spreading misinformation about the CIA officer who blew the whistle on his dealings with Ukraine.

With Democrats expected to hold public hearings later this month on his impeachment, Trump is calling for release of the name of the whistleblower, who accused Trump of pressing for a Ukrainian investigation of a Democratic rival, Joe Biden. The president insists the whistleblower's allegations are all false.

That's a distortion. Much of the whistleblower's claims have been corroborated and the inspector general for the intelligence community found the complaint to be "credible."

Recounting a U.S. military raid in Syria, Trump also told the tale of the Islamic State leader "whimpering" and "crying" in the last moments before his death. His own military leaders can't confirm those details.

The statements came in a week of exaggerated boasts and fabrication in which the Trump campaign falsely asserted he had cut illegal immigration by half and the president suggested that war-torn Afghanistan was safer than Chicago.

A review:

WHISTLEBLOWER

TRUMP: "The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong." — tweet Sunday.

TRUMP: "The whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report about my phone call. ...The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false stories." — remarks Sunday to reporters.

THE FACTS: The CIA officer's accusations about improper conduct by Trump in his dealings with Ukraine have not been shown to be incorrect. Several key details have actually been corroborated by people with firsthand knowledge of the events who have appeared on Capitol Hill.

For example, the White House account of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed that the whistleblower had accurately summarized the conversation, as relayed by unidentified U.S. officials, in the complaint sent to the acting director of national intelligence.

___

TRUMP: "My phone call was perfecto, it was totally appropriate." — remarks Sunday to reporters.

THE FACTS: Trump's argument that his conduct in the phone call was by the book is hard to sustain.

In his phone call, Trump told Zelenskiy "I would like for you to do us a favor, though" and investigate Biden, his businessman son and Democrats going back to the 2016 U.S. election. Diplomat William Taylor testified last month that Trump directly linked his request for that favor to military aid that he had abruptly suspended to Ukraine.

U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who listened to the call, was so concerned that he rushed to one of the lawyers for the National Security Council to alert them.

As for the call being "perfect," it was actually worrisome enough so that White House lawyers moved a rough transcript of it to a highly secure system where fewer officials would have access to it than is normally the case for conversations between Trump and world leaders.

___

ISLAMIC STATE

TRUMP, on IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: "He died whimpering and crying." —interview Thursday with Britain's LBC Radio.

TRUMP: "He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. ...He died like a dog, he died like a coward. He was whimpering, screaming, and crying." — news conference on Oct. 27.

THE FACTS: His top military leaders don't know what Trump is talking about.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, watched the U.S. military raid with Trump in the Situation Room.

"I don't know what the source of that was," Milley said when asked about whimpering and crying. He offered that Trump might have talked directly to members of the unit, though it is inconceivable that they would not have briefed their commanders, too.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command who oversaw the U.S. raid on the Islamic State leader, did not support the commander in chief's story.

"He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the grounds," McKenzie said of al-Baghdadi at a Pentagon briefing Wednesday. "I'm not able to confirm anything else about his last seconds."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who also was in the Situation Room, demurred when asked about Trump's comments. "I don't have those details," he said on ABC's "This Week."