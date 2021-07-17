AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN J. COOPER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued three statements in two days falsely claiming that voting fraud and irregularities cost him Arizona's electoral votes.

Trump relied on comments made Thursday by contractors hired by state Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix.

The “forensic audit,” as Senate GOP leaders are calling their review, is overseen by Cyber Ninjas, a small computer security firm with no election experience before Trump began questioning the 2020 results. Its CEO, Doug Logan, spread false conspiracy theories about the election before he was hired to lead the Arizona review.

Logan and Ben Cotton, a digital forensics analyst working on the audit, described issues they say need further review. Trump has parroted them as evidence the election results are tainted.

County officials and elections experts say the claims are false and based on a misunderstanding of election materials, which they say creates an appearance of irregularities where none exists.

Trump laid out his claims most specifically in a statement Friday night. A look at the irregularities he alleges in that statement:

TRUMP: “168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (unofficial ballots)”

THE FACTS: All of that is false. The ballots were not unofficial or printed on illegal paper, and even Logan never alleged they were fraudulent.

Logan pointed to ballots with the printing slightly offset between the front and back. He claimed this could cause votes to be counted for the wrong candidate if ink from one side bleeds through to another. He said the alignment issues were mostly from polling-place ballots, which are printed onsite, and said about 168,000 ballots were cast that way. The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters cast ballots by mail.

“We are seeing a lot of very thin paper stock being used especially on Election Day,” Logan added.

The allegation harkens back to the debunked “Sharpiegate” conspiracy theory that arose in the days after the election. Election experts say bleed-through doesn’t affect the vote count because bubbles on one side of a ballot don’t align with those on the other. Ballots that can't be read are flagged and duplicated by a bipartisan team.

Arizona’s election procedures manual says only that ballots “must be printed with black ink on white paper of sufficient thickness to prevent the printing from being discernible on the reverse side the ballot.” Maricopa County uses 80 pound Votesecur paper from Rolland, which is among the papers approved by Dominion Voting Systems, which makes the county's tabulation equipment, said Fields Moseley, a county spokesman.

Logan did not provide any evidence that alignment problems affected the vote count and said the issue needs more analysis.

___

TRUMP, citing “74,000 mail in ballots received that were never mailed (magically appearing ballots)."

THE FACTS: No, there were no magically appearing ballots. He is alleging that the number of filled-out ballots received in the mail by election officials exceeded the number of people who had asked earlier for mail-in ballots, by 74,000. But that's not at all what happened.

The claim mischaracterizes reports created for political parties to track who has voted early so they can target their get-out-the-vote efforts.

One report tracks all requests that voters make for early ballots, either by mail or in person, up to 11 days before the election. The other report tracks all ballots received through the day before the election. That leaves a 10-day window during which people who vote in-person but don't request a mail ballot would appear on one report but not the other.

___

TRUMP, claiming “11,000 voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and still voted."

THE FACTS: There's nothing untoward about voters rolls growing after Election Day. The rolls are simply updated to reflect people whose provisional ballots are added to the tally after election officials verify that they were eligible to vote.

The allegation that the updated tally was the result of electoral wrongdoing first came from Logan this past week, when he told state lawmakers of “11,326 people that did not show up on the Nov. 7 version of the voter rolls, after votes were cast, but then appeared on the Dec. 4 voter rolls.”

Maricopa County officials said Logan is probably referring to provisional ballots, which are cast by people who do not appear on the voter rolls or don't have the proper identification on Election Day. They're only counted if the voter later shows he or she was eligible to vote. To be eligible, such voters must have registered before the deadline.

“These go through a rigorous verification process to make sure that the provisional ballots cast are only counted if the voter is eligible to vote in the election,” Maricopa County officials wrote on Twitter. “This happens after Election Day. Only eligible voters are added to the voter rolls.”

___

TRUMP, alleging “all the access logs to the machines were wiped, and the election server was hacked during the election.”

THE FACTS: That flies in the face of the evidence. Maricopa County's election server is not connected to the internet and independent auditors found no evidence the election server was hacked.

Trump's hacking allegation refers to the unauthorized download of public data from the county's voter registration system. That system, which is connected to the internet and broadly accessible to political parties and election workers, is not linked to the election management system, the web of ballot counters, computers and servers that tallies votes.

The election management system is “air gapped," or kept disconnected from the rest of the county's computer network and the wider internet. Two firms certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to test voting systems found Maricopa County's machines were not connected to the internet and did not have malicious hardware or software installed.

___

TRUMP: “Arizona shows Fraud and Voting Irregularities many times more than would be needed to change the outcome of the Election.”

THE FACTS: Not so. The number of potential fraud cases is far smaller than President Joe Biden's margin of victory in Arizona.

County election officials identified 182 cases where voting problems were clear enough that they referred them to investigators for further review, according to an Associated Press investigation. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice.

Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes out of 3.4 million cast. Of the four cases that have resulted in criminal charges, two involved Democratic voters and two involved Republicans.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona election auditors seek more records, voter canvass

    Contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election said Thursday that they don’t have enough information to complete their report, and urged legislators to subpoena more records and survey voters at home. Leaders of the GOP audit described a wide variety of reasons their review is taking months longer than the 60 days initially planned, including confusion about damaged ballots and a lack of access to certain data. As the audit drags on, some Republicans worry the spectacle of widely discredited operations will drive away voters in next year's elections.

  • FACT FOCUS: A false narrative of 74K extra votes in Arizona

    Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity consulting firm hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election, on Thursday pushed a false narrative that Maricopa County received thousands of mail-in ballots that had no record of being sent out to voters. The firm's CEO Doug Logan used the baseless claim to urge legislators to subpoena more records and canvass voters at home, grasping for evidence of fraud even as a hand count of a statistical sample of ballots and two post-election audits showed no proof of wrongdoing in Maricopa County’s election. The false claim has reverberated online in the day since Logan's comments, parroted by lawmakers and Republican commentators including Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and former President Donald Trump.

  • Arizona election officials have only found 182 cases of potential fraud out of over 3 million votes

    An audit, led by Arizona state Senate Republicans, follow baseless claims by ex-President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

  • Arizona Senate powerless to recall electors, chamber president says

    The Arizona Senate lacks the authority to recall electors, the legislative body's Republican president said on Friday.

  • AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump's claims

    Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year's presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump's claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state's most populous county. While it's possible more cases could emerge, the numbers illustrate the implausibility of Trump's claims that fraud and irregularities in Arizona cost him the state's electorate votes.

  • AP: Arizona county election officials find fewer than 200 potential voter fraud cases, undercutting Trump claims

    An Associated Press investigation found 182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review.

  • 'Shift' in view of COVID-19 lab leak theory reported among Biden officials

    Top officials in President Joe Biden's administration overseeing an intelligence review of the novel coronavirus origins view the Wuhan lab leak theory to be as credible as the one about natural emergence, according to a new report.

  • Congresswoman arrested after voting rights protest in Senate office building

    Rep. Joyce Beatty led a rally demanding senators end the filibuster to pass federal voting rights legislation.

  • 3rd venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally

    A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday night rally by Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Instead, Gaetz said on Twitter that they would be holding a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. Spokesman Mike Lyster said city officials “shared our public safety concerns with the operator and the operator shares the concerns,” the Press-Enterprise reported.

  • The generals shouldn't need to be involved

    The generals shouldn't need to be involved

  • Pembina Declines to Raise Offer in Battle Over Inter Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. said it wasn’t going to sweeten its bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. one day after a new hostile offer for Canada’s fourth-largest midstream company was made by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP as the takeover battle intensifies.The Canadian pipeline company doesn’t intend to increase or change the 0.5 common Pembina shares offered under its proposed acquisition of all common shares of Inter Pipeline, it said in a statement on Friday.“Pembina believes that i

  • Why You Might Be Interested In The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The...

  • Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront. Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance. Tesla's CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although "there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term."

  • Ashton Kutcher returned his Virgin Galactic ticket to space

    Kutcher bought the ticket in 2012, before he and Kunis got married.

  • Meet Justine Ang Fonte, the New York private school teacher who received death threats for teaching 6-year-olds about sex but remains defiant

    Justine Ang Fonte showed a video to 6-year-olds about kids "touching themselves" at an exclusive private school in Manhattan.

  • Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

    Another victim was identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people, authorities said Saturday. The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

  • 2021 Acura TLX 2.0-liter turbo-four soundtrack | Autoblog

    Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder tells us what he likes best about the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in Autoblog's long-term loan of a 2021 Acura TLX. The engine produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which feels like enough for this nearly 4,000-pound, all-wheel-drive sedan. The engine note, though, is unique and exciting, providing a satisfying soundtrack to match the TLX’s sporty driving. The sound is helped along into the cabin through the car’s speakers using Acura’s Active Sound Control system, and varies in volume based on drive mode settings. Watch and listen for yourself, and see what you think.

  • Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

    Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.

  • Trailblazing tennis star inducted to the Hall of Fame

    Billie Jean King, who challenged the pay disparity between men and women in tennis, will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this year.

  • Ex-49er Sherman pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

    NFL player Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges on Friday in connection with his arrest outside the Seattle area home of his in-laws earlier this week.