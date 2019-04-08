AP FACT CHECK: Trump mocks migrants, retreats on health care

President Donald Trump walks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to California and Nevada. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Playing migrants for laughs in a speech to lobbyists and donors, President Donald Trump characterized people trying to get into the U.S. as a horde of beefy men who fake hard-luck stories so softies in the immigration system will let them in.

His shtick caused plenty of amusement at the Republican Jewish Coalition event Saturday but it was a far cry from the reality of the masses at the border.

The speech capped a week of unreal political rhetoric as Trump retreated on two broad fronts, the border and health care, and offered tortured explanations for doing so. He also got his family history wrong and drew a link between wind power and cancer that has not been proved.

Here's a look back:

IMMIGRATION:

TRUMP, describing asylum seekers as "people that look like they should be fighting for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). They read a little page given by lawyers that are all over the place," coaching them to say "I am very fearful for my life. I am very worried that I will be accosted if I'm sent back home." Trump then mimics U.S. officials: "Oh, give him asylum. He's afraid. He's afraid." And he adds: "We don't love the fact that he's got tattoos on his face. That's not a good sign." — speech Saturday to the lobbying group.

THE FACTS: Figures from his own administration tell a different story than Trump's mocking tale. Those coming are increasingly families and children. Among them are thousands who get a chance for a life in America because they make a compelling case that they risk persecution in their home countries.

Last month, Homeland Security's immigration statistics office released its latest annual report on the flow of asylum seekers and refugees, covering 2017. Among those who came from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and applied for asylum at the border, 56% were unaccompanied children. The percentage was the same the year before and higher in 2015.

Altogether, Homeland Security granted the asylum applications of more than 26,500 people in 2017. Almost one-third were children. Nearly half were women. Close to two-thirds were married.

Additionally, the Justice Department granted asylum to more than 10,500 people who were already in the country and made their case for refuge in their deportation hearings.

___

TRUMP: "If they put one foot on our territory, if they start climbing a fence and they're on the Mexico side, welcome to the United States. Think of it. It's the craziest thing." — speech Saturday.

THE FACTS: It's not that simple. What is lost in Trump's rhetoric is that it is legal to come to the border and ask for asylum. As for those who sneak illegally into the U.S. and get caught, they, too, are entitled to apply for asylum.

As the Homeland Security report states: "Generally, any foreign national present in the United States or arriving at a POE (port of entry) may seek asylum regardless of immigration status."

Whether they ask at the border or after sneaking into the U.S., most don't get it.

___

TRUMP, on why he is pulling back on sealing the U.S.-Mexico border: "Because Mexico has been absolutely terrific for the last four days. They're apprehending everybody. Yesterday they apprehended 1,400 people. The day before was 1,000. And if they apprehend people at their southern border where they don't have to walk through, that's a big home run. We can handle it from there. It's really good." — remarks to reporters Friday.

TRUMP: "Before that they never did anything." — remarks to reporters Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump is describing a Mexican crackdown on Central American migrants that has not materialized. He's also wrong in saying that Mexico did nothing about the problem until he threatened to close the border.

Mexico markedly tightened migration controls during the Obama administration. Mexico also detained more than 30,000 foreigners in the first three months of this year, before Trump accused Mexican officials of doing "NOTHING."

Mexico reports that its interception and detention of migrants from the south are "about average" in recent months. Over the first three days of April, it apprehended 1,259 foreigners — not 1,000 or more a day, as Trump claimed.

"There is no very substantive change," said Mexico's foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard. "I don't know what (Trump) was referring to."