AP FACT CHECK: Trump taps false stereotypes about immigrants

President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One for a trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to attend his annual physical, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has long railed against immigration as a scourge on the economy and national security. He's committed his administration to starting construction on a wall along the Mexican border to stop illegal immigration and asylum seekers, yet he reversed his past policy efforts on restricting legal immigration in this year's State of the Union address.

Trump managed to accuse immigrants in the country illegally of stealing jobs from American workers, while declaring that the country needs more immigrants because of its economic boom. This argument rested on a series of false stereotypes.

"I want people to come into our country in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally," he declared, only to say later, "Working-class Americans are left to pay the price for mass illegal immigration: reduced jobs, lower wages, overburdened schools, hospitals that are so crowded you can't get in, increased crime, and a depleted social safety net."

That's a slight variation on his drumbeat going back to 2015, when he declared: "They're taking our jobs, they're taking our manufacturing jobs, they're taking our money, they're killing us."

The fact is that 75 percent of immigrants arrived legally, according to the Pew Research Center. In general, the entire immigrant population is increasingly better educated than native-born Americans.

They're more likely to have jobs. They're less likely to commit violent crimes. They help fuel economic growth. And as a group over time, they're no more a drain on taxpayers than native-born citizens.

Moreover, for all the attention to the southern border, in recent years immigrants to the U.S. have been more likely to come from Asia than from Mexico.

Three Harvard University economists released a paper in June that looked at immigration in multiple countries and concluded that native-born Americans as a whole wildly overestimate the prevalence of immigrants. These Americans estimated, on average, that legal immigrants made up 36 percent of the U.S. population, more than triple their actual share. They thought that immigrants were less likely to work and more dependent on government aid than immigrants actually are — and these stereotypes made them less supportive of social programs that might aid immigrants.

"We were surprised by how much of a misperception there was about the level of education, income and contribution to society that immigrants give," said Alberto Alesini, a Harvard economist who co-wrote the paper.

Here are some fundamental myths about U.S. immigration and the economy:

___

MYTH: VAST NUMBERS OF IMMIGRANTS ARE POURING ACROSS U.S. BORDERS

REALITY: Not really.

The net flow of all migration into the United States in recent years — around 0.3 percent of the total population — is roughly at a long-standing historical average, according to an analysis of government data by Lyman Stone, an economist who studies demographic issues.

"It isn't rock-bottom, but it isn't that high either," Stone said.

Economists say that restricting immigration would probably weaken economic growth. Given today's lower birth rates in the United States, immigrants are increasingly needed to sustain a level of population growth for the U.S. economy to keep expanding.

Immigrants as a whole do make up a greater percentage of the total U.S. population than they did back in 1970, having grown from less than 5 percent of the population to more than 13 percent now.

But there's a largely overlooked reason for that: Native-born Americans are having fewer children. The falling birth rate means that immigrants now make up a greater share of the population. In 2030, it's projected that immigrants will become the primary driver for U.S. population growth, overtaking U.S. births.

___

MYTH: IMMIGRANTS ARE TAKING AWAY JOBS

REALITY: Many people have firsthand stories of losing a construction bid or an office job to a foreign worker. This happens in an economy as large and diverse as the United States', where numerous people also lose jobs to native-born Americans.

But employment data suggest that the influx of immigrants helps increase overall hiring for the U.S. economy rather than erode job growth. The trend is clear in the government's monthly jobs report. The data doesn't distinguish between immigrants who are in the U.S. legally and illegally.