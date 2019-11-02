AP FACT CHECK: Trump puffs up Islamic State raid and more

In this Oct. 27, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, announcing that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, is dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeing U.S. forces track down and kill the Islamic State's leader wasn't enough for President Donald Trump. He puffed up and told a story about the raid that is unfamiliar to the military leaders who mounted it.

In recent days, Trump also related details from Syria that the Pentagon and diplomats contradicted. When the stock market went up, he took credit — "Enjoy!" — and when it went down, he blamed the impeachment inquiry despite scant evidence the market cares.

A look at some claims and the reality over the past week:

ISLAMIC STATE

TRUMP, on IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: "He died whimpering and crying." —interview Thursday with Britain's LBC Radio.

TRUMP: "He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. ...He died like a dog, he died like a coward. He was whimpering, screaming, and crying." — news conference Sunday.

THE FACTS: His top military leaders don't know what Trump is talking about.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, watched the U.S. military raid with Trump in the Situation Room.

"I don't know what the source of that was," Milley said when asked about whimpering and crying. He offered that Trump might have talked directly to members of the unit, though it is inconceivable that they would not have briefed their commanders, too.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command who oversaw the U.S. raid on the Islamic State leader, did not support the commander in chief's story.

"He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the grounds," McKenzie said of al-Baghdadi at a Pentagon briefing Wednesday. "I'm not able to confirm anything else about his last seconds."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who also was in the Situation Room, demurred when asked about Trump's comments. "I don't have those details," he said on ABC's "This Week."

White House officials have declined to say how the president got his information about al-Baghdadi's alleged last moments' meltdown.

Al-Baghdadi died during the raid in Syria after he detonated a suicide vest.

___

IMMIGRATION

TRUMP ad: "President Trump is changing Washington ... cutting illegal immigration in half ..." — reelection ad shown Wednesday during Game 7 of the World Series.

THE FACTS: That's a distortion. The claim is based on a three-month data snapshot that ignores a spike in border arrests earlier in the year. Border arrests are down only about 10% from President Barack Obama's last month in office.

The ad features shots of Trump shaking hands with Border Patrol agents and cites "Fox News, 9/10/19" as the source for the claim.

In that Fox News interview , Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said border arrests dropped by more than 50% from May to August, the latest data available at that time.

It's true that arrests and denials of entry along the Mexico border plunged from 144,116 in May to 52,546 in September, a 64% drop. But border arrests had soared to a 13-year monthly high in May. Measuring from Obama's last full month in office, the latest monthly tally in September was down only 10%. December 2016 was a high number for Obama's presidency as people rushed to cross the border before Trump's inauguration.

On top of that, border arrests are a flawed gauge of illegal immigration. It may be impossible to know how many people escaped capture, but the Border Patrol estimates 20% eluded arrest in the 2018 calendar year.

Also, an estimated 40% of people in the country illegally arrived legally and overstayed their visas. Border arrests don't take them into account. So the ad rests on partial accounting and misleading figures.

___

SYRIA

ROBERT O'BRIEN, Trump's national security adviser, asked about at least 100 captured IS fighters who escaped from prisons in Syria: "I think that's Twitter intel. I've seen that on Twitter as well." — interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

TRUMP: "ISIS is under very, very strict lock and key, and the detention facilities are being strongly maintained. There were a few that got out — a small number, relatively speaking — and they've been largely recaptured." — remarks on Syria on Oct. 23.

THE FACTS: The 100 or so captured IS prisoners who were said to have escaped aren't "Twitter intel" and speculation, but an estimate coming from the Defense Department. There's also no evidence those prisoners have been recaptured as Trump stated. The administration has said their whereabouts aren't known.