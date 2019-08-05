AP FACT CHECK: Trump's boast on judges; Dem debate misfires

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing for a campaign rally in Cincinnati, on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Washington. Trump’s tweets struck as quickly as a scythe on Thursday and cut the legs out from not just a budding stock rally but several different markets. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his typically boastful rally this past week, Donald Trump placed himself too high in the pantheon of presidents when it comes to getting his judicial picks on federal courts. He's been having a good run on that front but he's not where he said he is — ranking right under George Washington, no less.

Much of the week was filled with the cacophony of Democratic presidential candidates having their say on the debate stage. Their pronouncements did not always fit with the facts. They skewed reality on climate science, immigration policy, the auto industry and more.

A review:

JUDGES

TRUMP, on his record of filling federal judicial appointments: "There's only one person ... who percentage-wise has done better than me with judges." — Cincinnati rally Thursday.

THE FACTS: No, at least four have done better.

Trump is properly ceding first place to George Washington, who had a judiciary entirely made up of his choices simply because he was the first president. But he's not acknowledging that at least three modern presidents had a better record than Trump of getting their judicial choices on the courts. Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and former deputy director of the Federal Judicial Center, has been keeping track.

He found that Trump's confirmed judges make up 17% of total federal judgeships. At this point in their presidencies, John Kennedy had filled 30% of the federal judiciary, Bill Clinton had filled 20% and Nixon had filled 25%.

___

CLIMATE

BETO O'ROURKE, former U.S. representative from Texas, on global warming: "I listen to scientists on this and they're very clear: We don't have more than 10 years to get this right. And we won't meet that challenge with half-steps, half-measures or only half the country." — Democratic debate Tuesday.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, mayor of South Bend, Indiana: "Science tells us we have 12 years before we reach the horizon of our catastrophe when it comes to our climate." — Democratic debate Tuesday.

ANDREW YANG, entrepreneur: "This is going to be a tough truth, but we are too late. We are 10 years too late." — Democratic debate Wednesday.

THE FACTS: These statements are out of step with science. Climate scientists don't agree on an approximate time frame, let alone an exact number of years, for how much time we have left to stave off the deadliest extremes of climate change. Nor do they think it's too late already.

A report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, drawn from the work of hundreds of scientists, uses 2030 as a prominent benchmark because signatories to the Paris climate change agreement have pledged emission cuts by then. But it's not a last-chance, hard deadline for action, as O'Rourke, Buttigieg and others have interpreted it.

"The hotter it gets, the worse it gets, but there is no cliff edge," James Skea, co-chairman of the report, told The Associated Press.

Climate scientists certainly see the necessity for broad and immediate action to address global warming, but they do not agree that 2030 is a "point of no return," as Buttigieg put it.

"This has been a persistent source of confusion," agreed Kristie L. Ebi, director of the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the University of Washington in Seattle. "The report never said we only have 12 years left."

___

IMMIGRATION

KAMALA HARRIS, senator from California: "We've got a person who has put babies in cages and separated children from their parents." — Democratic debate Wednesday.

MICHAEL BENNET, senator from Colorado, in a message directed at Trump: "Kids belong in classrooms not cages." — Democratic debate Wednesday.

TRUMP: "The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border!" — tweet Wednesday.

THE FACTS: There's deception on both sides here.

Family separations as a matter of routine came about because of Trump's "zero tolerance" enforcement policy. President Barack Obama had no such policy and Trump's repeated attempts to pin one on him flies in the face of reality. Trump only ended — or suspended — what Trump had started, and that was after a judge ordered that the practice be sharply curtailed and as an international uproar grew.