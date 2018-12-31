AP FACT CHECK: Trump's political spin on migrant deaths

Catarina Alonzo Perez, mother of the second Guatemalan child this month to die while in U.S. custody, stands in her kitchen in Yalambojoch, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Felipe was healthy when they left, according to the family. The last time he spoke with his mother was a day before they were taken into detention by border agents. Felipe told his mother that he was fine. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump twisted circumstances behind the deaths of two migrant Guatemalan children to insulate his administration from any blame, contending without justification that they were in dire health before they reached the border.

The children cleared initial U.S. health screenings and one of them was in the U.S. for five days before suddenly showing signs of illness.

His weekend tweets on the deaths in U.S. custody of a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year old boy were his first public words on the subject and conveyed no empathy for the children or their families. Instead he said the children's fate shows why the U.S. needs a wall at the Mexican border.

On Monday, Trump assailed Democrats who called his proposed border wall immoral, tweeting "it is far more immoral for people to be dying!"

Trump addressed the matter during a week in which he also misrepresented what he's done for military pay in a speech to troops in Iraq and told a faulty story about the Iran nuclear deal.

A look at some of his statements and the reality behind them:

MEXICAN BORDER

TRUMP: "The two ... children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn't given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end." — tweets Saturday.

THE FACTS: This account is not supported by timelines released by Customs and Border Protection or other sources.

As well, Trump is wrong in saying the father of the girl who died has absolved U.S. officials of responsibility. Through family lawyers, Nery Gilberto Caal Cuz said he made sure his daughter Jakelin had food and water as they traveled through Mexico. The Border Protection timeline on her case says: "The initial screening revealed no evidence of health issues." And nothing was mentioned about the girl being dehydrated.

The record so far neither establishes that U.S. officials were to blame for the children's deaths nor clears them of blame, despite Trump's pronouncement. All the facts are not known, but he rendered what is known inaccurately.

Circumstances are laid out in the Customs and Border Protection accounts of the capture, treatment and deaths of Jakelin Caal, 7, and Felipe Gomez Alonzo , 8, who both came to the border with their fathers:

When Jakelin Caal and her father were caught the evening of Dec. 6, her father described her as in good health and no illness was observed by agents. It's possible father and daughter did not acknowledge an illness. The next morning, she vomited on a bus waiting to take them to a Border Patrol station, then stopped breathing. Twice revived by Border Patrol personnel, she was then flown by helicopter to an El Paso, Texas, trauma center, went into cardiac arrest and was revived once more. She died Dec. 8 at 12:35 a.m.

Trump's assertion that both children were very ill before their apprehension is even more flagrantly untethered from the record in the case of Alonzo.

Catarina Alonzo, the boy's mother, told The Associated Press her son was well and eating chicken after arriving at the U.S. border when she spoke with him by phone.

According to a Border Protection timeline, Felipe and his father, Agustin Gomez, were caught Dec. 18 near El Paso. Agents recorded giving them 23 "welfare checks" — checking on the well-being of father and son — over the next four days. No concern about the boy's health is noted in the timeline. But on Dec. 24, a day after being transferred to a New Mexico center, the boy was taken to a hospital with a cough and high fever, released after more than five hours with flu medicine, then taken back late that evening. He lost consciousness on the way and doctors could not revive him.

___

BORDER WALL

TRUMP: "I am in the Oval Office & just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas." — tweet Dec. 24.

TRUMP: "Yesterday, I gave out 115 miles' worth of wall, 115 miles in Texas. It's going to be built, hopefully rapidly. I'm going there at the end of January for the start of construction." — remarks to reporters Tuesday.

THE FACTS: He appears to be representing work financed months ago, as new construction. A president cannot simply give out a construction contract. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers award contracts for border wall construction after Congress approves the money and months have gone into planning.