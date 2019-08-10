AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fiction on gun violence, economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a week of exaggeration and outright fiction for President Donald Trump as he confronted the aftermath of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Trump twisted science in seeking to assign blame on video games for the shootings, rather than on his own words that critics say contributed to a combustible racial climate spawning violence. He pointed to an imminent magic solution in the form of legislation on background checks that was far from certain and misrepresented his record on gun control.

Escalating a potentially devastating trade war with China, Trump exaggerated the benefits of tariffs and sought unfairly to fault the Federal Reserve for any weakness in the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed Trump did nothing on gun control, but in fact Trump banned bump stocks, a gun attachment deemed legal during the Obama-Biden administration.

A review:

GUN VIOLENCE

TRUMP: "We must stop the glorification of violence in our society. This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence." — remarks Monday on the mass shootings.

THE FACTS: There is no scientific link between video games and mass violence.

Some studies show a short-term increase in aggressive thoughts and feelings after playing video games, but nothing that rises to the level of violence.

In 2006, a small study by Indiana University researchers found that teenagers who played violent video games showed higher levels of emotional arousal but less activity in the parts of the brain associated with the ability to plan, control and direct thoughts and behavior.

"Plenty of gamers and get upset when they lose or feel the game was 'cheating,' but it doesn't lead to violent outputs," said Benjamin Burroughs, a professor of emerging media at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Patrick Markey, a psychology professor at Villanova University who focuses on video games, found in his research that men who commit severe acts of violence actually play violent video games less than the average male. About 20% were interested in violent video games, compared with 70% of the general population, he said.

Another study by Markey and his colleagues showed that violence tends to dip when a new violent movie or video game comes out, possibly because people are at home playing the game or in theaters watching the movie.

Trump's statements this past week assigning blame to the video game industry were more reserved compared with his last brush with the subject in 2018, when he called video games "vicious" and summoned game-industry executives to meet at the White House, to little lasting effect.

___

TRUMP, on prospects for gun control legislation: "There's a great appetite — and I mean a very strong appetite — for background checks. And I think we can bring up background checks like we've never had before. I think both Republican and Democrat are getting close to a bill on — they're doing something on background checks." — remarks to reporters Wednesday before departing for Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

THE FACTS: He's overstating the level of political will for gun control measures.

Passage of a background checks bill in the Senate remains far from certain. Support for a bipartisan background checks measure co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reached a high point with a 2013 vote after the Sandy Hook shooting, but it fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance. Both senators spoke to Trump on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure to call senators back to Washington from their summer recess to work on gun measures, said Thursday that he hopes to consider legislation to expand federal background checks when Congress returns in the fall. He said he wants to spend the August recess talking with senators to see what's possible.

Two other gun bills have passed the House this year but languished in the Republican-controlled Senate. One of them would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including those online or at gun shows. The second bill allows an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.