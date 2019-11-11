AP FACT CHECK: Trump's flawed 'read the transcript' defense

In this Nov. 4, 2019, photo, people wearing shirts with the words "Read the Transcript" arrive to attend a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been his drumbeating demand: "Read the transcript!"

"Just read the transcript."

"Can't we read English?"

"Just read the Transcript, everything else is made up garbage."

"READ THE TRANSCRIPT!"

Heading into public hearings this week, people have read the transcript , and that's why President Donald Trump has an impeachment problem.

The whistleblower, the rough transcript of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's leader, and the words of a succession of career civil servants and Trump political appointees brought before Congress are largely in sync.

Together they have stitched an account that shows Trump pressing for a political favor from a foreign leader and, as key testimony has it, conditioning military aid on getting what he wanted.

Trump's defense, as the House prepares to open its hearings Wednesday on the matter, has been to point to his own problematic words in the Ukraine phone call, declare them to be exonerating, and repeat.

In the face of abundant evidence that the whistleblower remains engaged, Trump suggests the whistleblower has skulked away. Political loyalists who tried to do Trump's bidding with Ukraine are lumped with career diplomats as "Never Trumpers."

He assails the whistleblower's account of the phone call as "sooo wrong, not even close," even though the official White House account of the call that came out afterward showed the whistleblower got the details right.

"Once I released the actual call, their entire case fell apart," Trump said of Democrats. The rough transcript actually helped fuel the inquiry because it affirmed and fleshed out the whistleblower's account.

Trump has approached the spectacle of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry with understandable frustration but also a flawed account of the circumstances behind them.

A look at recent remarks by the president and his allies on this and other matters:

IMPEACHMENT

TRUMP: "It was just explained to me that for next weeks Fake Hearing (trial) in the House, as they interview Never Trumpers and others, I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS." — tweet Thursday.

THE FACTS: The hearing is a hearing, not a trial, and it is unfolding according to the usual process.

Trump is correct that he and his legal team are excluded from public hearings that begin Wednesday, but he hasn't been charged with anything and has no constitutional right to be represented by a lawyer in this proceeding.

In that sense, his position is not much different from criminal suspects who are being investigated but haven't been charged, or from past presidents at this stage of impeachment proceedings.

The coming public hearings led by the House Intelligence Committee are akin to the investigative phase of criminal cases, generally conducted in private and without the participation of the person under investigation.

But in future House Judiciary Committee hearings that presumably would result in the drafting of impeachment articles, Trump would be invited to attend and his lawyers could question witnesses and object to testimony and evidence, similar to the process in the impeachment proceedings against Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

If there is a Senate trial, Trump's legal team would defend the president against impeachment articles approved by the House in an environment that would look like a typical trial in some respects.

___

TRUMP: "The whistleblower disappeared." — Louisiana rally on Wednesday.

TRUMP, speaking about the period after he released a rough transcript of his phone call with Ukraine's president: "You haven't heard about the whistleblower after that, have you?" — Kentucky rally on Nov. 4.

THE FACTS: The whistleblower did not disappear after the White House, in late September, released a rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's president. In fact, the whistleblower is offering to answer written questions by GOP lawmakers, but so far Republicans have rebuffed him.

Trump's suggestion is that the whistleblower's account is false, and so the person has vanished, but key details have been corroborated by people with firsthand knowledge of the events who have appeared on Capitol Hill.

The rough transcript of the July 25 phone call also showed that the whistleblower had accurately summarized the conversation in the complaint sent to the acting director of national intelligence.