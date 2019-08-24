AP FACT CHECK: Trump's swerves on economy, guns and migrants

In this Aug. 21, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump can't seem to get his facts straight when it comes to Barack Obama.

From the economy to veterans and immigration, Trump routinely claims achievements of the former president as fully his own or distorts the truth to undermine the Democrat's legacy. On problems uniquely his own, Trump deflects.

This past week was no different.

Fresh off vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey, and mindful of the 2020 campaign, Trump insisted that economists don't believe his trade disputes with China could spur recession even though most analysts believe a downturn could start in the next two years. He also claimed progress on veterans' health care under his watch that didn't happen and blamed Obama for a policy of separating migrant children from their parents that he himself started.

Trump repeatedly pointed to mental illness, not access to guns, as a main culprit behind the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. That's oversimplifying the issue.

A recap, also covering fuel economy standards and judges:

ECONOMY

TRUMP: "I don't think we're having a recession. We're doing tremendously well ... And most economists actually say that we're not going to have a recession." — remarks Sunday to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey.

THE FACTS: Actually, most economists — about 74% — do expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.

The economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics mostly didn't share Trump's optimistic outlook for the economy. Thirty-four percent of the economists said they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021. That's compares with 25% in the February survey.

An additional 38% of those polled predicted that recession will occur next year, down slightly from 42% in February. An additional 2% of those polled expect a recession to begin this year.

The 226 economists responding work mainly for corporations and trade associations.

The economists have previously expressed concern that Trump's tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually slow the economy.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on goods from many key U.S. trading partners, from China and Europe to Mexico and Canada. Officials maintain that the tariffs, which are taxes on imports, will help the administration gain more favorable terms of trade. But U.S. trading partners have also retaliated with tariffs of their own.

___

TRUMP: "The Economy is doing really well. The Federal Reserve can easily make it Record Setting! The question is being asked, why are we paying much more in interest than Germany and certain other countries?" — tweet Thursday.

TRUMP: "Germany sells 30 year bonds offering negative yields. Germany competes with the USA. Our Federal Reserve does not allow us to do what we must do. They put us at a disadvantage against our competition." — tweet Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump misrepresents the impact of Federal Reserve policies and is mistaken about Germany's economy, suggesting that it enjoys some kind of advantage. In fact, the negative yields are a sign of that economy's weakness.

The German economy shrank in the previous quarter and there are expectations from investment banks that Germany soon could fall into a recession. Nor is the phenomenon isolated to Germany. Japan and much of Europe are also struggling with interest rates on government debt that are negative or close to negative.

Investors are betting that stimulus efforts by the European Central Bank will keep rates persistently low. But the negative interest rates on German bonds also reflect that government's aversion to issuing debt, even though the borrowing would allow it to spend more on roads and bridges to spur stronger economic growth.

By having even slightly positive interest rates compared to the rest of the world, the United States is in a better position to attract global investment.

___

TRUMP: "My administration has worked aggressively to boost veterans employment, and we're setting records. ... Veterans unemployment has reached the lowest level ever recorded." — remarks Wednesday at AMVETS convention in Louisville, Kentucky.

THE FACTS: It's true that the unemployment rate for veterans fell to 2.3% in April, matching the low set in May 2000 under President Bill Clinton. But this figure is volatile on a monthly basis, not adjusted for seasonal changes, and has since risen. The figure stood at 3.4% in July, according to the Labor Department.