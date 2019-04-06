AP FACT CHECK: Trump's tortured flips on border, health care

In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump beat a retreat on two fronts this past week, the border and health care, and offered tortured explanations both times.

He got his family history wrong in a speech that also drew a link between wind power and cancer that has not been proved.

A look at some of the statements from a week of political rhetoric:

IMMIGRATION:

TRUMP, on why he is pulling back on sealing the U.S.-Mexico border: "Because Mexico has been absolutely terrific for the last four days. They're apprehending everybody. Yesterday they apprehended 1,400 people. The day before was 1,000. And if they apprehend people at their southern border where they don't have to walk through, that's a big home run. We can handle it from there. It's really good." — remarks to reporters Friday.

TRUMP: "Before that they never did anything." — remarks to reporters Thursday.

THE FACTS: Trump is describing a Mexican crackdown on Central American migrants that has not materialized. He's also wrong in saying that Mexico did nothing about the problem until he threatened to close the border.

Mexico markedly tightened migration controls during the Obama administration. Mexico also detained more than 30,000 foreigners in the first three months of this year, before Trump accused Mexican officials of doing "NOTHING."

Mexico reports that its interception and detention of migrants from the south are "about average" in recent months. Over the first three days of April, it apprehended 1,259 foreigners — not 1,000 or more a day, as Trump claimed.

"There is no very substantive change," said Mexico's foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard. "I don't know what (Trump) was referring to."

Ebrard said: "What Mexico is doing as far as the review of the southern border — well, it's the same thing it has been doing."

___

TRUMP: "The Flores decision is a disaster, I have to tell you. Judge Flores, whoever you may be, that decision is a disaster for our country, a disaster." — remarks at a meeting with local officials in Southern California on Friday.

THE FACTS: There's no Judge Flores involved. Jenny Flores was 15-year-old native of El Salvador who was held in what her advocates said were substandard conditions in the 1980s, contending she was strip-searched in custody and housed with male adults. They launched a class-action lawsuit on behalf of migrant children in the country illegally. Her mother was a housekeeper in the U.S. who feared deportation if she picked up her daughter.

The case worked its way to the Supreme Court, which sided with the government and against the girl's advocates. But the case gave rise to an agreement in 1997 setting conditions for the detention of migrant children and the codifying of those conditions in law a decade later. It generally bars the government from keeping children in immigration detention for more than 20 days and guides how they are to be treated.

___

HEALTH CARE

TRUMP: "This will be a great campaign issue. I never asked Mitch McConnell for a vote before the Election as has been incorrectly reported (as usual) in the @nytimes, but only after the Election when we take back the House etc." — tweet Wednesday.

THE FACTS: That's misleading at best.

A week earlier, Trump stirred expectations of an ambitious health care effort when he said that if the Supreme Court strikes down "Obamacare," ''we will have a plan that's far better." He promised "the Republican Party will become the party of great health care."

But Trump soon found that the party in Congress had no appetite for yet another attempt to replace President Barack Obama's health law in the near future — nor does it have a plan.

"I made it clear to him that we were not going to be doing that in the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday, describing their conversation a day earlier. "He did say, as he later tweeted, that he accepted that and that he would be developing a plan that he would take to the American people during the 2020 campaign."

So Trump backed down and postponed any replacement until after an election more than 18 months away.

McConnell explained to Trump that senators are open to tackling specific aspects of health care — namely, trying to lower prescription drug prices, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Monday's private call between the two. But Trump's promised big, new health care bill wasn't going happen with Democrats running the House.