AP Fires Reporter Who Claimed Russia Launched Missiles into Poland: Report

The Associated Press reportedly has fired the investigative journalist behind a story that claimed Russia was responsible for the missiles that crossed into Poland and inflicted civilian casualties.

James LaPorta was terminated Monday, according to the Daily Beast. The original report last Tuesday authored by LaPorta, as well as AP writer John Leicester, claimed that “a senior U.S. intelligence official” said Russia launched missiles into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Leicester still reportedly has his job.

Polish, U.S., and NATO officials on Wednesday updated that the missiles were likely fired by the Ukrainian air-defense system rather than Russia. Polish president Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that there is evidence to suggest that Poland was not targeted but caught in the crossfire of an “air-defense missile.”

“Ukraine’s defense was launching their missile in various directions, and it is highly probable that one of these missile unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.” NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg gave a similar assessment.

On Wednesday, the AP retracted the erroneous claim and issued a correction that “the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.” In order to best corroborate information, AP says it “routinely seeks and requires more than one source when sourcing is anonymous.”

When the Daily Beast asked for comment about LaPorta’s dismissal, a spokesperson replied: “The rigorous editorial standards and practices of The Associated Press are critical to AP’s mission as an independent news organization. To ensure our reporting is accurate, fair and fact-based, we abide by and enforce these standards, including around the use of anonymous sources.”

Before new information suggested the strike was not intentional, world leaders worried it could threaten to pull NATO into the Russia–Ukraine conflict. Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki had convened an urgent meeting with the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs on Tuesday to coordinate Poland’s national-security policy in the wake of the incident.

A chorus of Eastern and Central European countries condemned Russia’s alleged provocation, with Latvian defense minister Artis Pabriks calling it a “crime.” Pabriks suggested that Article 4 of the NATO treaty should be activated, triggering alliance members to come together and discuss the situation. The Czech parliament passed a motion describing the Putin government as “terrorist.”

