AP fires reporter, reviews sourcing rules after Poland error

DAVID BAUDER
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has fired a reporter and is reviewing its standards on use of anonymous sourcing following an “egregious” error in a story about a fatal missile strike that killed two people in Poland.

The national security reporter, James LaPorta, was dismissed after being deemed primarily responsible for a Nov. 15 news bulletin that erroneously said Russian missiles had carried out the strike, according to people at the AP familiar with the decision. They asked for anonymity to talk about personnel matters and internal operations.

In fact, it is widely believed that Russian-made antiaircraft missiles fired by Ukraine were responsible for the deadly encounter in the NATO country.

LaPorta, who had worked at AP since 2020, said Tuesday that “I would love to comment on the record, but I have been ordered by the AP to not comment.”

AP is believed to be the first news organization outside of Polish media to report on the strike itself last week. The error ascribing blame to Russia was particularly damaging because of the danger involved given NATO's commitment to respond to an attack on a member country.

“We review any egregious mistakes that are made,” Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of the AP, said of last week's error. “We take our standards very seriously. If we don't live up to our standards, we don't have any choice but to take action. Trust in the AP and trust in our report is paramount.”

The initial report was attributed to a “senior U.S. intelligence official,” with no explanation of why the person was granted anonymity. A reason for anonymity is required by AP policy. Later, the story was updated to add that the official was not named because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

The AP tries to avoid confidential sources, according to its statement of principles, and it lays out strict guidelines for their use. For example, a reporter must get approval from a news manager who is told the source's identity in order to use it in a story — a process known as “vetting sources.”

In this case, LaPorta said in an internal Slack message that his source had been vetted by Ron Nixon, an AP vice president and head of investigations, enterprise, partnerships and grants. But Nixon has said he had no knowledge that the source was being used for this particular story and development, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

AP's policies also call for a second source to corroborate information received through confidential sources, although exceptions are granted on a case-by-case basis.

There has been other disciplinary action taken, according to the company, which did not give details Tuesday afternoon. The AP is reviewing all aspects of the story and the way it was handled, and how the material made it to the wire, Pace said.

“Anytime that we have an error, and certainly an error of this magnitude, we have to stop,” Pace said. “We have to make sure we have the right policies when it comes to anonymous sources and reporting on sensitive information, and we need to make sure that our staff is trained properly and has a clear understanding how to implement these standards.”

The AP's standards editor, John Daniszewski, sent a note to all AP journalists on Tuesday reminding them on standards for the use of anonymous sources, saying the guidelines "should be known by every AP reporter and editor.”

He noted that the AP's exception to its two-source rule comes when the material being offered comes directly from an authoritative figure in a position to know, with information so detailed that there is no question of its accuracy.

While the rules are straightforward, “they can become muddled if reporting from anonymous sources is put directly into a Slack channel or conversation with other editors and reporters assembling a piece of AP journalism, especially in a breaking news situation,” Daniszewski wrote.

The AP's internal messaging from that day included a brief discussion of whether a second source was necessary.

As the day went on, the story was updated — including adding Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's false blame of Russians for the Polish incident. Eventually, AP's report couched the incident by reporting the Polish Foreign Ministry's statement that it was a Russian-made missile.

The AP issued a formal correction on its story the next day.

The story contained the byline of a second AP reporter, John Leicester, who was chronicling a series of Russian attacks in Ukraine that day. Leicester, stationed in Kyiv when the story hit the wire, is not facing any discipline because he had nothing to do with the anonymously sourced material about the Polish attack that was inserted into the story.

The incident is a particularly vivid reminder — given the potential consequences — of the need for journalists to take care in “fog of war” situations, said William Muck, a political science professor at North Central College in Illinois.

“We forget that the nature of conflict is that there is a lot of ambiguity and uncertainty,” Muck said. “There is reason for caution and to slow things down.”

___

David Bauder is the media writer for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/dbauder

Recommended Stories

  • What are those things on downtown KC streets? ‘Pucks’ added to deter sideshows, donuts

    The small, disk-shaped objects adhere to the concrete and don’t interfere with normal driving, police said. But they do get in the way of doing donuts.

  • Poland accepts Germany’s Patriot offer after fatal missile strike

    Germany offers missile defense equipment and air policing jets to secure Poland's borders.

  • Putin channels his criticism of Russian Army through Prigozhin and Kadyrov, expert says

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin – both staunchly loyal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – criticize the Russian military, reflecting the Kremlin’s own dissatisfaction, Russian political scientist Ivan Preobrazhenskyi said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 19.

  • Wizards' Corey Kispert hitting his stride early in Year 2

    Corey Kispert missed several weeks to start the season, but is already looking improved from his rookie year with Washington.

  • WKU’s Dontaie Allen sidelined by ‘eligibility matter related to his previous school’

    Former University of Kentucky guard from Pendleton County forced to sit out game in Cayman Islands.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Set to Soften Russian Oil Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsFTX Latest: Key T

  • ‘A huge sense of relief’: Mom says driver responsible for son’s death indicted by Alabama grand jury

    Jacklyn Stroz said she and her family have been waiting for charges to be brought against the alleged drunk driver, for months.

  • Bolsonaro challenges Brazil election he lost to Lula

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the election he lost last month to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities met with initial skepticism. Bolsonaro's claim seems unlikely to get far, as Lula's victory has been ratified by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and acknowledged by Brazil's leading politicians and international allies. Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court justice who currently leads the TSE, said in a ruling seen by Reuters that Bolsonaro's right-wing electoral coalition, which filed the complaint, must present its full audit for both rounds of last month's vote within 24 hours, or he would reject it.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become first Black party leader in Congress. Who is he?

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is running to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

    President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. "It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

  • 3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee

    Three jail guards in Georgia have been charged with battery in the beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday. Camden County Sheriff's employees Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were arrested and booked into jail, the county sheriff's office said in a news release. Security cameras recorded guards in September repeatedly punching Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina, in the head and neck.

  • UA students, faculty call to remove university administrator after clash with student

    University of Arizona students and faculty signed an open letter after a verbal altercation between administrator Maribel Alvarez and Kai Harriott.

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers

    Materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be made available to justice department for ex-president’s criminal investigation

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…

  • White House Spox Scolds ‘Disrespectful’ Reporters for Interrupting Fauci’s Last Presser

    White HouseWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shouted down several reporters during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing as the chief medical adviser, calling them “disrespectful” before eventually saying “I’m done with you right now.”After Fauci answered a question about what COVID-19 precautions to take for the holiday season, Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to get the infectious disease expert to respond to her question about the origins of the novel co

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…