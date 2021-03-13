AP Interview: Afghan minister warns US against hasty retreat

Carmudi

The latest version of the Suzuki Swift now utilizes the HEARTECT' platform that imbues the hatch with a highly-rigid frame along with a smoother and curvier silhouette. More than just an aesthetic improvement, this enhances the Swift’s passenger safety, dispersing energy during collisions and making the Swift body lighter by a whopping 840kgs compared to its predecessor. Owing to the new platform and improved design choices this time around, the new Swift is immediately appears more mature and confident than the older model. The fascia of Suzuki's hatch features a wide honeycomb grille along with LED DRLs, a shapelier bumper, and wrap-around windows. At the sides, shallow dimples and blacked-out pillars lend the Swift contemporary European-style allure. Out back, a large bumper, distinctive LED taillights, and a spoiler complement the sophisticated sportiness seen upfront. For power, the Swift depends on a 1.2-liter gasoline engine that delivers 82hp and 113Nm of torque. This power mill is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or 5-speed manual transmission. These two transmission systems comprise the Swift’s available in two variants, with each being sold with a pricier Special Edition model that adds PHP49,800 to the price tag. The Swift has a starting price of PHP775,000 for the manual and PHP869,000 for the CVT variant. The interior of the all-new Swift features a black color theme overall, highlighted by silver trimmings on the dashboard, center console, and door panels. The cabin takes a minimalist approach—a welcome sight to those who want a more straightforward interior. Suzuki also lends the new Swift some racing smarts courtesy of a D-shaped (or flat-bottom) steering wheel that's integrated with audio and phone controls. The Swift cabin also gets an automatic air conditioner, easy-to-read white-on-black instrument cluster, and an 8-inch infotainment system that unfortunately comes without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity. Should you feel that the Swift is not the vehicle for you, here are its top competitors in the mid-level hatchback segment. Toyota Yaris (PHP973,000 to PHP1.11 Million) The Japanese automotive giant recently unveiled the fourth-generation Toyota Yaris late 2019, marking many improvements that fans have been longing for to see in the car. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) though, is taking its sweet time bringing the latest version to our local shores, and so the Yaris that we have locally is but a refreshed 2019 model. Up front, the fog lamp/air vent assembly is given a new shape, along with the lower front grille that now takes on a sexy trapezoidal contour as opposed to the reverse-trapezoid found in the outgoing model. The change actually mirrors the revised Vios. Inside, the Yaris is roomier than ever, starting with the slightly lower seating position that raises the car’s headroom by a tad. Even surprising is the amount of legroom and headroom at the backseats. For infotainment, the Yaris relies on a 6.75-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Powering the base E variants of the 2019 Yaris is a 1.3-liter, inline-four cylinder engine producing 97hp and 121Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT). As for the 1.5-liter variant, it retains the same inline-four cylinder engine (106hp and 141Nm of torque) as its pre-facelift predecessor, though the G variant has been replaced with the S variant, which boasts of a plushier appointments such as push-button start/stop system, six speakers, an eco-drive mode and a sport drive mode. The top-of-the-line1 .5 S variant also now has a Toyota Vehicle Security System with alarm and immobilizer as well as Smart Entry with speed-sensing door lock. Kia Rio (PHP920,000 to PHP985,000) The move to Ayala ownership brought a lot of dramatic changes to the Kia camp, among them the streamlining of vehicle offerings. This strategic move meant the dropping of the Kia Rio sedan, with the hatchback version remaining. Kia launched the fourth generation Rio back in 2016, further improving the hatch’s aspects relating comfort, convenience, and safety. Offering two variants to choose from, this five-door comes powered by a 1.4-liter Kappa Dual CVVT engine that outputs 99hp and 133Nm of torque and shifts solely via a 4-speed automatic with manual mode. The smart styling cues found on the Rio’s exterior extends inside. Now cleaner and more straightforward, Kia used a better selection of materials this time around to make the cabin look more upscale. And yes--even the plastic materials used inside looks upmarket than most. A 7-inch touchscreen rounds out the upmarket accoutrements with its Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Voice Control functionality. The Kia Rio retails at PHP920,000 for the LX AT trim and PHP 985,000 for the EX AT variant. If you feel like shopping around, here are other similarly priced hatchback options. Mazda2 (PHP995,000) The Mazda2 hatchback has certainly carved a strong reputation for itself, earning a lot of awards and accolades since its release. Imbued with Mazda’s renowned Kodo: Soul of Motion signature design theme, this Japanese-made five-door (for the Philippine market, at least) is easily among the prettiest looking in its segment. “The Mazda2's devotion to detail speaks highly about the brand's premium leanings. Bold and beautiful, with a touch of fun,” the carmaker describes. Powering the Mazda2 is a 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine that dishes out 108hp and 141Nm of torque. Shifting is managed by a SkyActiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission system with Sport Mode for robust gear changes. Inside, the Mazda2 abides by fabric upholstery, but the material luxuriously textured, enough to put other leather seat coverings to shame. The dashboard offers up a seven-inch MZD Connect with CD/MP3/USB/Bluetooth/AUX infotainment system that links seamlessly with most phone-based apps. There's also a navigation system, voice command for menu switching, and audio controls on the steering wheel. Honda Jazz (PHP868,000 to PHP1.09 Million) Like the Yaris, the Honda Jazz also already has a new generation available in other markets, but we’ll have to wait and see when the new model will arrive here. Known as the Honda Fit in its home market, the Jazz hatch is widely known to have an immense fun-to-drive factor. What's more, it manages to balance functionality, performance, and safety like a globe-trotting Chinese juggler. This 5-seater comes in three variants, all equipped with a Chain Drive SOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder, 16-valve engine good for 118hp and 145Nm. Honda dropped the manual gearbox model some time ago, leaving only the CVT as the only transmission option. All of the Jazz’s available variants include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility through a high-res 7-inch touchscreen. The system also also has standard Bluetooth Hands-free and USB input connectivity for audio streaming and added mobile phone functionality. As part of the vehicle’s third generation, the locally available Honda Jazz showcases an aerodynamic shape carried over from its predecessor. New added features include aggressive front and rear bumpers, restyled LED daytime running lights and alloy wheel designs, and a sportier, Solid Wing Face grille. The rear, which remains largely unchanged, also has a sportified bumper as well. Mitsubishi Mirage (PHP699,000 to PHP760,000) Well, the Mirage is actually entry level, and way cheaper than the rest of the hatchbacks here, but it has everything it needs to compete with pricier rivals because this five-door from the Three Diamond brand is smartly packaged. Outside, the Mirage boasts a simple yet stylish exterior that gives it a subdued attractiveness without calling too much attention to itself. The top tier Mirage GLX CVT variant is fitted with more chrome accents at the front, dressed up by swept-back headlights and an angular front bumper with integrated fog lamps. A wide lower grille that runs the entire length of the bumper gives it a smiling quality. The rear end gets a similarly well-defined bumper, large distinctive taillights, and slim horizontal reflector lights. Interior-wise, the 2019 Mirage has a pretty simple interior layout. There’s piano black trims all around, highlighted by a few silver highlights here and there. Though the use of hard plastic prevail, the Mirage's interior is as upscale-looking as it can get, basing on the price point. The 2019 Mirage comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with GPS Navigation, push start button, and steering wheel control buttons laid out in a stylish and ergonomic fashion. The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback comes in only two trims, with the top-ranging GLX CVT variant available with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and brake override system (BOS). The infotainment system also turns into a rearview monitor when the gear is in reverse. Photos from Kia, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki