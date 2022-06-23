The AP Interview: Estonian PM says don't play down Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DASHA LITVINOVA and HARRIET MORRIS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Kaja Kallas
    Estonian politician

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has told The Associated Press that the West shouldn't underestimate Russia's military capabilities in Ukraine, saying Moscow is in it for the long haul as the war enters its fifth month.

Kallas said in an interview Wednesday that Europe should ensure that those committing war crimes and attempted genocide are prosecuted, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin escaped punishment for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region that killed over 14,000 people even before this year's war began.

“I’ve heard talks that, you know, there is no threat anymore because they have exhausted themselves. No, they haven’t,” she said of the Russian military, which failed to take Kyiv in the early stages of the war and is now concentrating its firepower in the east.

“They have plenty of troops still who can come (to fight) — They are not counting the lives that they are losing. They are not counting the artillery that they are losing there. So I don’t think that we should underestimate them in the longer term to still keep this up,” Kallas said, despite the low morale and corruption troubling Moscow's forces.

Kallas praised the unity that Europe has shown in punishing Russia for the invasion that began Feb. 24, even though she said it was clear from the beginning that it would be “more and more difficult over time” to hang together.

“First, we did the sanctions that were relatively easy. Now we move to sanctions that are much more difficult. But so far, we have managed to get the unity, even if we have different opinions,” she said in the interview in Stenbock House, a government building where she has her office and holds Cabinet meetings..

“This is normal for democracy. We debate, we discuss, and then we get to the solution. So far, it has been a negative surprise to Putin that we are still united,” Kallas said.

She said she was hopeful that Ukraine will be granted candidate status for the European Union at the bloc's upcoming summit in Brussels, despite the initial divisions over it. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, threw its weight behind Ukraine’s candidacy last week.

Some countries “were very skeptical two months ago," Kallas said, but now there are “different signals coming from different member states ... that they are on board.”

Estonia, which shares a 294-kilometer (about 180-mile) border with Russia, has taken a hard-line stance over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kallas has criticized other European leaders for talking to Putin and has advocated for isolating Moscow completely, leaving the decision on how to end the war up to Ukraine.

As the war has dragged on, some in the West have suggested reaching a negotiated peace deal with Russia — even if it meant that Ukraine would give up territory. Kallas has warned against it.

In her comments to the AP, she pointed out that this is exactly what happened after Moscow annexed Crimea, backed the separatists in the industrial Donbas and seized territory in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

“For us, it is important to not make that mistake again like we did in Crimea, Donbas, Georgia,” she said. “We have done the same mistake already three times saying that, you know, negotiations, negotiated peace is the goal. ... The only thing that Putin hears from this is that ‘I can do this because no punishment will follow.’

"And every time, every next time will be with more human suffering than the last one was,” she added.

In Ukraine, those committing war crimes and “conducting or trying to conduct genocide” should be prosecuted.

Sanctions against Russia will take effect over time, she said, and one just needs to have “strategic patience.”

Kallas defended criticism that the sanctions appear to hurt ordinary Russians while failing to deter Putin so far.

“And I still think that, you know, the effects should be felt by the Russian population as well, because if you look, the support for Putin is very high,” she said.

Kallas added that Russian soldiers are bragging about war crimes they commit “to their wives and to their mothers. And if the wives and mothers say that ‘This is OK what you are doing there’ ... I mean, this is also the war that Russia and Russian people are holding up in Ukraine,” she said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • China hosts BRICS meeting amid rising economic concerns

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday is hosting a virtual summit with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa collectively known as the “BRICS,” amid rising concerns over the global economic outlook and a growing political divide between Beijing and New Delhi. While no agenda has been issued for the talks, Ukraine is likely to feature heavily in the background. China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion while criticizing sanctions brought against Moscow.

  • France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou

    The Paris public prosecutor's office says it opened an investigation into Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, the French secretary of state for development and the Francophonie, after two complaints of rape had been received.

  • Ukraine war: Russia launches 'massive air and artillery strikes' as battle for Donbas reaches 'fearsome climax'

    Captured Briton Aiden Aslin told his execution will go ahead Russia nears ‘tactical’ victory in Severodonetsk as villages fall How President Zelensky became the latest celebrity accessory Dispatch: 'My daughter is in Paris. I have lived my life already' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Boeing CEO Says the ‘Drip, Drip, Drip’ of Bad News Should Stop. Investors Don’t Believe It.

    Strong travel demand is good for Boeing, but has also helped sow the seeds of some of the more troubling trends facing the aerospace industry.

  • Brittney Griner’s wife claims Biden administration hasn’t done enough for her release: 'Make a deal'

    Cherelle Griner said that the State Department views Brittney’s detainment as wrongful, so the government has an obligation to negotiate her release.

  • U.N.: Executions, trial procedures in Iran of deep concern

    Top U.N. officials voiced deep concern on Tuesday about human rights violations in Iran amid reports of rising numbers of executions, including of minors and Afghan migrants for drug-related offences. They spoke as an annual report on human rights in Iran, authored by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, a political body consisting of 47 elected members that can authorise investigations. "The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the increase of executions, including for drug-related offences," said Nada Al-Nashif, U.N. deputy high commissioner for human rights.

  • Retirement accounts in the red? This simple strategy could be the key to keeping your cool.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: With markets acting up, and lots of red ticker symbols in recent weeks, if you’re a skittish investor, do your best to avoid checking your retirement accounts altogether. Analysts anticipate a rocky journey for Wall Street and its investors this year, and some economists foresee a recession with mass unemployment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) — three of the major indices investors use as benchmarks — have been on a downward spiral in the first half of 2022, with much uncertainty as to when that will come to an end.

  • Thai travelers risk death penalty if they bring weed into Indonesia; embassy warns against it

    Although Thailand legalized marijuana earlier this month, its neighbor Indonesia warned travelers not to cross into the country with it, where violators could face the death penalty. The Royal Thai Embassy of Jakarta, Indonesia, issued the warning yesterday on their official Facebook page. A cartoon image of a police officer with his hand up and a “do not” sign of a cannabis plant with a red line through it adorned the message.

  • Analysis: Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades

    Jenny Bai was among 10 high-performing computer science students from different Chinese universities selected by a Beijing-based internet firm for a job upon graduation, following four rounds of arduous interviews. China's COVID restrictions have battered an economy already slowing due to a property market downturn, geopolitical worries and regulatory crackdowns on tech, education, and other sectors. A cohort of graduates larger than the entire population of Portugal is about to enter one of China's worst job markets in decades at a time when youth unemployment is already more than three times China's overall joblessness rate, at a record 18.4%.

  • 'My grandson is in Denmark. My daughter is in Paris. I have lived my life already'

    The sound of distant outgoing artillery rumbles daily through the deserted streets of the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, not far from the fierce fighting around Severodonetsk.

  • Israel and Hong Kong to Test New Digital Currency

    A joint retail CBDC project between Israel and Hong Kong will launch in the third quarter of this year

  • Putin has convened the Security Council discussing plans for September

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 14:06 On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, is holding an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. Source: RIA Novosti Details: In particular, Putin discussed with permanent members of the Security Council preparations for the National Election Day in Russia in September.

  • Ukrainian Journalist ‘Executed in Cold Blood’ by Russian Troops, Investigation Says

    Anastasia Vlasova/GettyA well-known Ukrainian photojournalist was “executed in cold blood” by Russian forces when he tried to retrieve footage he’d shot shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, an investigation has found.Maks Levin, a photojournalist who freelanced for Reuters, the BBC, Associated Press and several Ukrainian news agencies, vanished in the early days of the war, just a day after his 2-year-old son’s birthday in mid-March. After frantic search efforts by family and friends, his body wa

  • Legendary Edo period book on ninja arts discovered in a 'ninja village' in Japan

    In the city of Koka in Shiga Prefecture — also known as a “ninja village” — a written copy of the original, famous book on the art of ninja, “Karinseiyo,” has been discovered at a local shrine. Professor Michifumi Isoda of the International Research Center for Japanese Studies stated during a press conference on June 19 that, “The book, which we knew existed but had never been located just like a ninja, appeared,” reported The Mainichi. The original work is reportedly from the Edo period (1603-1867) and is the original source of “Bansenshukai.”

  • Russia exports gold to Switzerland for the first time since the war in Ukraine began as some buyers soften on self-sanctioning

    Most nations have self-sanctioned from Russian gold, but Switzerland's move signals that the trend may be easing.

  • NATO Member Estonia Says It’s Targeted by Russian Missile Simulations

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is currently conducting military exercises with simulated missile attacks against Estonia, the Baltic nation said, warning of escalating tensions between a Moscow and a front-line NATO member.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk

  • German sex abuse lawsuit targets former Pope Benedict

    A lawsuit brought against an alleged paedophile priest in Germany is seeking to establish whether former Pope Benedict and other members of the clergy were culpable in a historical case of child sexual abuse, the plaintiff's lawyer said. The so-called declaratory action was brought on behalf of a 38-year-old man from the southern state of Bavaria, who says he was abused by a priest as a child, the BR broadcaster reported together with the Correctiv research centre and Die Zeit weekly. Andreas Schulz, the lawyer who lodged the case with the Traunstein regional court, confirmed the report to Reuters in an email.

  • As the US debates China tariffs, Chinese economists can say “told you so”

    Some Chinese economists are now observing America's sky-high inflation and the debate over Trump-era tariffs with a shade of schadenfreude.

  • A jubilant Netanyahu looks to reclaim power as Israel heads toward 5th election in 4 years

    Israelis are preparing for their fifth election in less than four years. But one man seems jubilant at the prospect: Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson dazzle at 'First Lady' premiere

    Fans are swooning over the stars' "ageless" appearance.