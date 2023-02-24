Jill Biden Says President to Run Again in 2024
In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden said Joe Biden's work as president is not done and he is ready to run again. (Feb. 24)
The mom told Insider the drive from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Minneapolis takes hours and forces her kid to miss school.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday briefly forgot who was serving in the White House, referring to President Biden as "President Obama."
In front of Tyre Nichols' parents, President Biden urged Congress to 'finish the job on police reform.' Start with civilian oversight of policing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave President Biden a $12,000 pen in 2021, just months before he would invade Ukraine and dash relations with the U.S.
A pride flag flies in front of the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City during a 2015 protest against church policy toward same-sex couples. George Frey/Getty ImagesIn 2022, Republican politicians proposed over 150 bills limiting trans rights in state legislatures across the country. By February 2023, the GOP had already surpassed that record by proposing over 200 similar bills. Many of these bills would legislate access to hormone replacement therapy for t
The deadline for Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business partner Eric Schwerin to provide documents passes as House Oversight Committee Republicans mull potential subpoena.
Multiple energy experts blasted Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed Wednesday that the Biden administration has successfully reduced home heating and electricity prices.
A 6th grade teacher has been placed on leave after creating a series of skits throwing shade at Florida’s consistent efforts to erase Black History, per WESH 2 News. The TikTok videos of the skits infuriated the school district. However, both parents and students are left wondering what the fuss was all about.
India's navy just got its first domestically built aircraft carrier, and it plans to build more of them to counter China's increasingly active fleet.
The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that an energy company employee who earned more than $200,000 a year still qualified for overtime pay under a New Deal-era federal law meant to protect blue-collar workers. Between 2014 and 2017, Hewitt was paid more than $200,000 a year from his employer, Helix Energy Solutions Group. In an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan, the court held that Hewitt qualified for overtime pay under the FLSA, despite a provision of the law that exempts “bona fide executives.”
The special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump has subpoenaed his daughter and son-in-law, according to the New York Times.
Racine County declares state of emergency, closing all county buildings early.
Two all new celebrities in disguise took on returning champ Medusa for “ABBA Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a rousing rendition of “Fernando,” Night Owl lost the Battle Royale to Medusa and was forced to unmask, revealing former teen idol and multi-platinum recording artist Debbie Gibson. Panelist Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed the “Only […]
A video showing long rifts in the earth has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in social media posts that falsely claim it shows a long crack in Turkey following a massive earthquake in February 2023. In fact, the footage has circulated on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, since December 2021. Satellite images from Google Maps show identical scenes in northern China."Latest news! A new video shows the Earth's crust cracked in a long distance in Hatay province, Turkey, after the earthqua
Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has high hopes for Kyle Trask after Tom Brady's retirement
Jill Biden’s visit to Namibia was a big hit with scores of giddy children who crowded around her Thursday as she handed out boxes of White House M&Ms after visiting an organization that gets U.S. support for programs that teach young adults about HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence. “Candy from the White House,” Biden announced as she stepped out of her black SUV and approached the children, who had been waiting along the roadside. Biden quickly ran out of candy, and then another boy stepped forward.
Former Bucs head coach turned executive Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady’s replacement might already be in the building.
The US government currently has a debt pile of $31 trillion, and that's expected to soar by more than $20 trillion over the next 10 years, BofA said.