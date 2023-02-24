Jill Biden Says President to Run Again in 2024

Associated Press

Jill Biden’s visit to Namibia was a big hit with scores of giddy children who crowded around her Thursday as she handed out boxes of White House M&Ms after visiting an organization that gets U.S. support for programs that teach young adults about HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence. “Candy from the White House,” Biden announced as she stepped out of her black SUV and approached the children, who had been waiting along the roadside. Biden quickly ran out of candy, and then another boy stepped forward.