The AP Interview: Korean leader cites North's serious threat

4
ADAM SCHRECK and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·5 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's spike in missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and spark a wider conflict, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday.

Speaking with The Associated Press at the presidential office in Seoul, the conservative leader reiterated his call for closer security cooperation with the United States and Japan to counter the “dangerous situation” being created by North Korea as he played down the prospect for direct negotiations like those pursued by his liberal predecessor.

“We’ve seen a miscalculation leading to serious wars many times in history,” Yoon said, adding that the North’s advancing nuclear arsenal poses a direct threat to the U.S. mainland as well as South Korea and nearby Japan.

Much of the nearly hourlong interview focused on North Korea, which carried out a record number of missile tests last year and just weeks ago violated South Korean airspace by flying drones across the border for the first time in five years.

That incursion prompted the South to fire warning shots, scramble jets and fly its own surveillance equipment over the border.

Days later, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began the new year by ordering the “exponential” expansion of his nuclear arsenal and the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile.

Some experts believe the testing spree is largely meant to modernize an arsenal that North Korea would ultimately want to use as leverage in future dealings with the United States to wrest sanctions relief and other concessions.

“North Korea could have its own internal reasons, but there’s no way for our country or any other country to know exactly why they are conducting such provocations,” Yoon said.

“These unlawful North Korean provocations can only result in the strengthening of (South Korea’s) security response capabilities and a further strengthening of the security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan,” he said.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, took office in May vowing to take a tougher stance on North Korea. During the presidential election campaign, he accused his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, of being “submissive” to North Korea.

Moon, who met Kim Jong Un three times, was credited with arranging now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington and easing fears of war. But he invited criticism that his dovish engagement policy eventually helped Kim Jong Un buy time and perfect weapons technologies in the face of U.N. sanctions.

In a recent newspaper interview, Yoon cited discussions with the U.S. about joint planning potentially involving U.S. nuclear assets.

Asked for further clarity Tuesday, he said the proposed plans include “tabletop exercises, computer simulations and drills ... on delivery means for nuclear weapons.”

“The discussions are under way over the so-called joint planning and joint execution, and I think it’s right for South Korea and the United States to cooperate because both of us are exposed to the North Korean nuclear threat,” Yoon said.

While Yoon didn’t reveal further details, some observers have said he likely wants to stress efforts to boost the viability of the U.S. security commitment to protect its Asian ally from North Korea.

Despite the heightened animosities, Yoon maintained he won’t pursue talks for the sake of talks with North Korea, saying past inter-Korean discussions were often politically exploited by leaders in both countries and failed to eliminate the North’s nuclear program.

Yoon also accused North Korea of cutting off all communication channels with South Korea. Pointing at a white telephone on a desk that he said is meant for a direct hotline communications channel with the North Korean leader, Yoon said that “The North is obstructing this line and isn’t coming to dialogue.”

Yoon also voiced his support for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russia’s invasion, which he called “unlawful and illegitimate.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged South Korea to provide arms and other military equipment. The Asian country, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped, U.S.-backed military, has provided humanitarian aid and other support while joining U.S.-led sanctions against Moscow. But it has stopped short of providing arms directly.

Yoon said Korean laws, as well as domestic public opinion, make it difficult for his government to arm Ukraine while it is at war.

An American official said in November that the U.S. agreed to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine. South Korea maintains that the rounds it was selling were meant to backfill depleted U.S. stocks.

Yoon expressed openness to similar deals in the future, noting the two allies regularly buy military equipment from one another.

“If the conflict (in Ukraine) isn’t resolved swiftly, it could send a message to North Korea that the international community would fail to respond to an act of invasion with the appropriate sanctions or punishment, and that message would further encourage the North to conduct provocations.”

On the domestic front, Yoon appeared to still be shaken by the crowd crush tragedy that killed nearly 160 Halloween revelers in late October in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood.

He described rushing to his office, not far from the neighborhood, soon after hearing the first reports. He said he initially did not know how many people had been killed and only later came to realize the scale of the disaster.

“It’s still hard for me to fully understand how such a huge crowd accident can happen in a country with a (developed) system like ours because of a failure in crowd management, ” he said.

Authorities ordered a sweeping investigation, but no senior officials have lost their jobs so far despite calls by families of the victims and members of the opposition for greater accountability.

Yoon said it was important to conduct a thorough investigation before assigning blame.

“For victims and relatives, the results of the investigation could provide a base to establish the government’s responsibility, so I instructed (officials) to thoroughly investigate the government’s responsibility, even if that means taking a lot of responsibility,” Yoon said.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats

    The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to Pompeo and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.”

  • Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd on Wednesday said it would raise wages by as much as 40%, focusing on its home market of Japan, where salaries have been under downward pressure for years. The move by the casual clothing giant may serve as a wake-up call for Japan Inc ahead of annual spring labour negotiations. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly called for companies to increase wages that have budged little in decades, after years of deflation and cost-cutting.

  • Biden, López Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk

    Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders met on Monday, making for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders. The comments were a stark contrast to the public display of affection between López Obrador and Biden shortly before, as they smiled and embraced and shook hands for the cameras. Most of the summit’s work will be handled on Tuesday, when the two leaders and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are to hold hours of talks.

  • China halts short-term visas in South Korea, first response to COVID curbs

    SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from the world's second biggest economy. The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea's "discriminatory entry restrictions" against China, it said on its official WeChat account. The curbs come "in disregard of scientific facts and the actual epidemic situation in their own countries," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing in Beijing, without mentioning South Korea.

  • Anderson Cooper Wants to Know Why Prince Harry Didn’t Give Up His Titles When He Stepped Down as a Senior Royal

    Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry discussed a range of pressing topics during their sit-down interview for CBS’s 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday. The CNN anchor asked the Duke of Sussex one question that many royal followers have found themselves asking as well: Why haven’t Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, given up their titles since stepping away from the royal family? In the middle of the interview segment, Cooper brought up the subject of Harry and Markle choosing to step away from their r

  • 2024 Corvette E-Ray Teaser Shows 'Stealth Mode,' Debuts January 17

    The hybrid version of Chevy's C8 Corvette will have all-wheel drive and is shown bounding through the snow in this preview video.

  • Over half of Ukrainians believe war with Russia contributed to EU decision to grant Ukraine candidate status

    About 55% of Ukrainians believe that Russia's full-scale invasion contributed in some way to the European Union granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership. European Pravda reports that this has been confirmed by the results of a survey conducted by the think tank Info Sapiens and commissioned by the New Europe Center.

  • Dismissed Russian commander Lapin heads General Staff of Russia's Ground Forces

    Russian Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who was previously dismissed from the position of commander of the occupiers' Central Military District, has received the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

  • China stops issuing visas for travelers from S. Korea, Japan in retaliation for COVID restrictions

    China has stopped issuing short-term visas in South Korea and Japan as “reciprocal measures,” citing “discriminatory entry restrictions” against the nation. Due to concerns regarding the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in China, many countries, including the U.S., Japan and South Korea, have announced new precautionary measures for travelers departing from China.

  • Meta's Oversight Board tells company to allow 'death to Khamenei' posts

    Meta's Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company's decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan "death to Khamenei" to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats. The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in a ruling that the phrase is often used to mean "down with Khamenei" in referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been leading a violent crackdown on nationwide protests in recent months. It also urged the company to develop better ways of factoring such context into its content policies and outline clearly when rhetorical threats against heads of state were permitted.

  • 'Is There Something More Sinister Going On?' Authorities Fear Extremists Are Targeting U.S. Power Grid

    A surge of mysterious attacks has alarmed federal officials and security analysts, who warned last year of “credible, specific plans” by violent domestic groups to disrupt the power grid

  • Former Fresno police officer gets 3 years in prison for assault of former councilman

    “He is sad that he lost his best friend as a result of this event but he hopes one day Oliver can forgive him,” attorney says.

  • U.S. wholesale inventories rise strongly in November as demand falters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale inventories increased strongly in November, lifting the inventories-to-sales ratio to the highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, as higher borrowing costs depressed sales. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that wholesale inventories rose 1.0% as previously reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised.

  • Pope Condemns Iran’s Death Penalty for Protesters

    The pontiff’s delayed and limited words of support for the protesters reflect a tension between his desire for good relations with a major Islamic country and his advocacy for women.

  • This man was forced to sign 4 noncompete agreements and most of America thinks it’s a bad time to buy a home

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Abigail Disney says private jets are a climate ‘cancer,’ calls out Elon Musk and other rich ‘babies’ Disney heiress — who flies commercial, she says — has joined climate-minded voices criticizing Elon Musk, the Kardashians and others who travel by private jet.

  • Cowboys look to break curse, record first playoff win in navy jerseys

    Dallas is 0-3 in postseason games wearing navy-colored jerseys; they'll pair them with white pants Monday, a combo that went 2-0 this year. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Pope Francis condemns Iran for executing protesters ‘demanding greater respect for women’

    ‘The right to life is also threatened in those places where the death penalty continues to be imposed’

  • Haldwani: Locals in despair over fears of mass eviction in India

    Thousands of people living on disputed land in India's Uttarakhand state say they will become homeless.

  • Medvedev worried about rivals surpassing Russia at modernising Soviet tanks

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, has admitted at a meeting of a defence industry working group that Russia's adversaries in armed aggression are ahead of Russia when it comes to the modernisation of Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

  • These Nordstrom waterproof boots 'go with' everything — but they're selling out

    If you're looking for a pair of cute waterproof boots, you might want to check out Blondo's Salome Waterproof Booties.