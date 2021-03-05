AP Interview: Lawyer says Kelly innocent of Ghosn pay scheme

  • Yoichi Kitamura, the defense lawyer for Greg Kelly, who is on trial in Japan on charges related to former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, speaks to The Associated Press at his Tokyo office Friday, March 5, 2021. The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Kelly, said his client was merely trying to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival automaker. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Greg Kelly speaks during an interview in Tokyo. Yoichi Kitamura , the chief lawyer for Kelly, an American on trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, says his client was merely trying to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival automaker. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
1 / 2

Japan AP Interview Nissan Trial

Yoichi Kitamura, the defense lawyer for Greg Kelly, who is on trial in Japan on charges related to former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, speaks to The Associated Press at his Tokyo office Friday, March 5, 2021. The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Co.'s executive Kelly, said his client was merely trying to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival automaker. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — The chief lawyer for Greg Kelly, an American on trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, says his client was merely trying to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival automaker.

“Greg has no motive at all to commit such a crime,” Yoichi Kitamura said Friday at his Tokyo office.

At the time, Kelly, then a Nissan executive vice president, was making good money, had a successful career and moreover, was a lawyer.

“He talks like a lawyer, and he thinks like a lawyer,” Kitamura said. “He wouldn’t do anything wrong or illegal.”

Kelly and Ghosn were arrested in late 2018 and are the only Nissan officials who were charged. Ghosn jumped bail in December 2019, and fled to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. He also says he is innocent.

The trial, which began in September, has shown that top officials at Nissan Motor Co., including Kelly and former Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, all knew Ghosn took a drastic pay cut after the disclosure of high executive pay became required in Japan in 2010.

Prosecutors have alleged that Kelly was involved in trying to help Ghosn hide compensation. Kitamura says Kelly was not aware of earlier planning for Ghosn’s pay that might have violated the law.

Kelly, according to Kitamura, was just working out ways to pay Ghosn after retirement, through consulting fees and arranging a “non-compete” to prevent him from going to a rival automaker. Such pay doesn’t need to be disclosed in advance.

Kitamura has a record of winning acquittals in high-profile cases. Even in Japan, where more than 99% of criminal trials result in convictions, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he noted.

“We don’t have to prove innocence,” he said.

He said he was confident Kelly will be acquitted. If not, he would appeal.

“The important thing is that he knew nothing,” said Kitamura.

A verdict in Kelly's trial isn’t expected for months. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison, as the charges involve under-reporting compensation by 9 billion yen ($88 million) over several years.

It’s also possible Kelly would get a suspended sentence, meaning he won’t serve time, or that he might be able to return to his home in Tennessee if there is an appeal.

“That would be the last day Greg would stay in Japan,” Kitamura said.

Earlier this week, two American men who are suspected of having helped Ghosn flee Japan while he was hidden in a musical instruments case were extradited from the U.S. and sent to a Tokyo detention center.

Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, had been detained in a Boston jail since May and were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday. They were arrested on suspicion of aiding a criminal though formal charges are still undecided. Under Japanese law, suspects can be held without a formal charge for up to 23 days.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

    Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending the broadcast of Chinese TV news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint. An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programmes from Chinese state media CCTV and CGTN would not air on Saturday and that SBS was reviewing a complaint from a human rights organisation. "Given the serious concerns it raises, and the complexity of the material involved, we have made the decision to suspend the broadcast of the overseas-sourced CGTN and CCTV news bulletins while we undertake an assessment of these services," SBS said in a statement.

  • The CDC delayed its looser rules for vaccinated people, while states ease restrictions despite being told it's too soon

    The CDC guidelines were due to arrive Thursday. The reason for the delay is unclear, but some states are reopening faster than the White House wants.

  • Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2017, when Turkey’s economy was booming faster than China’s, Renaissance Capital’s Charles Robertson predicted that it would not end well. Less than a year later, the lira crashed under an overheating economy and ballooning debt.Now, Robertson expects a repeat of that cycle within the next two years.The rally in Turkish assets made the lira the best-performing currency since a shakeup at the central bank and finance ministry in November. The gains were backed by some investors betting that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would allow the new team to pursue conventional monetary policy after several years of failed attempts to suppress inflation while keeping interest rates low. The lira gave some of its advance this week amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.Robertson, the London-based global chief economist at Renaissance, is not convinced. Here are some of his views from an interview on Wednesday:Boom-and-Bust Cycle“My current scenario is that we go back to another boom-and-bust cycle, with interest-rate cuts in the second half of this year leading to strong credit growth in 2022, just ahead of the presidential election in 2023, and then we get another crash.”Is This Time Different?“We have seen so many times that Erdogan was persuaded that he has to do something. Each time, the cost has become higher and the gains have become more short-lived. You look at interest rates globally today and look where Turkey is. Every other mainstream emerging market has interest rates below 5% now, except Turkey.“I don’t have high trust that Erdogan has learned his lesson. His comments just a week ago again suggests that, yes, he is being responsible for now, but as soon as he gets the chance and certainly ahead of the elections in 2023, you would expect Turkey to go on the credit-growth model again.”Facing Choices“Once again Turkey has got a choice. It still has a very cheap currency; it can go down an export-led model that will support its current account and bring in the dollars and euros that can be used for investment. I’d love to see the central bank be able to take inflation under control permanently through a long period of high interest rates and at the same time a cheap currency helping exports and helping re-balance Turkey’s economy away from consumption. That would be the better long term story for Turkey, but less exciting for growth. It is kind of a growth scenario of probably 3% or 4% a year, not 6% or 7% for a few years and then a crash.”Controlling Inflation“The markets will have to see the proof in sustained positive real interest rates over time. Right now, we don’t even have positive interest rates: the central-bank rate is roughly the same as inflation. The markets can accept that inflation is going to calm down thanks to the hikes we have seen. But what the central bank has to do is to keep real rates on a forward-looking base high, and the only way they can prove to the market that they are doing that is by doing it.”Shorter Cycles“I suspect that the boom and bust cycles have to be short now, like a year or two. They can’t do a five-year boom. Yes you can borrow for a bit but you blow up yourself pretty quickly. (In the past) banks had sufficient deposits to lend out, but now they don’t. If they want to lend, a great deal of money is borrowed from abroad, and that then starts to ramp up the external debt quickly and then markets get worried (and) the lira starts to come under pressure quite quickly.”Hawkish Talk“I don’t think there is anything they can do now. There is nothing verbal they can say, and actually hiking rates too much would be a mistake because it is not necessary for the economy. I think inflation is going to come down; it would be silly to hike rates more now. The best they can do is to show over years the model has changed.”Outlook for the Lira“My guess is that the lira is going to be around 7 per dollar by June because the central bank will continue to be responsible throughout the first half of 2021, and my assumption is that by December we’ll see pressure from Erdogan to cut rates. And we will be at the beginning of the market losing faith again in the central bank’s credibility.”Developing-World Models“Egypt is still paying really high real rates today because it has taken so long to prove to the market that Egypt is changing. It has been costly for Egypt, and it will be quite costly for Turkey to prove this too. Turkey has to provide to foreign and domestic investors a good positive real return on bonds at least for two to three years before the markets will believe the model has changed.”What to Buy“For bond investors, I think it has been a decent trade since November but you put your money there for a few months. It is a bit like riding Bitcoin; a few months in you make a decent return and you get out because you can’t have that much confidence in the longer term. I think the Turkish lira bonds are good value now, but I would be selling them perhaps first half of next year. The question I would have in the second half of this year: when do I sell?”To Be Sure“I’d love to be wrong, for the sake of the Turks and their savings and their relative standing in the world. Turkey has an opportunity to change. Turkey is a well-developed industrial economy with a good, educated work force. It could be a solid -- perhaps the best -- growth story in the European time zone for the next 10 years with the right policies.”(Updates with the lira in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supreme Court rules against immigrant who was denied chance to make his case against deportation

    The Supreme Court is considering several immigration cases as President Joe Biden has vowed to unwind policies implemented by Donald Trump.

  • Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

    Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made a $16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, Potomac Economics, which monitors the state's power market, said. ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17, Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, said in a filing.

  • Nissan will retrofit a 2021 Rogue safety fix after 2-star crash rating

    The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue scored a two-star crash test rating in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's front passenger-side crash test. Now, Nissan is going to offer a fix, as reported by Roadshow. Roadshow obtained a copy of Nissan’s statement, and the text is below.

  • Myanmar police open fire, kill one; U.N. Security Council due to meet on crisis

    The violence came as the junta lost a tug of war over leadership of its U.N. mission in New York and the United States unveiled new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters. Activists demanding the restoration of the elected government of veteran democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi held more demonstrations in several towns and cities on Friday, with a crowd of thousands marching peacefully through the second city of Mandalay. Later, police opened fire to break up the crowd, and one man was hit in the throat, witnesses said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts QAnon Nuts for March 4 Trump Prophesy

    ABCCapitol police are on high alert. Why, you might ask? Well, former President Donald Trump’s horde of QAnon followers—you know, the ones like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believe Democrats and Hollywood A-listers are engaged in a massive child sex-trafficking ring and harvest the fear of children (a conspiracy theory inspired in part by the Pixar movie Monsters, Inc.)—believe that Trump will re-assume power and be inaugurated for a second term as president on March 4.As the BBC explained, “The idea stems from the belief among some QAnon followers that the United States turned from a country into a corporation after the passage of the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871. It’s an odd, unfounded theory drawn from the sovereign citizen movement, an extreme libertarian fringe that opposes federal laws, general taxation and even the U.S. currency on the grounds that they restrict individual rights. Believers in the QAnon offshoot maintain that every US president, act and amendment passed after 1871 is illegitimate.” (We are all dumber for having to even think about this.)On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a portion of his monologue to this wacky conspiracy theory.“Security forces are on high alert at the Capitol tonight thanks to a QAnon prophesy that says tomorrow is the day Donald Trump will return to the White House, triumphantly,” said Kimmel. “March 4 is the date on which they used to inaugurate presidents 100 years ago, and the theory some of these Q nuts are spreading is that tomorrow will be some sort of ‘reawakening.’ Emperor Palpateenyhands will strike back tomorrow, just like he was supposed to on January 6!” Dylan Sprouse Reckons With His Disney Past and Looks Toward the Future “How many more times are these people going to prepare for a victory that doesn’t come?” the comic continued. “I don’t know who Q is, but he’s definitely a Clippers fan. Donald Trump—make no mistake, and I’ll bet anything on it—will not be in the White House tomorrow. He’ll be at Mar-a-Lago, berating the maid for only leaving one McNugget on his pillow.”As ludicrous as this QAnon theory is, the threats appear quite real. “The Capitol Police force is preparing for another assault on the Capitol building on Thursday after obtaining intelligence of a potential plot by a militia group, just two months after a mob of Trump loyalists and extremists attacked the building, leaving five dead and hundreds injured,” reported The New York Times. “Leaving nothing to chance, House leaders on Wednesday abruptly moved a vote on policing legislation from Thursday to Wednesday night, so lawmakers could leave town, according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the planning.”Then, Kimmel cited a tweet from Dave Weigel of The Washington Post:Met Ken, who informed me that Trump is still in command of the military, and Trump will be inaugurated again on March 20. (Biden is acting as president as a ruse while the Pope and others are rounded up.) pic.twitter.com/uau56ZqwSx— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 “So Biden is in on this too?” chuckled Kimmel. “I would like to be with Ken on March 21, the day after his prophesy doesn’t come true. You can always trust a man who wears the flag as clothing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What the policing response to the KKK in the 1960s can teach about dismantling white supremacist groups today

    Archival image from 1967 shows protesters demonstrating while Ku Klux Klan members walk in a parade to support the Vietnam War. Bettmann Archive/Getty ImagesDuring his confirmation hearing in February, Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland pledged that his first order of business would be to “supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6.” On that day, thousands of Trump supporters – including members of white nationalist and militia groups – gathered to support and defend a series of fabricated and conspiracy-laden claims around the purportedly “rigged” 2020 election. As a social scientist who researches how white supremacist groups are policed, I understand both the need to vigorously address threats of violence from racist and anti-democratic elements and the calls from some Justice Department officials to expand police powers to do so. But if history is a guide, providing police with new tools to address current white nationalist threats could result in further repression of activists of color. The campaign to police the civil rights-era Ku Klux Klan, for example, offers clear lessons in this respect. While that effort prevented white supremacists from capitalizing on their momentum in the mid-1960s, it also spurred unforeseen consequences. KKK in 1965 Nearly every night in 1965, ascendant KKK leader Bob Jones appeared on a makeshift stage in fields across rural North Carolina channeling the revolutionary fervor of his newfound followers. Bob Jones, right, a leader of the Klu Klux Klan in North Carolina, stands with Calvin Craig of Georgia during a KKK rally in Atlanta in 1967. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images As the head of the nation’s largest statewide Klan since World War II, Jones was growing accustomed to crowds numbering in the hundreds – and sometimes the thousands – at rallies throughout his home state. The previous fall, President Lyndon Johnson had defeated archconservative Barry Goldwater. Jones’ KKK had strongly backed the loser, who had aligned himself with Southern segregationists. Now Jones drove a shiny new Cadillac purchased from KKK dues. His bumper sticker read: “I’m not ashamed, I voted for Goldwater.” Though Jones did not contest the election’s legitimacy, Goldwater’s defeat caused the KKK leader’s crowds to swell in size and intensity. Supporters seemed newly energized in their aggrieved alienation from national politics. When LBJ spoke out against an increasingly deadly spate of Klan violence, Jones drew more than 6,000 to a rally celebrating known KKK perpetrators. Jones clearly recognized that opposition from the White House energized his base. “If Lyndon Johnson makes three more speeches,” he proclaimed, “we could quit renting fields and start buying farms.” Police crackdown In March 1965, a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers urged the House Committee on Un-American Activities to investigate the Klan. Formal hearings were announced that June. The resulting scrutiny led police to challenge KKK rally permit requests and aggressively investigate cross burnings and other intimidation tactics they had previously dismissed as not hurting anyone. At the same time, the FBI’s COINTELPRO program received more latitude to use informants and other counterintelligence techniques. As the bureau’s own memos specified, agents worked to “expose, disrupt and otherwise neutralize” domestic subversives like the KKK. Such measures also created a safer space for concerned citizens to publicly oppose organized vigilantism. By 1969, in North Carolina and throughout the South, the KKK had all but ceased to operate as a mass membership organization. But, crucially, such short-run success came with significant costs. Unforeseen consequences Aggressive moves to dismantle the Klan’s ability to organize pushed its militant core underground. There, it metastasized into lone-wolf or cell-based violence. As one former Klan member described it, racist resistance evolved into a “game of ones.” Left unchecked by any coordinated organization, white supremacists posed a threat that became even more volatile. The crackdown also failed to rid areas of political and racial divisions that the KKK had stoked. Research I’ve conducted with sociologists Rory McVeigh and Justin Farrell shows that, even after accounting for a wide range of competing explanations, areas where the KKK was active in the 1960s continued to display – even 50 years later – significantly higher levels of violent crime and political polarization. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, police ultimately deployed their expanded powers not primarily against the KKK, but against activists in communities of color that have always borne the brunt of state control. For example, FBI agents’ newly gained authority to infiltrate and disrupt the KKK quickly extended – with deadlier consequences – to members of the civil rights and Black nationalist movements. Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton raises his arm at a rally in Chicago in October 1969 – just two months before police raided his home and shot him to death. David Fenton/Archive Photos via Getty Images Such efforts sought to destroy grassroots activist organizations and disrupt personal relationships between their members. And as the current film “Judas and the Black Messiah” powerfully depicts, they also led to campaigns to eliminate charismatic and effective movement leaders, including Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton and Martin Luther King Jr. Relevance today Today, some Justice Department officials are pushing to label Trump-supporting insurrectionists as domestic terrorists. Such aims would bolster criminal legal strategies they hope will stem the tide of political violence. At the same time, media reports have highlighted the differences in treatment between the seemingly permissive stance adopted toward the violent insurrectionists on Jan. 6 and the far more pronounced police crackdown against largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests throughout the summer of 2020. As President Joe Biden tweeted on Jan. 7, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesters yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol.” Of course, there is a strong case for pressing police to use existing tools to arrest and prosecute those who engaged in violence and other crimes at the Capitol, as well as to heed officials’ calls to confront and defeat an emboldened white nationalist movement. But doing so can risk expanding police powers in ways that history demonstrates may be turned on those who have been seeking justice all along. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: David Cunningham, Washington University in St Louis. Read more:Why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters todayHow history textbooks will deal with the US Capitol attack David Cunningham has received funding from the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation and the National Science Foundation.

  • U.S., Europeans scrap plan to censure Iran at UN nuclear watchdog meeting

    France, Germany and the U.K. have backed off a plan to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the UN nuclear watchdog's quarterly meeting in Vienna, European diplomats tell me.Why it matters: The U.S. and the three European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal (known as the E3) are attempting to revive diplomacy with Tehran, while also responding to Iran's continual breaches of the deal. But after the plan to censure Iran emerged, Iran reacted angrily and rejected a proposal for nuclear talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: Over the last 24 hours, the U.S. and the E3 held consultations about what to do about the resolution, which would have criticized Iran for curtailing the access of UN inspectors to several nuclear sites and failing to provide answers to the IAEA about uranium particles found at two undeclared sites.The backstory: Iran had threatened to curtail inspections more drastically before reaching a deal with the IAEA last month to allow inspectors to continue the bulk of their work for another three months. The Iranians threatened to cancel that agreement if the Europeans moved ahead with their resolution.The U.S. favored holding off on the resolution, European diplomats say.Between the lines: With that position, the Biden administration signaled that it wants to keep the window open for diplomacy.What they're saying: Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman welcomed the decision, which it said would help prepare the ground for a return of all the parties to full implementation of the 2015 deal, which Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.The U.S. representative to the IAEA said in a statement that “Iran has now been given another opportunity to offer up the necessary cooperation” before the IAEA board meets again in three months.“The United States will calibrate our views on the Board’s next steps according to whether Iran seizes the opportunity now before it to finally and credibly address the IAEA’s concerns," the U.S. diplomat said.The big picture: The Biden administration's stated plan is to return to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance with its nuclear restrictions. But the sides are at odds over how to sequence those steps, and senior U.S. officials continue to caution that any agreement is a long way off.What's next: Two hours after France, Germany and the U.K. announced they were backing off the resolution, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held a press conference and announced that Iran had agreed for the first time to discuss the suspicious uranium particles with the IAEA. Talks between Iran and IAEA will be held early April. The key question is whether Iran will agree to the U.S. proposal for informal talks among the deal's signatories.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Then and now: A 'megadrought' in California

    See how extreme weather has affected an vital reservoir in California.

  • Court docs reveal Saudi wealth fund courted by Hollywood and Wall Street owned planes used in Jamal Khashoggi's killing

    A Saudi investment fund courted by Hollywood and Silicon Valley owns two planes used to fly Jamal Khashoggi's killers to and from Istanbul.

  • China says will deter Taiwan independence but seek peaceful ties

    China will resolutely deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan's independence but is committed to promoting the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's "reunification", Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

  • From using the front burners to keeping spices on the counter, pediatricians share 14 things they avoid in their kitchens

    Insider spoke to five pediatricians who shared how they childproofed their kitchens to prevent burns, suffocation, and other dangers.

  • While the world dithers, Myanmar's battle-hardened military metes out brutal suppression

    The stream of images showing the lethal force inflicted on protesters and medics by the Myanmar security forces this week have been sickening, but as the global community wavers over a united response, worse may still be to come. Soldiers hardened by brutal decades-long insurgencies waged largely unseen in remote areas against the country’s minorities have now been unleashed on major cities with devastating effect. Wednesday was the deadliest day of the uprising so far, with at least 38 fatalities. Footage of troops pointing their weapons at head height, bloodied bodies and fatal bullet holes in victims – many from a younger generation who have grown up under Myanmar’s democratic transition – are testament to the military’s barbarity and indifference towards human life. “The systematic brutality of the military junta is once again on horrific display throughout Myanmar,” tweeted Tom Andrews, the United Nations’ envoy for human rights in Myanmar, on Thursday morning. As the United Nations Security Council, chaired by Britain, gears up for an emergency closed-door session on the coup on Friday, Mr Andrews urged them to first “view the photos [and] videos of the shocking violence being unleashed on peaceful protesters.”

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 4th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Report: Tiger Woods told cops he didn’t remember driving

    Tiger Woods told responding deputies to his single-vehicle crash last week that he did not know how the accident happened and didn't remember driving, USA Today reported Thursday. USA Today cited a copy of the search warrant affidavit that was used by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to obtain the black box in the SUV Woods was driving. A sheriff's deputy said Wednesday the warrant is a matter of course in LA County and considered part of the department's due diligence.

  • In FOIA and immigration rulings, Supreme Court gives government the benefit of the doubt

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first opinion shields the EPA from being forced to release draft opinions on new rules.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’