The AP Interview: Pakistani leader details flood devastation

4
EDITH M. LEDERER
·7 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Flooding likely worsened by climate change has submerged one-third of Pakistan's territory and left 33 million of its people scrambling to survive, according to Pakistan's prime minister, who says he came to the United Nations this year to tell the world that “tomorrow, this tragedy can fall on some other country.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Shahbaz Sharif exhorted world leaders gathered for their annual meeting at the General Assembly to stand together and raise resources “to build resilient infrastructure, to build adaptation, so that our future generations are saved.”

The initial estimate of losses to the economy as a result of the three-month flooding disaster is $30 billion, Sharif said, and he asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday to hold a donors' conference quickly. The U.N. chief agreed, Sharif said.

“Thousands of kilometers of roads have been smashed, washed away — railway bridges, railway track, communications, underpasses, transport. All this requires funds,” Sharif said. “We need funds to provide livelihood to our people."

Sharif, the brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took office in April after a week of turmoil in Pakistan. He replaced Imran Khan, a cricket star turned politician who was one of the country's highest-profile leaders of the past generation and retains broad influence. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote after 3½ years in office.

While climate change likely increased rainfall by up to 50% late last month in two southern Pakistan provinces, global warming wasn’t the biggest cause of the country’s catastrophic flooding, according to a new scientific analysis. Pakistan’s overall vulnerability, including people living in harm’s way, was the chief factor.

But human-caused climate change "also plays a really important role here,” study senior author Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London. said earlier this month.

Whatever the case, Sharif said the impact on his country is immense. More than 1,600 people have died, including hundreds of children. Crops on 4 million acres have been washed away. Millions of houses have been damaged or completely destroyed, and life savings have disappeared in the devastating floods triggered by monsoon rains.

Framing Pakistan as a victim of climate change worsened by other nations’ actions, Sharif said Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of the carbon emissions that cause global warming. “We are," the prime minister said, “a victim of something we have nothing to do with."

He echoed the sentiments Friday afternoon when addressing fellow leaders at the General Assembly, telling them that other places were next. “One thing is very clear,” he said. “What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan.”

MONEY AND FOOD

Even before the floods began in mid-June, Pakistan was facing serious challenges from grain shortages and skyrocketing crude oil prices sparked mainly by Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has followed. Sharif said skyrocketing prices have put the import of oil “beyond our capacity,” and — with the damage and destruction from the massive flooding — solutions have become “extremely difficult.”

Pakistan may have to import about a million tons of wheat because of the destruction of farmland. He said it could come from Russia, but the country is open to other offers. The country also needs fertilizer because factories involved in their production are closed.

Sharif said the country has “a very robust, transparent mechanism already in place” to ensure that all aid items are delivered to people in need. In addition, he said, “I will ensure third-party audit of every penny through international well-reputed companies.”

The Pakistani leader said he met top officials from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and appealed for a moratorium on loan repayments and deferment of other conditions until the flood situation improves.

“They sounded very supportive,” Sharif said, but he stressed that a delay “can spell huge consequences” — both for the economy and for the Pakistani people.

RELATIONS WITH NEIGHBORS

One dimension of grain purchases taps into one of Pakistan's most existential issues — its relationship with neighboring India.

Would Pakistan consider buying grain from India if needed? Sharif said that notion is impeded by “a legal bottleneck" — Kashmir, the Himalayan territory claimed by both countries but divided between them. It has been at the center of two of the four wars India has fought with Pakistan and China.

“India is a neighbor, and Pakistan would very much like to live like a peaceful neighbor with India,” Sharif said. “But that has certain prerequisites. India has to understand that unless and until the burning issue of Kashmir is resolved through peaceful talks ... like peaceful neighbors, with the sincerity of purpose, we will not be able to live in peace.”

“And that is a great shame and embarrassment," he said. "Because in this day and age, we need our resources to feed our people, to educate them, to provide job opportunities, to provide health opportunities. India can’t afford to spend money on buying ammunition and defense equipment. Nor can Pakistan.”

On the other side of Pakistan, to the west, sits Afghanistan — a place that shares geography, strategic interests and much ethnic heritage with Sharif's nation. Sharif said its Taliban rulers, who have been in power for a year, have “a golden opportunity to ensure peace and progress” for the people by adhering to the Doha Agreement, which the nation's previous, more internationally minded government signed in February 2020 with former U.S. president Donald Trump’s administration.

The Taliban should provide equal opportunities including education through college for girls, job opportunities for women, respect for human rights, and for that Afghan assets should be unfrozen, the prime minister said.

The Doha Agreement called for the United States to withdraw its forces, which current President Joe Biden did in a chaotic pullout as the Taliban were taking over the country in August 2021. The pact stipulated commitments the Taliban were expected to make to prevent terrorism, including obligations to renounce al-Qaida and prevent Afghan soil from being used to plot attacks on the U.S. or its allies as it was before 9/11.

If the Taliban signed the agreement, Sharif said, “they must respect it.”

“This is what law-abiding, peace-loving international community, including myself, expect from them,” he said. “And let’s work together in that direction.”

US-PAKISTANI RELATIONS

Relations between Pakistan and the United States have vacillated between strong and tenuous for more than a generation. After 9/11, the two were allies against extremism even as, many asserted, elements within Pakistan's army and government were encouraging it.

Today, former prime minister Khan's anti-American rhetoric of recent years has fueled anger at the United States in Pakistan and created some setbacks in ties.

In the interview, Sharif said his government wants “good, warm relations” with the United States and wants to work with Biden to “remove any kind of misunderstanding and confusion.”

In careful language that reflected his efforts to balance international and domestic constituencies, he sought to distance himself from Khan's approach — and to reaffirm and restore the kind of ties that he said the people he represents would want.

“What the previous government did, in this behalf, was most uncalled for, was detrimental to Pakistan’s sovereign interests,” Sharif said. “It was definitely not in line with what ordinary Pakistanis would believe and expect.”

___

Edith M. Lederer is chief U.N. correspondent for The Associated Press and has been covering international affairs for more than half a century. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit (https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly.)(https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly.)

Recommended Stories

  • Why are women burning their hijabs in protest in Iran?

    Protests led by women have erupted across Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish woman who was visiting Tehran on Sept. 13 when she was detained by Iran's "morality police," reportedly for violating the dress code. She died on Sept. 16, after three days in a coma.

  • Malaria spreads fast through flood-hit Pakistan

    STORY: Malaria is spiralling into a deadly problem for Pakistan’s flood refugees.As waters recede from cataclysmic floods in hard-hit Sindh Province, cases of skin and eye infections, diarrhoea, malaria, and dengue fever have surged.In the past day, a quarter of the 19,000 patients screened in the province, tested positive for malaria.And officials say water-borne diseases claimed the lives of at least 324 people in flood-ravaged regions. This local hospital in Sehwan takes in large numbers of patients every day.Many, like Manzooran Waris Memon, came in after floodwaters swept away their homes."I had malaria before the floods came. The floods aggravated my sickness because I also have breathing problems. My house collapsed in the floods, which has made my illness worse."Dr Abdul Rauf, said an overwhelming number of flood refugees come in with malaria and gastro ailments. “The number of our patients has increased by 20-30% because of the floods. That is because they are drinking the open flood waters. We usually do not have so many malaria patients. But now, eight or nine out of ten sick children coming to us are suffering from malaria.”Southern Pakistan saw a historic and intense monsoon season since mid-June, affecting around one-seventh of the nation’s 220 million people.Pools of stagnant floodwater, stretching hundreds of kilometres and taking as long as six months to recede, have created the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes and pathogens.Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods now live in the open, in makeshift camps.With the weak health system in Pakistan and lack of support, displaced families complained of being forced to drink and cook with unsafe water.Volunteers have been giving out mosquito repellent, coils and mosquito nets to refugees.But local authorities say they need more test kits and medicines.Many flood refugees also complain supplies have not reached them, despite the efforts of the government and relief groups.

  • WhatsApp Pay India head quits, joins Amazon -source

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The head of WhatsApp's India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, has quit after more than a year with the Meta Platforms-owned company to join Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday. Mahatme's exit comes at a critical time for Whatsapp, which is seeking to ramp up its payments service in a highly competitive market and lock horns with more established payers such as Alphabet Inc's Google Pay, Ant Group-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe. During his stint at WhatsApp Pay, the company won regulatory approval to more than double its payments offering to 100 million users in India, its biggest market with more than half a billion users overall.

  • Pakistan debt relief requests won't include commercial creditors

    Pakistan's bonds had slumped to just half their face value throughout the day after the Financial Times said a United Nations development agency was urging the cash-strapped country to restructure its debt. Devastating floods engulfed large swathes of Pakistan this month, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion, fanning fears that Pakistan would not meet its debts.

  • Why Iranian Women Are Cutting Their Hair and Burning Their Headscarves in Protest

    The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of Iran's morality police has sparked protests across the country and the world.

  • See What Danica McKellar Has to Say About Her Brand-New Holiday Movie 'Christmas at the Drive-In'

    She's reuniting with one of her favorite costars for the all-new holiday movie on Great American Family.

  • Thailand denies entry to model who denounced Myanmar junta in pageant speech

    A Myanmar model who took refuge in Thailand after speaking out against a military coup in her homeland has been blocked from returning to Bangkok, Thai authorities said on Thursday, over what her manager said was an Interpol notice. Han Lay, who captured international attention last year with a moving beauty pageant speech calling for urgent help for Myanmar's people during a military crackdown, did not have a valid visa to enter Thailand, the immigration department said.

  • These are the oldest NHL players this season and of all time

    See who the oldest active NHL players are for the 2022-2023 season and how they compare to the oldest hockey players to ever grace NHL ice.

  • India forex reserves fall to near two-year low

    India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a seventh straight week, dropping to $545.652 billion in the week to Sept 16, its lowest level since Oct. 2, 2020, Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Though the fall in reserves is partly due to valuation changes, analysts believe a large part of the fall has been on account of the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in the currency market to prevent the rupee from depreciating more sharply against dollar.

  • India's Mahindra's lending arm sees vehicle recovery sliding 75% on RBI order

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) said on Friday its monthly vehicle recovery would temporarily fall by about 75%, a day after the country's central bank directed the company to stop using third-party services for repossessions. The Reserve Bank of India late on Thursday directed the company to stop using third-party services for recoveries until further orders, citing "material supervisory concerns." MMFSL said on Friday it expects the number of repossessed vehicles to temporarily go down by about 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles per month, from the 4,000 to 5,000 it repossesses in the normal course of business, implying a drop of more than 75% at the mid-point of those ranges.

  • Iran: Death of Mahsa Amini sparks antigovernment protests

    Antigovernment protests have broken out across Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman while in police custody. Mahsa Amini was reportedly arrested in Tehran by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code on Sept. 13. Amini died on Sept. 16 after spending three days in a coma. Yahoo News explains how the protests spread and how the Iranian government is cracking down on dissent.

  • CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour walks away from interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after request to wear headscarf

    “I have never been asked by any Iranian President, and I have interviewed every single one of them since 1995, either inside or outside Iran — never been asked to wear a headscarf.”

  • China faces skeptics with UNGA pitch for global leader status

    Xi Jinping wants to rewire the international system in Beijing’s image — but he’s left it to a deputy to make the case.

  • U.S. rollout of new COVID boosters off to slow start

    Last year, when the United States initially authorized COVID boosters just for older and immunocompromised people, nearly 10 million received their third shot in the first three weeks. The latest data, released late on Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), did show increased interest in the Omicron shots over demand for the older boosters during the previous three weeks. In those three weeks, about 930,000 people received booster shots of the old vaccines available to those aged 50 and older or at risk for severe disease, according to CDC data.

  • Best midsize SUVs of 2022 and 2023

    Our list of the best midsize SUVs of 2022 and 2023, including two-row, three-row, crossover, traditional body-on-frame, electric and off-roading models.

  • Hallmark Channel's Complete Countdown to Christmas Schedule Is Here!

    Find out when your favorite stars and every new Countdown to Christmas movie will air in 2022!

  • Hungary PM Orban says EU's Russia sanctions should be scrapped

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be scrapped, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported late on Wednesday. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the comments in an emailed reply to Reuters. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, made the remarks at a closed-door meeting of his party members on Wednesday, before the start of the autumn political season.

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan apologizes to avoid contempt charges

    Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan apologized in court on Thursday over his outburst against a female judge during a rally last month that was seen as a threat to the judiciary and judges in general. The apology, an option envisaged under the Pakistani legal system, may allow Khan to stay out of jail and avoid contempt charges. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, has been campaigning for early elections and claims he was toppled under a U.S. conspiracy.

  • The 17…Make that 11 ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

    When it comes to dating shows, it doesn’t always work out for the couples involved. While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have a decent number of success stories, we were surprised to learn that BiP actually has a pretty good track record, even with only seven seasons under its belt. Not only did the last installment produce multiple engagements, but it also sparked a few other relationships—like Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, who returned to the “real world” as an official (non-engaged) coupl

  • Fisker to sell electric SUV in India with view to local production

    U.S. startup Fisker Inc will begin selling its Ocean electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in India next July and could begin manufacturing its cars locally within a few years, the company's chief executive officer told Reuters. Sales of electric cars in India will gather pace by 2025-26, Henrik Fisker said in an interview in New Delhi, adding that the company wants to secure a first-mover advantage. Electric cars currently make up just 1% of India's roughly 3 million annual car sales, with insufficient charging infrastructure and high battery costs partly to blame for the slow shift.