The AP Interview: Pope warns of elitist German synod process

1
·3 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that what could be a trailblazing process in the German church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.”

Francis, in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples.

In the interview, the pope said that while dialogue is good, the process in the German church has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity.

Seeking to assuage Vatican concerns, German church leaders have insisted the process won’t trigger a schism.

The German process, dubbed the “Synodal Path,” was launched in 2019 in response to the sex abuse scandal rocking the Church in Germany, where Christians are roughly evenly split between Catholics and Protestants.

Francis said the German process is neither helpful nor serious.

“Here the danger is that something very, very ideological trickles in. When ideology gets involved in church processes, the Holy Spirit goes home, because ideology overcomes the Holy Spirit," Francis said.

Francis has called for a two-part synod that will bring bishops to the Vatican this October, and again in October 2024, to discuss the future direction of the Catholic Church and ways in which it can rejuvenate its mission. Earlier this month, the pope — in remarks to the faithful — linked the path to the unity of all Christians to the church's synodal process.

While plainly critical of how the German bishops are engaging with representatives of the lay organization known as the Central Committee of German Catholics, Francis struck a hopeful note in the interview. “We must be patient, dialogue and accompany this people on the real synodal path, and help this more elitist path so that it does not end badly in some way, but so is also integrated into the church," he said.

"Always try to unite,'' the pope added.

In his nearly 10-year-old papacy, Francis has raised hopes among some liberal Catholics that he might revise the church's teaching on moral or social issues such as homosexuality. Yet while Francis has exhorted parents never to “condemn” the gay children, he upholds the church's assertion that homosexual activity is sinful. In 2021 the Vatican said the church won't bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”

In the interview, Francis didn't delve into specifics of calls for reform being addressed by the German bishops.

A few months ago, a Synodal Path assembly failed to approve a text calling for the liberalization of teaching on sexuality because it did not get the necessary support of two-thirds of the German bishops. That was indication the German church is conflicted over pressures to push for reforms and divisions in the church they could trigger.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis: Homosexuality is not a crime

    Pope Francis has criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as "unjust," and said God loves all his children, just as they are. (Jan. 25 , Luigi Navarra)

  • Judge: 'You have an opportunity to change'

    Christina Smith was arrested last March on Main Street during the execution of a search warrant.

  • The AP Interview: Pope Francis: Homosexuality not a crime

    Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press. Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and he himself referred to the issue in terms of “sin.”

  • Libya country profile

    Provides an overview of Libya, including key events and facts about this major oil producer

  • Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking

    Interest in liquid staking protocols such as these has been on the rise so far this year ahead of Ethereum's Shangai upgrade set to take place in March.

  • Summing it up: Four things we learned about Hornets during their rough four-game road trip

    “When we have everybody, we have very little room for error,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “And then we are playing without those three guys. It’s difficult.”

  • Pope Francis: Homosexuality Is Not a ‘Crime’

    Alessandro Bianchi/ReutersROME—In what has already started to ruffle feathers in the conservative reaches of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has made the most decisive comments on homosexuality in his 10-year pontificate. “Being homosexual is not a crime,” he told the Associated Press in an interview in Rome. “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin. Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime. It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another.”He went on to criticize the 67 count

  • Kelly Ripa says she's glad Sarah Michelle Gellar ignored her advice and moved to Hollywood: 'She's like, hold my beer I'm going to be a star'

    "You think you're going to become a star?'" Kelly Ripa recalled asking Sarah Michelle Gellar, who went on to play Buffy in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

  • Is this house for sale in California beautiful or a ‘supervillain lair’? You decide

    “You sexy house, you.”

  • Ivory Coast country profile

    Provides an overview of Ivory Coast, including key events and facts about this west African state.

  • Report: New England Patriots still targeting Adrian Klemm despite filling OC position

    The Patriots filled their OC position with former Alabama OC Bill O'Brien. New England may still be after Oregon's Adrian Klemm, though.

  • Bronny James selected to play in prestigious McDonald's All American Games

    Bronny James, son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, is one of 24 boys who will play in the McDonald's All American Games.

  • 'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days

    In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman had killed seven people at mushroom farms in a scenic coastal stretch of Northern California came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke of his fatigue and frustration with mass shootings. “I can’t keep doing them,” he told reporters earlier Monday in Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed at a dance studio.

  • Serial sexual predator sentenced to 10-20 years

    Brian Thomas Webb, 44, was convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct on Dec. 15. He had confessed to sexually assaulting numerous women and children.

  • U.S. poised to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    The U.S. is poised to send its top-of-the-line battle tank -- the M-1 Abrams -- to Ukraine, giving it major new capabilities to launch offensives against Russian troops.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • 22 Absurd And Inappropriate Places That Men Have Taken Women For A Date

    Hey, let's stop bringing women we barely know to graveyards.

  • U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday. NASA will partner with the U.S. military's research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine and launch it to space "as soon as 2027," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said during a conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

  • The Obscure New York Law That Could Dismantle Trump’s Empire

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump, faced with a New York attorney general who won’t back down, is finally being forced to come up with a defense to explain why he lied relentlessly about his real estate portfolio. Her gargantuan lawsuit could bankrupt his company—and pave the way for a future criminal prosecution.His riches are being threatened by a powerful law enforcement tool that AG Letitia James is wielding like a sledgehammer. Her civil l

  • Testing group says Tesla Autopilot slips in driver assistance ratings

    Tesla's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot fell in a ranking of 12 major systems, Consumer Reports said Wednesday. Of 12 systems tested by Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization that evaluates products and services, Ford Motor's BlueCruise was first, followed by General Motors' Cadillac Super Cruise and Mercedes-Benz Driver Assistance. Tesla, which was second in Consumer Reports ratings in 2020 behind Super Cruise, fell to seventh, the group said.