AP Interview: Stenmark says Shiffrin 'better than I was'

4
ANDREW DAMPF
·5 min read

To Ingemar Stenmark, all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin as she approaches his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories is beside the point.

Because the 66-year-old Swede believes the American is already on another level.

“She’s much better than I was. You cannot compare,” Stenmark said in an interview with The Associated Press. “She has everything. She has good physical strength, she has a good technique, strong head. I think it’s the combination of everything makes her so good. And I’m also impressed that she can ski good both in slalom and in super-G and downhill also.

“I could never have been so good in all disciplines.”

While all 86 of Stenmark’s wins in the 1970s and 80s came in the technical disciplines of slalom (40) and giant slalom (46), Shiffrin’s 85 wins have come, yes, predominantly in slalom (52) giant slalom (19) or parallel (5), but also in super-G (5), downhill (3) and combined (1).

One of Shiffrin’s three medals at the world championships this month came in super-G with a silver.

Stenmark knows the numbers well, because he enjoys following Shiffrin’s races.

“I watch most of them,” he said via phone last week from his home just outside Stockholm. “To become such a good skier you have to love skiing, and she has good touch with the snow, good feeling. She can adapt to all kind of different snow conditions.”

After winning three medals in her four races at worlds, Shiffrin returns to action this weekend in Kvitfjell, Norway, where she plans to compete in a super-G, a downhill and then another super-G on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Then Shiffrin has a giant slalom and a slalom in Are, Sweden, on March 10-11.

Might Stenmark attend the races in Are if there’s still a chance for Shiffrin to match or break his record?

“No, I’m not going. I’m sorry for that. But I will, of course, watch on TV,” Stenmark said, explaining that he doesn’t want to devote too much attention to Shiffrin when there are also top-notch Swedish skiers competing, like Olympic giant slalom champion Sara Hector.

“That’s why it would be a little bit strange for me to go to Are to celebrate Shiffrin when we have the Swedish girls also,” Stenmark said. “If it would have been another place, it would be easier.”

Shiffrin won her first World Cup race in Are in December 2012, claimed two gold medals at the Swedish resort at the 2019 worlds and has six victories there in all.

“I heard she likes Sweden, but maybe she likes Norway more now, because she has a Norwegian boyfriend,” Stenmark said, referring to Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the circuit’s leading downhill skier, who Shiffrin has had a relationship with for several years.

While Stenmark hasn’t attended a race since Lindsey Vonn invited him to her career finale in Are in 2019, he’s drawn to Shiffrin’s methodical approach to skiing and — as someone known for his reservedness — appreciates her introverted personality.

“I don’t know her personally, but she seems to be a very (nice) person,” Stenmark said.

Shiffrin shows just as much reverence for Stenmark as he does for her.

“I would say the name means more than the number,” the 27-year-old Shiffrin said of Stenmark. “He’s an absolute legend in skiing. And no matter what I achieve, this kind of term, ‘the greatest of all time’ or the numbers — all that for me, it’s something that’s debatable.

“The thing for me about sports is that it gives people a reason to be inspired by whoever they choose to be inspired (by),” Shiffrin added. “So whatever I do, it’s a little bit of a moot point. And that’s how I feel about Ingemar. His name is in history as a legend of the sport that people will remember forever.”

Stenmark, who won his final race in February 1989 in Aspen, Colorado, has a long history with American skiers, having been rivals of the Mahre brothers — Phil and Steve — during his racing days. Then Vonn approached his record before injuries cut her career short and left her with 82 wins.

“It’s not a very big sport in the U.S. if you compare it to American football and baseball and the other (sports). But there are lots of good skiers,” Stenmark said.

Stenmark and Shiffrin competed in vastly different eras, with many more races — plus more disciplines — available to Shiffrin now.

There have also been huge advancements in skiing equipment since Stenmark stopped racing.

“It’s all completely different, but I liked the way it was when I was racing. The only thing I miss is the carving skis,” he said, referring to the newer, hour-glass shaped skis that make turning less challenging. “I think skiing nowadays is easier than when we were racing, but winning is maybe harder now, because there are so many (top) skiers. If you make one small mistake, it’s hard to win.”

While Shiffrin has had her fair share of mistakes — see her performance at last year’s Beijing Olympics when she didn’t finish three of her five individual races and didn’t win a medal despite enormous expectations — she still wins a whopping 35% of her races.

“And I think she can win more than 100,” Stenmark said. “It depends on how many years she continues. But for sure 100.”

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • American AJ Ginnis Disqualified from Palisades Slalom After Posting the Winning Time

    As inches of snow slowly gathered on the hoods and hats of an anxious crowd, Greece's AJ Ginnis sat on pins and needles awaiting the final decision from the jury that would either crown him the Palisades Tahoe World Cup slalom champion, or disqualify him from the race entirely. In the end, Ginnis was indeed disqualified, crowning 21-year-old Alexander Steen Olsen of Norway winner of the first World Cup of his career. Olsen shared the podium with his teammate, Timon Haugan, in second, and both Bulgaria's Albert Popov and France's Clement Noel who tied for third.

  • U.S. Supreme Court snuffs company challenge to Los Angeles flavored-tobacco ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Los Angeles County's ban on sales of flavored tobacco products brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which had argued that only the federal government - not state or local governments - has the legal authority to regulate tobacco products. The justices turned away the North Carolina-based tobacco company's appeal of a lower court's decision to uphold the ban, which includes products such as menthol cigarettes and vape juice, that took effect in 2020. R.J. Reynolds is part of British American Tobacco.

  • Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say

    The massive bridge carries four lanes of traffic.

  • How Much Money Will a $300,000 Annuity Pay Me Monthly?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — When machine gun fire erupts outside the barbed-wire fences surrounding Fontaine Hospital Center, the noise washes over a cafeteria full of tired, scrub-clad medical staff. Gunfire is part of daily life here in Cité Soleil – the most densely populated part of the Haitian capital and the heart of Port-au-Prince’s gang wars. As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation's most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine as one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world's most lawless places.

  • Thunberg, protesters block Norway energy ministry

    STORY: Several protesters have been camping out outside the ministry and overnight some protesters were removed from inside the ministry lobby where they had been since Thursday (February 23).Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later."The Norwegian state is violating human rights and that is completely unacceptable and we need to stand in solidarity in this struggle," Thunberg said.Reindeer herders in the Nordic country say the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions. They are demanding that the turbines be torn down.

  • Austria's Schwarz pips Odermatt in California giant slalom

    Austria's Marco Schwarz won his first World Cup giant slalom beating Swiss favourite Marco Odermatt by three hundredths of a second at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday.Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader who earned World Championships giant slalom and downhill gold in Courchevel this month, led after the first run but the pressure was on after a fine second effort from Schwarz.

  • Jon Scheyer sets 80-year Duke basketball record that Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski couldn't

    On Saturday night against Virginia Tech, the 35-year-old Jon Scheyer got his 21st win, accomplishing something Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski didn't.

  • Norway protests target wind farm on land used by herders

    Dozens of activists, including Greta Thunberg of neighboring Sweden, were blocking the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry in Oslo Monday to protest a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway. The protesters from organizations called Young Friends of The Earth Norway and the Norwegian Sami Association’s youth council NSR-Nuorat, say “the ongoing human rights violations” against Sami reindeer herders “must come to an end.” In October 2021, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami people, who have been using the land to raise reindeer for centuries.

  • Powerball numbers for Saturday, February 25, 2023 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $119 million

    The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, February 25, 2023 drawing are in. Did you win the lottery jackpot?

  • Reddit Is Having a Heated Debate About Concert Smoking Etiquette After This Guy Lit Up Next to a Pregnant Stranger

    Marijuana is a pretty contentious subject to begin with, but this Reddit user’s brazen admission to smoking next to a pregnant woman with no regard for her health or consent set off a fiery debate on the platform’s “Am I The A—hole” subreddit. The Redditor explained that they recently attended a concert that had “a […]

  • Colorado WRs coach Brett Bartolone excited for Jordyn Tyson’s return in the fall

    New #cubuffs wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone said he's looking forward to Jordyn Tyson's return in the fall

  • Oklahoma Sooners blast No. 1 UCLA Bruins 14-0

    The Oklahoma Sooners were more than prepared for their matchup with No. 1 UCLA, blasting 6 home runs to support Alex Storako’s shutout of the Bruins.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for Friday, Feb. 24; Tuesday jackpot hits $145M

    The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $126 million with a cash option of $64.5 million for Friday night's drawing.

  • Alabama football expected to hire Robert Bala as next inside linebackers coach | Reports

    Alabama football has hired Robert Bala to be its next inside linebackers coach, according to reports.

  • England miss Jofra Archer and Mark Wood more than they know

    New Zealand is the spiritual home of the dibbly-dobbler: the breed of bowlers that amble in off a few paces, moving the ball a little at a speed that wouldn’t perturb a motorway speed camera. And in the 148th over of New Zealand’s second innings, England summoned one of their own, Harry Brook, trundling in off the wrong foot.

  • Messi, Mbappe and Benzema up for FIFA Best award

    Just like in the World Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe go up against one another for The Best FIFA Men's Player prize for 2022 on Monday, with Ballon d'Or Karim Benzema the other contender.Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times and claimed the FIFA award -– inaugurated in 2016 following FIFA's split with Ballon d'Or organisers France Football –- once in 2019.

  • Why is Kentucky basketball so much better right now? Bruce Pearl explains the evolution.

    Kentucky beat Auburn by 32 points Saturday night, and it could have been worse for the Tigers. The Wildcats are rolling at the right time.

  • Top Twitter reactions to bombshell Russell Wilson report

    Everyone's chimed in with the Russell Wilson drama

  • Honda Classic payout: No trophy for Gerard, Duncan and Cole, but huge paydays

    Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.