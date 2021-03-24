AP journalist Thein Zaw released from detention in Myanmar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ursula Perano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw has been released from custody in Myanmar after he was arrested three weeks ago while covering a protest against the coup, the outlet reports.

Why it matters: Zaw's case highlighted the diminishing press freedoms around the world — especially in countries that are on the precipice of democracy. Zaw was one of six members of the media who were charged with violating a Myanmar law that punishes journalists who incite fear, an arbitrary action, within the public.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "Thanks to all who tried so hard for my release," Zaw said, per the AP, "But one thing that upsets me is that there are some people who are still inside, and I hope that they can get out as soon as possible."

  • The judge dismissed Zaw's case because he was performing his job at the time of his arrest.

The backdrop: Some 40 journalists have been detained or charged since the the start of the coup, according to AP. About half of them are still in jail.

Go deeper: Journalists face record levels of persecution globally

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of Thai protesters demand monarchy reform, release of jailed leaders

    Thousands of protesters gathered in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to demand reform of the monarchy and the release of jailed leaders, days after one of the most violent demonstrations since they began last year. Thailand's youth protest movement emerged last year and has posed the biggest challenge to the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 from an elected government. More than 30 civilians and police were injured in a clash at a protest near the palace on Saturday, after police used water cannon, teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the rally.

  • Turkish women say their safety 'hanging in the balance' after treaty exit

    Beaten by her former boyfriend, Yagmur Denli found healing in her work treating animals and safety in the protection offered by an international treaty on women, once championed by Turkey and now abruptly abandoned by its president. Denli went to the police with pictures of her bruises and won a two-month restraining order against her abuser. While prosecutors looked into Denli's case, she said the restraining order was automatically renewed under the terms of a European convention on preventing violence against women and domestic abuse, known as the Istanbul Convention after the Turkish city where it was drafted in 2011.

  • Japan state-funded hotel deal pays rent to Myanmar defence ministry

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A consortium of private Japanese firms and a Japanese state entity paid rent on a multi-million dollar hotel and office development that ultimately went to Myanmar’s defence ministry, six company and government officials told Reuters. It is the first time Japan has acknowledged the project benefits Myanmar’s defence ministry, which is controlled by the military under the country’s constitution. The payments, starting in 2017, are not illegal but are potentially embarrassing for Japan given United Nations investigators have alleged human rights abuses by Myanmar’s military.

  • Saudi Arabia proposes Yemen cease-fire after Biden administration ends support

    Neither Yemen's government nor Iran-backed Houthis reacted to the cease-fire proposal. Another Saudi-declared cease-fire collapsed last year.

  • New study triples estimate of red snapper in Gulf of Mexico

    There are about three times as many red snapper as previously estimated in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a study released Wednesday about the popular game and table fish over which recreational anglers and federal regulators have fought for years. The $12 million Great Red Snapper Count estimated that the Gulf holds about 110 million adult red snapper -- those at least 2 years old. A 2018 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine fisheries’ estimate was about 36 million.

  • Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

    At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang. The European Union, United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

    Here's what the beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, on the hit NBC mockumentary were doing on their first and last episodes.

  • Queen’s Tenth Great-Grandchild Born on the Bathroom Floor

    Alan Crowhurst/Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild was born Sunday—on the bathroom floor.Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, the former England rugby player Mike, had not been planning a home birth but were unable to make it in time to hospital when the baby, a boy who is 22nd in line to the throne, arrived with a minimum of pomp and circumstance.The unusually informal circumstances of the latest royal birth were disclosed by Mike Tindall on the sports podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.Mike said that after watching rugby matches all weekend: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”As his co-hosts showered him with congratulations, Tindall said he was feeling “brilliant” after the birth at 6pm on Sunday night.At the time the podcast was recorded, the couple had not chosen a name, with Tindall saying: “We always struggle with that, we have never picked one before they arrive.” However a spokesperson for the couple subsequently said Wednesday: “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall.” The baby’s second name is a tribute to Prince Philip who is due to turn 100 in June. He will have no title as Princess Anne’s children were not given “HRH” styling at her request to enable them to lead more normal lives.A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow.”Asked if the baby was “bonny” Tindall said he weighed 8lbs 4oz and arrived “very quickly.”“We didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said.Asked if he was hands-on at the birth, Tindall revealed that a friend of Zara’s who had been present at the birth of the couple’s previous children was on hand again.“She was there and recognized that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time, so yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”Tindall added, “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, and got there just as we’d assumed the position. The second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!”Mike said: “As every man would say, she was a warrior, they always are, we can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through in childbirth. She was back up, we went for a walk this morning with him and it’s all good.”Tindall said he cut the cord: “I was literally like, ‘Snip. Snip-snip. I got a boy, I’m out of here.’Tindall added: “The best thing about being at home was, as soon as he’s wrapped up, skin on skin, [we went] straight downstairs, TV room, golf on, and I’m like, ‘This is what you and me are doing.’”He said he also watched a vintage rugby game from 1996 with his newborn son.“The training has begun already, twelve hours in,” his co-host joked.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry takes second job alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law

    The Duke of Sussex has another new role, this time sitting alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law for a think tank’s six-month study on “information disorder”. Prince Harry, 36, will be a commissioner for the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder, which will examine the “modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions”. The announcement follows news that he has also been named “chief impact officer” with Silicon Valley mental health and life coaching company BetterUp, which uses an app to match clients with one of its network of coaches and mentors.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

  • A Palestinian student at an Israeli university fought and won the right to be vaccinated amidst Israel's uneven rollout

    After Nadiah Sabaneh was denied a vaccine at her university in February, Israel made them available to Palestinian students at Israeli universities.

  • Mexico charges 3, detains 25 in ambush killing of 13 police

    Investigators have identified three people as the suspected masterminds of last week’s ambush slaying of 13 law enforcement officers in central Mexico, and a drug gang appears to have been involved, authorities said Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office in the State of Mexico said 25 others have been detained in the case and are suspected of working for the Familia Michoacana drug gang. Warrants have been issued for the three purported masterminds, but they apparently remain at large.

  • Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths

    Brazil reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time Tuesday amid calls for the government and the new health minister to take action to stem the nation’s resurgence of coronavirus infections. Tuesday’s record toll of 3,251 deaths was driven by the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous, which recorded 1,021 new deaths, far above the previous high of 713 last July. The pandemic has brought the health systems of Brazilian states to near collapse, with hospitals watching their ICU beds fill up and stocks of oxygen required for assisted breathing dwindle.

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth drops threat to vote against white Biden nominees after AAPI representation 'assurances'

    A few hours after saying she would vote against President Biden's white judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees until he picks more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reversed course Tuesday night. Duckworth said through a spokesman that she had received "assurances" from the White House that Biden would elevate AAPI voices and policies, work to confirm more Asian American nominees, and appoint a senior AAPI White House official "to represent the community." Accordingly, the spokesman said, Duckworth "will not stand in the way of President Biden's qualified nominees — which will include more AAPI leaders." "The episode, brief as it was, speaks to the continued precariousness of President Joe Biden's agenda" in a 50-50 Senate, Politico's Playbook notes. Until now, threatening to single-handedly derail a nomination or bill was "the domain of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Duckworth dipped her toes in the same water, and snapped the White House to attention. Will other senators follow suit?" Probably, Politico suggests. "Once you're at the table, you're going to use your voice to advocate for your community. Whether the old guard likes it or not. And appeasing every group isn't easy, especially when one person can stymie your agenda if they're not satisfied." More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisCOVID-19 vaccines appear to cause sharp drop in infections in groups of American, Israeli health-care workers

  • Disney has 20 movies coming out in 2021 - here they all are

    Many of Disney's 2020 lineup was pushed back. From the highly-anticipated "Black Widow" to a few animated films, here's what's coming this year.

  • Here's how to watch the new season of Dexter when it comes out

    Here's how to stream the new season of Dexter when it airs on Showtime.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • Trump pictured entertaining guests maskless at Mar-a-Lago days after COVID outbreak caused its partial closure

    It comes days after Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was forced to close due to an outbreak of COVID among staff.

  • 'No noises, only birds': silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. In the biggest city Yangon, a call by pro-democracy activists for a silent strike turned the streets eerily quiet.