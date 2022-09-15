AP-NORC Poll: Biden's approval rating rises
An AP-Norc Poll shows that President Biden's approval rating has risen once again, however Americans appear to be weary of the state of the economy (Sept. 15)
An AP-Norc Poll shows that President Biden's approval rating has risen once again, however Americans appear to be weary of the state of the economy (Sept. 15)
President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. During a few bleak summer months when gasoline prices peaked and lawmakers appeared deadlocked, the Democrats faced the possibility of blowout losses against Republicans.
"Even though it's a really happy moment, it's also good to remember the worst moments to appreciate it more and to see how big a journey it was," the 2022 US Open winner tells PEOPLE
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has come a long way in his NFL career, returning to the starting position to beat the Denver Broncos.
The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Madison Park Academy in Oakland.
UPDATED with additional photos: After the intensity and suspense of Monday’s Emmy broadcast, the winners, nominees and presenters gathered afterward to blow off some steam. From the Governors Gala to fetes thrown by HBO and Apple, many of the night’s biggest names were there — except for, of course, Jerrod Carmichael, who took his Emmy […]
The Supreme Court denied an attempt by Yeshiva University to prevent an LGBTQ+ student organization from forming on its campus.
In 1985, Fletch took an interesting approach to Gregory McDonald’s novel—essentially keeping the same story but changing the tone, dialing down some of its darker elements and allowing star Chevy Chase to give the character some charm that the novel version often lacked. It worked; the film remains one of Chase’s most revered vehicles, and even McDonald himself was ultimately pleased with the results. But the creative team behind the sequel Fletch Lives opted to ignore McDonald’s existing novels
The Bucks County Republican Committee announced it voted to remove a Doylestown committee woman who entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms
Senate to investigate former prosecutor's claims Trump, Barr tried to use DOJ as a partisan cudgel
The whole house will feel spic-and-span once you deep clean your floors with these top-rated tools.
Mourners wanting to pay their respects to the late Queen have been warned they could have to queue overnight to file past her coffin.
The fat suit, sadly, is the real star of the upcoming A24 film. The Whale Review: Brendan Fraser Can’t Save Darren Aronofsky’s Failure of Empathy Sarah Kurchak
Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state's income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado's Proposition 123 is the first statewide housing initiative in the country to make the ballot for the 2022 election, according to a database of ballot measures maintained by the National Conference of State Legislatures. “We’ve reached a tipping point and we cannot continue to wait on the sidelines and hope that something happens,” Jackie Millet, mayor of the Denver suburb of Lone Tree, told a campaign kickoff event Tuesday in Aurora.
Ukrainian TV host and showman Andriy Bednyakov on his Instagram on Sept. 14 showed a textbook for school students in his hometown, the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.
STORY: A handful of votes remain to be counted, but Andersson, who became Sweden's first woman prime minister last year, said the results showed the right bloc had won."In parliament, they have a one or two seat advantage," Andersson told a news conference. "It's a thin majority, but it is a majority." Andersson said she would ask the speaker of parliament on Thursday (September 15) to relieve her of her duties as prime minister. Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, is the right's candidate to be prime minister. "I will start the work now with forming a new and vigorous government, a government for the whole of Sweden and for all its citizens," Kristersson said in an Instagram video post. Andersson said she understood that many Swedes were worried a party with roots in the white-supremacist fringe was now the country's second biggest party. "I see your concern, and I share it", she said.
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has opened up a 6-point lead over his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the state’s Senate race while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams are deadlocked in the race for Georgia governor, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. Kemp, who beat Abrams narrowly in the state’s 2018…
California voters legalized cannabis last decade. So why is the illegal market more successful than ever?
Most Americans don’t want either President Biden or his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, to run for the White House again in 2024, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill. Two-thirds of voters surveyed – 67 percent – said that Biden shouldn’t seek another term in the Oval Office, with…
SpaceX has had many successful launches, compared with Boeing, which hasn't flown its Starliner rocket yet, NASA's administrator told Newsweek.