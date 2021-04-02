AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

  • FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, some of the last voters wait in line to cast their ballots after the line was cut off at 7 p.m., local time, outside the gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev. Everyone in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. was allowed to vote in Washoe County, where registration is split evenly between the two major parties in the northern part of the state. A new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of sweeping legislation in Congress finds solid support from Americans for Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
  • A new AP-NORC poll finds about half of Republicans and three-quarters of Democrats favor automatic voter registration. Republicans overwhelmingly favor photo ID requirements to vote, as do a slim majority of Democrats.
  • A new AP-NORC poll finds significantly more support among Democrats than Republicans for allowing no-excuse mail voting and for sending a mail-in ballot to all registered voters.
1 / 3

AP Poll Voting Overhaul

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, some of the last voters wait in line to cast their ballots after the line was cut off at 7 p.m., local time, outside the gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev. Everyone in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. was allowed to vote in Washoe County, where registration is split evenly between the two major parties in the northern part of the state. A new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of sweeping legislation in Congress finds solid support from Americans for Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and HANNAH FINGERHUT
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ proposals to overhaul voting in the U.S. won solid -- although not overwhelming -- support from Americans in a new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of the sweeping legislation in Congress.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about half of Americans support expanding access to early and mail voting, while about 3 in 10 opposed the ideas and the rest had no opinion. Automatic voter registration was the most popular Democratic proposal in the survey, endorsed by 60% of Americans.

Generally, the partisan divide was stark, as many Republicans opposed measures that make is easier to register and vote and most Democrats embraced them. About three-quarters of Democrats supported no-excuse voting by mail, for example, but about 6 in 10 Republicans were opposed.

There was one striking exception: Nearly three-quarters of all Americans — including majorities of both parties — said they support laws requiring voters to present photo identification, even as the Democratic proposal would ease those laws.

The sizable number of Americans who expressed no opinion on many of the measures suggests both parties have some room to try to sway public opinion as they ramp up efforts to pressure the Senate to act on the bill.

“When you ask questions that are focused specifically on voting, you can’t help but step into what is a super-charged debate that is still resonating coming off the 2020 election,” said U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, one of the lead sponsors of the Democrats’ bill. “There continues to be a lot of misinformation around what it means to have accurate and fair elections and voting in this country.”

The 2020 presidential election was dominated by coronavirus pandemic-related voting changes and a flood of misinformation and false claims of voter fraud. There was no widespread election fraud, and those claims were rejected by Republican and Democratic election officials in state after state, by U.S. cybersecurity officials and by courts up to the U.S. Supreme Court. And then-Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.

Still, now there is a collective sense of urgency to change how elections are run. But each side is taking a dramatically different path, with state Republicans looking to tighten rules and Democrats in Congress seeking national voting standards.

The two approaches reflect a partisan disagreement over the problem that needs solving. The AP-NORC poll shows a significant split over whether voter suppression or voter fraud is the more pressing concern. While 62% of Democrats say people who are eligible not being allowed to vote is a major problem, just 30% of Republicans do. Sixty-three percent of Republicans but just 19% of Democrats say people voting who are not eligible is a major problem.

Phil DiMenna, a 67-year-old retiree from Ashland, Ohio, who participated in the poll, said he did not think voter suppression or voter fraud were major problems, and he wished politicians of both parties would stop making voting so political.

“Put aside the party lines and do what’s best for the people of the United States,” said DiMenna, who voted for Joe Biden in November. “There is always common ground somewhere.”

The poll found bipartisan agreement on requiring all voters to provide photo identification at their polling place -- something that more than a dozen mostly Republican-led states have implemented. Not all these states have strict rules, though, and many allow voters to sign an affidavit if they don’t have their photo ID with them.

Overall, 72% are in favor of requiring voters to provide photo identification to vote, while just 13% are opposed. Ninety-one percent of Republicans and 56% of Democrats are in favor. The bill in Congress would require all states with an ID requirement to allow voters to sign a sworn statement under penalty of perjury and have their ballot counted.

The measure is one of several in Democrats’ legislation, which also includes various changes to campaign finance and ethics laws. The House approved its bill in early March, and a companion measure has had its first hearing in the Senate.

Final passage, however, depends on whether Democrats, who have a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, are willing to toss out legislative rules that currently require 60 votes for most bills to advance. Republican lawmakers are universally opposed to the voting overhaul, calling it a Democratic power grab and federal intrusion into states’ rights to administer elections.

Democrats are hoping to use the federal effort to thwart state proposals that would restrict access to the polls. The Brennan Center for Justice counts 360 voting restriction bills introduced this year. Five have already been enacted, and 29 others have passed at least one legislative chamber, the group says.

The AP-NORC poll suggests a strong base of support that voting advocates can build on, according to Wendy Weiser, who leads the democracy program at the Brennan Center.

“The two things that increase support are people learning more about the reforms and how they work and people experiencing those reforms in practice in their own communities,” Weiser said.

This has been the case with Ann Cobb, a 56-year-old former customer service representative who lives in Calhoun, Georgia, where state lawmakers years earlier did away with requiring an excuse to vote absentee. She supports keeping it that way so long as voters show proof of identification.

“I think there are more opportunities for fraud with the mail-in voting, but I think if they can make you send in your driver’s license and identification then it should be OK,” said Cobb, who voted for President Donald Trump in November but changed her party registration to independent after a pro-Trump mob's deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Georgia lawmakers have done just that, recently passing a bill that now requires absentee voters to include driver’s license information when requesting and returning mail ballots. And Republican lawmakers in Congress say that is how voting changes should be done -- at the state level.

“Each state has different election laws because each state is different,” said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin, at a recent congressional hearing. “At a time of real record voting turnout, I don’t think it’s time to be mandating a one-size-fits-all to our voting system.”

Other elements of the Democratic bill would restore voting rights to felons and require same-day voter registration. The poll found 51% of Americans in favor of allowing a citizen who has completed a prison sentence for a felony to vote upon release, while 20% are opposed. Fifty-three percent of Americans say they support allowing citizens to register and vote on the same day at polling places, while 27% are opposed.

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to be in favor of both proposals.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,166 adults was conducted March 26-29 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Recommended Stories

  • The Vaccine Rollout and COVID Déjà Vu

    The recent claim by public-health officials such as Dr. Birx that much of COVID-19 could have been prevented by better government policies points to the fact that the public-health profession lacks a basic understanding of how incentives affect disease prevention and control. Indeed, watching many aspects of the response to COVID-19 has been something of a series of déjà-vu experiences for public-health economists. The recent war of words over some of the population’s lack of demand for vaccines during its rollout is illustrative of the issues. As opposed to focusing on incentives, the public-health community is obsessed with words and messaging. They questioned whether President Trump supported the vaccines that his own Operation Warp Speed enabled, which of course he clarified he did. Never mind that before the election, Joe Biden had raised doubts about the safety of vaccines approved by the Trump administration. However, in the end, incentives, not words, will drive the demand (or lack thereof) for a vaccine during its rollout. The demand for vaccines depends on whether the benefit from reduced infection risk outweighs the full cost of being inoculated, including the attendant side effects and time and transportation costs involved. Therefore, demand will fall during a vaccine rollout as the risk of infection falls, but the various costs of inoculation will remain the same. This falling demand is likely to be more evident in the case of COVID as early vaccine rationing covered high-risk, and therefore high-demand, individuals. You don’t need conspiracy theories or misinformation to explain why we may not reach the high vaccination rates the public-health community wants for herd immunity. The later stages of the COVID-vaccine rollout will involve (mainly younger) people weighing the small probability of (for most) a flu-like infection against the uncertainty about — and lack of evidence on — long-term side effects of a vaccine yet to be definitively approved by the FDA. Indeed, the flu-like side effects associated with taking the vaccine are not substantially different from the COVID-19 disease for many. In this connection, it’s worth noting that less than half of the adult population, primarily the high-risk demographic, take the opportunity to receive regular flu vaccines, and that’s with well-proven vaccines and an absence of side effects. Many of those planning not to take a COVID shot raise side-effects concerns. The recent American Rescue Plan Act was a missed opportunity to confront the impact of the rollout itself on lowering future demand. It only allocated a few percentage points of the funding to the rollout, which is currently by far the most important issue for the economy. The public-health community’s ignorance of the role that incentives can play in establishing an appropriate response to a disease predates COVID. Indeed, in response to this shortcoming, the field of economic epidemiology emerged decades ago to address how incentives drive disease occurrence and what those incentives imply for the effects and value of government intervention. The experiences with COVID mirror many major past lessons of this field. The first is that the course of an epidemic disease is often driven by incentives in the private sector rather than by government policy. This is obvious for noncommunicable diseases, such as, say, obesity, but is also the case for communicable ones — despite what the policy debates across the world would suggest. The second is that government prevention — e.g., regulations and subsidies for preventive behavior — often have limited impact. With COVID, vastly different policies have led to largely similar outcomes. Indeed, states with the greatest public intervention have suffered the largest COVID losses on a per-capita basis. The old-school, or, to use Biden’s term, “Neanderthal,” rationale for these public policies when it comes to communicable diseases is based on externalities. In other words, preventing one person’s communicable disease confers benefits to others (by reducing the disease’s spread), which, therefore, justifies government intervention. However, to better understand the impact of government policies on the course of a disease, it’s necessary to look at how they interact with private initiatives. In the short run, steps taken by the state may have much less of an effect than often thought. Individuals typically react more rapidly than governments do. Governments can lock you down, but so can you, and more quickly — and that matters. President Reagan’s late response to HIV — or President Obama’s to H1N1 — are extreme illustrations of government lagging behind the private sector, but the same was true for early COVID mandates. For example, restaurant attendance was already down on average by about 85 percent in early 2020 by the time some states banned it. Recent research at the University of Chicago confirms this overall pattern. This lack of policy impact is often true in the long run, too. Because more disease incentivizes individuals to protect themselves more, we see disease cycles such as that for COVID. Prevention falls off as the risk of infection subsides, and a rise in cases then follows. New outbreaks prompt people to take more care, and cases fall again. But this implies that if government policy drives down cases temporarily, as, say, was the case with the March 2020 federal guidance, private prevention measures slip, leading to the disease’s reemergence as we have seen with the multiple COVID waves in the U.S. The impact of public prevention has less of an effect than might be hoped because of the way that it “crowds out” private prevention. The third lesson that COVID illustrates is that the incentives that encourage a focus on prevention against the disease often mean that the losses arising from prevention greatly exceed the losses due to reduced health from the disease. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, economists quantified the total loss, both from the disease directly and from the preventive measures taken to combat it. They found that about 80 percent of the total loss stemmed from prevention, because of the consequent forgone economic activity. Policy needs therefore to be focused on the total loss; the economic science on this suggests that the U.S. actually did better than countries that were often held up as role models at the time. The fourth lesson stems from the third and ultimately drove Operation Warp Speed. It is that medical innovation is often the cheapest form of prevention and therefore the key to lowering the total loss dominated by prevention-measure-induced loss. For example, the successful drugs for HIV or bariatric surgery for obesity are much cheaper forms of disease prevention than changing the demand for reproduction and food, hard-wired into us by evolution. Likewise, forgoing economic activity has put a high price on prevention of COVID across the globe, but this cost has now been reduced to the cost of vaccine production. Medical R&D spending in the tens of billions is again turning out to be a cheaper alternative to prevent disease than behavioral change costing trillions in economic losses across the world. Indeed, all the world’s proponents of socialized medicine, which includes most of the public-health community, are now lining up to get access to the vaccines that U.S. capitalism delivered. Though medical discoveries come from across the world, the more market-based pricing in the U.S. is responsible for about 70 percent of the global returns on the decades of past R&D investments that through cumulative innovation have led to the COVID vaccines. In summary, public-health experts, unlike economists, have no expertise in how incentives drive the course of a disease and the damage it causes, or how such incentives affect government intervention. Nor do they appear to have the expertise how to quantitatively evaluate the impact of such intervention on the total cost (disease plus prevention) of the disease. We have seen this lack of knowledge painfully play out during the COVID-19 pandemic during which the public-health profession has been pretty much reduced to counting cases and stressing prevention when infections rise. This falls far short of what we should be entitled to expect from experts. Next time around we can surely do better.

  • QAnon Community Outraged by Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Investigation … Except for the Wrong Reason

    It's almost as if the conspiracy theorists aren't actually that concerned about child trafficking

  • Hunter Biden opens up about family intervention, laptop reports

    Hunter Biden described an emotional intervention his family staged at his father's home in Wilmington during the 2020 presidential campaign.

  • New Matt Gaetz Bombshell Report Alleges Drugs, Sex, Money... And Receipts

    The New York Times said Gaetz and his friend used Apple Pay and Cash App for drug-fueled sexual encounters in Florida hotels.

  • Bo Bichette accidentally convinces ESPN host that he wrote a Justin Bieber song

    Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette sung a Justin Bieber song so well that an ESPN host was convinced he wrote it.

  • Former paramedic, accused of killing wife, faces arson charges

    Joshua Hunsucker, awaiting trial on suspicion of poisoning and killing his wife with eyedrops, is now accused of setting a fire inside a helicopter while in flight.

  • Idris Elba says at the heart of 'Concrete Cowboy' is 'community'

    The new Netflix film 'Concrete Cowboy' sheds light on Philadelphia's Black cowboy culture. Idris Elba said learning the history of the community was “an eye opener.” The actor also discussed becoming a children’s book author. (April 1)

  • Daniel Craig returning for two 'Knives Out' sequels for Netflix in blockbuster deal

    Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc for two entirely new mysteries.

  • Niger's Mohamed Bazoum sworn in as president after failed coup

    Mohamed Bazoum becomes the first elected leader to follow another since independence.

  • Hate speech cases are hard to win. So police, prosecutors use workarounds to jail white extremists

    It's easier for law enforcement to get a conviction using traditional charges instead of federal hate crimes laws, The Marshall Project reports.

  • Camera traps capture educational clips of Costa Rican wildlife

    Video shared on social media showed animals including a white-tailed deer, nine-banded armadillo, common black hawk, tamandua and an ocelot.The video is part of an ongoing project between Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring and the local Matapalo School that began in 2019, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring told Reuters in an email.The students helped place camera traps in forests around the community to record wildlife and learn about the animals and how the camera traps work, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring added.

  • Inside the ‘Lord of the Flies’ factionalism now plaguing Trumpland

    Distrust, whisper campaigns and a bit of backstabbing are rampant as aides scramble for access and power.

  • Biden supports moving MLB All-Star Game after Georgia voting restrictions

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would support moving MLB's July All-Star Game from Atlanta as a protest against Georgia's new voting restrictions. "I would strongly support them doing that," Biden told ESPN. Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says the law is "another step to making our elections fair and secure."

  • Georgia Governor Says State's Voter Suppression Law Isn't About Fraud

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said during an interview with WABE, an Atlanta-based NPR affiliate, that the state’s recent law limiting access to the ballot box has nothing to do with voter fraud.

  • Two more Oath Keepers added to larger conspiracy; suspects provided security for Roger Stone

    Joshua James and Robert Minuta, two members of the Oath Keepers, were added to a larger federal conspiracy case in the deadly assault on the Capitol.

  • Republican lawmakers hit back at Delta after CEO blasts Georgia voting law as undemocratic

    Republicans in the Georgia House vote to strip Delta of a tax break worth tens of millions of dollars annually.

  • Officials discovered nearly 200 baby tortoises wrapped in plastic in a suitcase in a Galapagos airport

    The tortoise hatchlings were discovered wrapped in plastic in a red suitcase bound for the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Sunday.

  • McCarthy calls allegations against Gaetz 'serious,' plans to speak with him

    Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor and said he and his family were the victims of a $25 million extortion plot.

  • NHL roundup: Mathew Barzal nets hat trick as Isles rout Caps

    Mathew Barzal racked up three goals and two assists while teammate Jordan Eberle added two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders defeated the Washington Capitals 8-4 on Thursday in Uniondale, N.Y. Barzal completed his third career hat trick by batting a puck out of the air and in with just over a minute left. Josh Bailey contributed a goal and two assists for New York, which also got goals from Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas.

  • Joe Alwyn and ‘1917’ Star Dean-Charles Chapman Join Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

    EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alwyn and Dean-Charles Chapman have joined the cast of Catherine Called Birdy, which has Lena Dunham writing and directing. Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey are also on board. The project is a Working Title Films production in association with Good Thing Going with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett producing. Liz Watson […]