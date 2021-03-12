AP-NORC poll: People of color bear COVID-19's economic brunt

  • FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, Mexican migrants carry a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Brooklyn, New York. The Hispanic community in the U.S. has been one of the groups most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new poll from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to have experienced job and other income losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
  • FILE - In this April 18, 2020, file photo, people wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. A new poll from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to have experienced job and other income losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
  • A new AP-NORC poll finds that Black and Hispanic Americans are about twice as likely as white Americans to say they have a close friend or relative who has died of COVID-19.
  • A new AP-NORC poll finds that about 4 in 10 Hispanic Americans and 3 in 10 Black Americans say someone in their household was laid off during the pandemic. Only about 2 in 10 white Americans say the same.
  • A new AP-NORC poll finds that about a quarter of Hispanic and Black Americans say income loss from the pandemic still has a major impact on their household finances. Only 12% of white Americans say the same.
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak One Year AP Poll Racial Injustice

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020 file photo, Mexican migrants carry a statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Brooklyn, New York. The Hispanic community in the U.S. has been one of the groups most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new poll from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to have experienced job and other income losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
AARON MORRISON, KAT STAFFORD and EMILY SWANSON
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A year ago, Elvia Banuelos’ life was looking up. The 39-year-old mother of two young children said she felt confident about a new management-level job with the U.S. Census Bureau — she would earn money to supplement the child support she receives to keep her children healthy, happy and in day care.

But when the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic last March, forcing hundreds of millions of people into strict lockdown, Banuelos’ outlook changed. The new job fell through, the child support payments stopped because of a job loss and she became a stay-at-home mom when day cares shuttered.

“The only thing I could do was make my rent, so everything else was difficult,” said Banuelos, of Orland, California.

Millions of Americans have experienced a devastating toll during the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, from lost loved ones to lost jobs. More than 530,000 people have died in the United States. Those losses haven’t hit all Americans equally, with communities of color hit especially hard by both the virus and the economic fallout.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that compared with white Americans, Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to have experienced job and other income losses during the pandemic, and those who have lost income are more likely to have found themselves in deep financial holes.

That’s on top of Black and Hispanic Americans being more likely than white Americans to say they are close to someone who has died from COVID-19 and less likely to have received a vaccination. The pandemic has killed Black and Hispanic Americans at rates disproportionate to their population in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Banuelos, who identifies as Latina, said the disparity in pandemic experiences between “the upper class and people who are in a tighter situation” became glaringly clear to her early on in the pandemic. Even after two rounds of federal direct stimulus checks, she felt she was further behind than well-off Americans.

The relief “didn’t last that long,” Banuelos said.

Overall, 62% of Hispanic Americans and 54% of Black Americans have lost some form of household income during the pandemic, including job losses, pay cuts, cuts in hours and unpaid leave, compared with 45% of white Americans.

For other racial and ethnic groups, including Asian Americans and Native Americans, sample sizes are too small to analyze in the AP-NORC poll.

Jeremy Shouse, a restaurant manager from North Carolina, saw his hours greatly reduced during the early months of the pandemic when the small business was forced to shut down. Shouse, a 33-year-old Black man, said the restaurant has since reopened but went from making more than $5,000 in-house per day prior to the pandemic to only $200 on some days.

“One year later and things still aren’t the same,” Shouse said, adding his wages have dropped 20%.

About 6 in 10 Hispanics and about half of Black Americans say their households are still facing the impacts of income loss from the pandemic, compared with about 4 in 10 white Americans. Black and Hispanic Americans are also especially likely to say that impact has been a major one.

“We find that systemic racism plays a huge role in this process,” said Rashawn Ray, a fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institute who co-authored a recent report on racial disparities and the pandemic in Detroit. “I think what we’re going to see once the dust settles is that the racial wealth gap has actually increased.”

There have long been racial disparities in how Americans experience economic downturns and recessions. However, following a recovery from the Great Recession and well into the Trump administration, the unemployment gap between Black and white Americans narrowed amid strong job growth and economic activity. But a recent analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found a gap that had declined to as little as 3 percentage points rose to 5.4 percentage points last August, erasing some of the gains made during the recovery.

The AP-NORC poll also finds Hispanic Americans are especially likely to think it will take a long time to dig their way out of the financial hole. About half of Hispanics say that they are still feeling the effects of income loss and that it will take at least six months to recover financially. About a third of Black Americans say the same, compared with about a quarter of white Americans.

Forty-one percent of Hispanic Americans say their current household income is lower than it was at the start of the pandemic, compared with 29% of Black Americans and 25% of white Americans.

And about 4 in 10 Black and Hispanic Americans have been unable to pay a bill in the last month, compared with about 2 in 10 white Americans.

For people of color, the trauma experienced due to economic turmoil has been compounded by immense personal losses. About 30% of Black and Hispanic Americans say they have a close friend or relative who has died from the coronavirus since last March, compared with 15% of white Americans.

Debra Fraser-Howze, founder of Choose Healthy Life, an initiative working to address public health disparities through the Black church, said she is confident in the Black community’s ability to recover economically and medically.

“The emergency economic situation of the community is dismal,” Fraser-Howze said, “and it’s going to be worse for a long time. But we are a community of survivors — we came through slavery and Jim Crow. We figured out how to stay alive. I do believe and have faith that our community will come back.”

___

Swanson reported from Washington. Morrison, who reported from New York, and Stafford, who reported from Detroit, are members of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,434 adults was conducted Feb. 25-March 1 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Recommended Stories

  • Spain has distributed all suspect AstraZeneca vaccine batch, minister says

    Spanish health services have already distributed all the doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that some countries suspect may cause severe side effects, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday. Several Nordic countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot on Thursday following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. "This batch was already supplied and distributed," Darias said on Spanish RNE radio station on Friday, adding the frequency of blood clots among vaccinated people was no higher than among the general population.

  • 1 year after Broadway dimmed its lights, here’s how 3 performers kept afloat

    While this week marks one year since the World Health Organization deemed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, it also marks one year for millions of Americans who had to adjust their lives to remote learning and working. In New York City, many Broadway professionals had to pivot to side hustles or find other jobs in order to pay the bills as they waited for the lights on Broadway to shine again. “Most people don’t really see how much there is that goes into what we do for a living in general,” John Kristiansen, president of the Costume Industry Coalition and the lead dress maker at John Kristiansen New York, Inc. “It’s been really week to week trying to figure out what’s going to happen the next week if we’re going to have enough work.”

  • 'It's exhausting.' A year of distance learning wears thin

    A year later, the unplanned experiment with distance learning continues for thousands of students who have yet to set foot back in classrooms. The Associated Press followed four students on a typical day to find out how they’re coping a year into the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not quite 9 a.m. and Kristen King is on her living room couch, a Chromebook propped on a TV tray.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • EU to sanction Chinese officials over human rights abuses of Uighurs

    The European Union is planning to hit China with sanctions over Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur minority, which has been called genocide. The travel bans and asset freezes on four people and one entity will be the EU’s first human rights sanctions on China since the Tiananmen Square uprising was crushed in 1989. Senior officials in Brussels have agreed to use the EU’s new human rights sanctions regime to target those responsible for violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, The Wall Street Journal reported. The decision will need to be formally approved, which is expected to happen at an EU foreign affairs ministers’ meeting in March. The names of the officials will not be released until then. It will be the second time Brussels has used the “EU Magnitsky Act” to hit human rights abusers after it was used for the first time on March 2 against Russian officials over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. An EU spokesperson refused to comment on the new sanctions but said that the sanctions over Mr Navalny’s imprisonment “were the first listings under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime but will not be the last.” Activists called on the UK to impose its own human rights sanctions on Beijing. Benedict Rogers, the chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, said the EU move left “no excuse” for Britain to not apply its own measures. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, told the UN Human Rights Council in February that Uighurs were facing abuses on "an industrial scale". The EU sanctions are likely to be applied, despite differing views in the bloc over how to confront China, which Brussels terms a “competitor, partner and systemic rival”. While wanting to confront China over human rights abuses, Brussels is also seeking to ratify an investment accord with Beijing. The sanctions targeted at individuals will not harm the Chinese economy as other sanctions can do. They will be announced as part of a package of sanctions targeting 11 human rights abusers and four entities in China, Eritrea, Libya, North Korea, Russia, and South Sudan, the EU Observer website reported. The new Russian sanctions are linked to abuses in Chechnya. On Thursday night, the EU criticised the electoral reform in Hong Kong, which reduces the amount of elected representatives in the Hong Kong Legislative Council. The EU’s chief diplomat said the move would have a “significant impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism”. Josep Borrell said it was a violation of China's international commitments and warned the EU would "consider taking additional steps".

  • Facebook, Google fight bill that would help U.S. news industry

    Lobbyists for Facebook and Google threw their weight against new U.S. legislation that seeks to aid struggling news publishers by allowing them to negotiate collectively against the tech companies over revenue sharing and other deals. U.S. lawmakers introduced the plan in Congress on Wednesday to address a perceived power imbalance between news outlets and the tech giants. Google, which declined comment on the proposal, launched a website https://blog.google/supportingnews#overview on Thursday asserting it is "one of the world's biggest financial supporters of journalism" by virtue of the ad revenue and content licensing fees it provides to media.

  • AP-NORC poll: Pandemic stirs up heartache, hope

    Even with a half a million Americans dead and counting, public concern for contracting coronavirus is dropping, according to a new AP-NORC poll that highlights divisions between heartache and hope as much of the country itches for normalcy. (March 11)

  • Georgetown law professor fired over remarks about Black students

    The law school's dean described the remarks as "abhorrent" and "reprehensible." Another professor was put on administrative leave.

  • The Shyft Group (SHYF) Stock Jumps 12.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    The Shyft Group (SHYF) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Mexico's Congress approves landmark cannabis bill

    Mexico's lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved a bill that would decriminalize cannabis for recreational, medical and scientific uses, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world's largest markets for the plant. Backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the bill marks a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels. "Today we are making history," said Simey Olvera, a lawmaker from Lopez Obrador's ruling Morena party who was wearing a mask with marijuana leaves printed on it.

  • UK exports to European Union drop 40% in January

    Official figures show a sharp drop in trade in goods with the EU as the Brexit transition period ended.

  • Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in South Africa aged 72

    The king, one of South Africa's most influential traditional leaders, had ruled since 1971.

  • Biden administration says it’s struggling for right message on immigration

    “I will certainly agree that we are trying to walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Ambassador Roberta Jacobson.

  • Nixon's White House counsel, who played a key role in the Watergate scandal, says Trump could get indicted by the Manhattan DA within days

    John Dean, who turned on Nixon and became a key witness in the Watergate coverup, was commenting on Michael Cohen's latest activity.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? White House says some payments will arrive ‘as early as this weekend’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • ‘Comeback Cats’ strike again! Panthers rally from 3 down in third to beat Columbus in OT

    The Florida Panthers had been in situations like the one they faced in the third period Thursday, although never quite so dire.

  • Cole — and his dad — looking forward to return of fans

    Gerrit Cole is looking forward to having his father at Yankee Stadium on opening day to watch him pitch in person in pinstripes for the first time. Mark Cole grew up a Yankees fan in Syracuse, New York, but his son's first season after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract was played in empty ballparks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. New York expects some seats will be allowed to be filled when it hosts Toronto for its April 1 opener.

  • What’s in Joe Biden’s Covid stimulus bill? House set to vote on huge economic rescue package

    American Rescue Act will be the second-largest economic stimulus bill in US history if passed

  • Australian leader says Quad meeting will anchor stability

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday his first-ever meeting with President Joe Biden as well as the leaders of India and Japan will become an anchor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007. China has called the so-called Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages