AP-NORC poll: Trump virus treatment hits new low

With the November election less than 100 days away, a new poll finds more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump's presidency. (July 28)

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you, everybody.

JULIE PACE: Really, really interesting things that came out of our most recent polling is just how perilous his position is right now politically and how he has found himself on the wrong side of a lot of the issues that the country is dealing with, you know, particularly on the coronavirus pandemic.

EMILY SWANSON: Our poll finds that Americans emphatically think that the country is not headed in the right direction. So we found that about 8 in 10 Americans think that the country is headed in the wrong direction. That's the highest point that we've measured over the course of Trump's presidency.

DONALD TRUMP: I have. And if, you know, in certain instances-- I think you really-- I think you want to travel with them are there are instances where you really can use them.

DARLENE SUPERVILLE: He finds himself on the wrong side of a lot of these issues that voters are going to be taking with them into the voting booth or at their kitchen table when they fill out their mail-in ballot to vote in the November election, and the coronavirus is probably the biggest one. We've seen the president, for much of this time, try to downplay the seriousness of the virus.