AP-NORC poll: Voting vital despite dour US outlook

Associated Press

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the Superdome on Sunday morning wearing Ja'Marr Chase's No. 1 LSU jersey from a college national championship triumph over Clemson three football seasons ago. “I just wanted to pay tribute to the people of Louisiana and all the fans, playing in the stadium we won the national title game in,” Burrow explained, adding that Chase is "from here and we made a lot of great plays together at LSU.” The gesture also foreshadowed what Burrow, who won the Heisman at LSU, and Chase, a Biletnikoff Award winner, were about to do in their return to New Orleans as pros against the Saints.