AP PHOTOS: Afghans desperate; Taliban face economic ruin

·3 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times.

Since the chaotic Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul, an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn’t enough money for hospitals.

Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the capital, Kabul. Weak and fragile, 4-month-old Najeeb was badly malnourished.

The World Health Organization is warning of millions of children suffering malnutrition, and the United Nations says 97% of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.

For millions living in camps for the displaced or sitting outside government ministries seeking help, the only source of warmth is to huddle around open wood-burning fires.

Nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. In the Taliban’s Afghanistan there is no money. Sanctions have crippled banks while the U.N., the United States and others struggle to figure out how to get hundreds of millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to Afghans while bypassing the Taliban, even as there are no immediate signs of the widespread corruption that characterized the previous administration.

For many of Afghanistan’s poorest, bread is their only staple. Women line up outside bakeries in the city, young children arrive before dawn to get bread. The majority scramble to find food, and fuel. The statistics provided by the U.N. are grim: Almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, around 60% percent of the population, suffer from acute hunger. As many as 8.7 million Afghans are coping with famine.

School for girls under the Taliban is erratic, and in many provinces they are not allowed to attend school after grade 6, but in more than 10 provinces schools are open. The international community is working on ways to help the schools that are open while encouraging the Taliban to open the rest.

In some areas, such as the western Herat province, teachers and parents together cajole local Taliban leaders to open schools. In schools like Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, it is paying off.

Months ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned of a mass exodus of Afghans should Afghanistan be allowed to free fall into an economic abyss.

The exodus has already begun as thousands stream out of Afghanistan for Iran in desperation. By the hundreds they pack buses that take them from Herat to nearby Nimroz province from where they make the dangerous trek into Iran. Some hope to go further, to Turkey and eventually to Europe — despite Europe’s increasing determination to keep migrants out.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon'

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela's top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year. Maduro's government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country.

  • Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

    Foreigners in South Africa tell photographer Shiraaz Mohamed how they cope with xenophobia and crime.

  • Russia withdraws 10,000 troops from Ukrainian border ahead of planned negotiations next month

    The Russian military has said the troops have returned to their permanent bases after participating in "months-long drills" near the border.

  • More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax

    More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban. Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack.

  • UN chief calls Desmond Tutu 'an inspiration to generations'

    During the darkest days of apartheid, he was a shining beacon for social justice, freedom and non-violent resistance. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. “Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

  • China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

    China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui, governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province since 2017, has replaced him, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday. United Nations researchers and human rights activists estimate more than one million Muslims have been detained in camps in western China's Xinjiang region.

  • Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

    The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan's two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday. Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.

  • Pentagon to cut stateside cost-of-living stipend for thousands of troops in 2022

    The Department of Defense (DoD) announced last week that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non-metropolitan counties in the continental United States will be cut off from a cost-of-living allowance starting Jan. 1.

  • Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

    Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children were missing Saturday after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports. Purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.

  • Pete Davidson Was Seen Driving Kim Kardashian's Rolls Royce In Beverly Hills

    This week, comedian Pete Davidson was seen driving media moguls Kim Kardashian’s Rolls-Royce in Beverly Hills. The 28-year-old was out shopping solo.

  • Photos of aftermath of massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

    Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The international aid group Save the Children said that two of its staffers were missing in the massacre, which sparked outrage against the military that took power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Israel plans to double settlement in Golan Heights

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday the country intends to double the amount of settlers living in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights with a multimillion-dollar plan meant to further consolidate Israel’s hold on the territory it captured from Syria more than five decades ago. Bennett said the new investment in the region was prompted by the Trump administration's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the swath of land and by the Biden administration’s indication that it will not soon challenge that decision.

  • U.S. Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a leading liberal House Democrat, has asked President Joe Biden to continue focusing on his social spending legislation and urged him to use executive action despite Senator Joe Manchin's public rejection of the plan. In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday, Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), wrote that the CPC will soon release a plan for some actions like lowering costs, protecting the health of families, and tackling climate action. "The Progressive Caucus will continue to work toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible", she wrote in the newspaper https://wapo.st/32jgLRb.

  • View from the Right: Justice prevails in Rittenhouse trial

    Despite intense public pressure, juries show great courage and wisdom, such as in the recent Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial in Kenosha, Wisc.

  • World marks 30th anniversary of Soviet Union's collapse

    World marks 30th anniversary of Soviet Union's collapse

  • Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

    Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had been in poor health for some time and it was not immediately clear what caused her death, Hays told The Associated Press.

  • Japan to pay companies to keep sensitive patents secret- Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will compensate companies to keep secret patents with potential military applications under proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without citing sources. The patents under review in the proposed economic security legislation will include technology that can help develop nuclear weapons, such as uranium enrichment and cutting-edge innovations like quantum technology, the financial daily said.

  • Covid lockdowns plunged nearly a million people into poverty, warns think tank

    The Covid-19 lockdowns pushed 900,000 people into poverty and further measures would jeopardise the recovery from the earlier restrictions, according to a think tank run by a former Conservative welfare adviser.

  • Davis Mills says Texans’ intent was to burn clock, not score despite TD pass to WR Nico Collins

    Houston Texans QB Davis Mills says the offense was trying to actually melt clock on the drive that led to WR Nico Collins' touchdown.

  • Aid group says Myanmar's military killed dozens during attack

    An international aid group Saturday accused Myanmar's military of killing at least 38 people, including women and children, during an attack in Kayah state.Why it matters: Myanmar's ruling military, which came into power by overthrowing the country's democratically elected government, has amassed widespread criticism for the growing violence in the region. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Since claiming power, the army has killed hundreds of people parti