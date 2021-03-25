AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

  • FILE - In this Dec. 16, 1971, file photo, Pakistan’s Gen. Niazi, second from left, signs the surrender document as chief of India’s Eastern command Gen. Aurora, left, looks on surrounded by other commanders in Dacca, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 1971, file photo, Bangladeshi guerrillas beat a victim as they torture and execute four men suspected of collaborating with Pakistani militiamen accused of murder, rape and looting during months of civil war in Dacca, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, Michel Laurent, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 6, 1972, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, right, welcomes Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, left, as he arrives on a two- day visit to India at the Calcutta airport in India. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1972, file photo, Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman walks towards a battery of microphones to address an estimated one million people at a rally in Dacca’s Race Course Ground. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 22, 1971, file photo, Urdu-speaking Biharis who came to East Pakistan from India’s Bihar state during and after the partition in 1947 sit at the Mohammadpur refugee camp in Dacca, Bangladesh. Many of them have lost their family members to Mukti Bahini, the military arm of Bangladesh, as the Biharis sided with Pakistan military during the independence war. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Laurent, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 1971, file photo, soldiers of the Mukti Bahini, the military arm of Bangladesh, standing and three among four men who were to be executed, sitting, raise their palms in Islamic prayer in Dacca, Bangladesh. The four men were executed publicly witnessed by some five thousand people including children. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Horst Faas, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 14, 1971, file photo, East Pakistani villagers cheer at an advancing Indian army tank, manufactured by the Russians, as it moves towards Bogra, East Pakistan. Indian army tanks with mounted infantry had broken through heavily defended East Pakistani positions. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1971, file photo, a group of evacuees stands beside as a British transport plane arrives at an airstrip to evacuate foreigners from the East Pakistani capital in Dacca. The evacuation took place during a six- hour truce after three attempts that were turned back by gunfire. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 11, 1971, file photo, a Mukti Bahini soldier, left, tries to keep the crowd under control as they cheer the acting Bangladesh president and the acting government during a public meeting in Jessore, East Pakistan. The city Hall with Indian soldiers standing guard on the roof is seen behind. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 8, 1971, file photo, Indian troops stand guard at a road crossing to Dacca after capturing Jessore town, East Pakistan. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 11, 1971, file photo, a bus fully laden with Bengali refugees prepares to leave as more of them wait for transport in a suburb of Dacca. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent, File)
  • FILE - In this April 9, 1971, file photo, people of Pangsa village, East Pakistan chant 'Joy Bangla' slogans to express support for Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his Liberation Fighters. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent, File)
  • FILE - In this April 8, 1971, file photo, Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Bengali Liberation Army troops chant 'Joy Bangla' slogans in Kushtia, East Pakistan, April 8, 1971. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1971, file photo, Indian army’s forward artillery observers direct fire in East Pakistan. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE -In this April 19, 1971, file photo, an East Pakistan refugee group seeking safety in India leaves Meherpur, East Pakistan. The group had to seek safety after Bangladesh fighters were forced to retreat by Pakistani government troops. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this March 7, 1971, file photo, East Pakistan's Awami League party leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, addresses a mass gathering beneath the flag proposed for for a new country. At the time this photo was taken, the government in the Bengali speaking Eastern province of Pakistan was running on an informal basis under Rahman's leadership. On the day Rahman declared: “The struggle this time is for emancipation! The struggle this time is for independence!” Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 2, 1971, file photo, armed East Pakistan fighters head for the battle front by pedicab, in Jessore, East Pakistan. The town, near the border with India, was the scene of fierce fighting between East Pakistan followers of Bengali nationalist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Pakistan Army forces. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 2, 1971, file photo, troops of Bangladesh Freedom Army, followers of East Pakistan's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman march off to war against Pakistan Army troops, near Jessore, East Pakistan. Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence this year. (AP Photo, File)
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh.

Soldiers stormed the dormitories of students and teachers at Dhaka University, dragging them out and blindfolding them before killing them. Elsewhere in the city, soldiers attacked a police barracks and shot civilians on the streets.

Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

The fight for independence can be traced back Britain's colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent and the new nations that were carved out after its end in 1947. There was India and Pakistan, the latter split into West Pakistan and East Pakistan.

While most in West Pakistan and East Pakistan shared a common religion — Islam — there were key differences, including language, with Bengali being widely spoken in East Pakistan and Urdu in West Pakistan. That became a point of tension in East Pakistan as the West's Urdu-speaking elite rose to power.

For years, hostilities and strikes dominated East Pakistan as calls for independence grew louder. A watershed moment occurred in 1970, when Rahman's Awami League swept the polls in a national election. The military rejected the results, leading to a civil disobedience movement and more calls for independence.

The military responded with Operation Searchlight, the crackdown launched that March night in 1971.

The war would rage until December, when India joined on the side of Bangladesh. Finally on Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan forces surrendered and Bangladesh celebrated its freedom.

