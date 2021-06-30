AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare.

Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted.

Commemorations are to continue through Thursday’s anniversary of the party’s founding as an underground political movement in 1921.

Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

In the decades since, China has risen to become the world’s second largest economy, has placed a space station into orbit and expanded its economic and political influence throughout Asia and the world as part of what the party calls the country's “great rejuvenation.”

Those who oppose the party’s complete control over political life have been imprisoned or intimidated into silence, while heavy-handed policies have been implemented to quell activism among ethnic minorities in Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

Free speech and political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong have been reined in, while China is sending growing sorties of fighter jets around Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory and threatens to invade.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's leader Xi hands out medals amid party celebrations

    Amid celebrations over the centenary of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping has awarded loyal party members with medals and called for adherence to Marxism. Xi’s speech at a ceremony Tuesday follows a lavish celebration at Beijing’s Olympic stadium on Monday night emphasizing China’s rise to economic and political prominence following reforms enacted more than 40 years ago. “All party comrades should take their faith in Marxism and the socialism with Chinese characteristics as their life’s purposes,” Xi said in his address to medal winners.

  • China's Communist Party celebrates centenary

    The evening performance at the Bird Nest National stadium showcased the handover of Hong Kong - a former British colony - to Chinese rule; Chinese President Xi Jinping's major campaign to alleviate poverty; the country's expanding military power and the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.Xi and other senior Chinese officials including premier Li Keqiang attended the performance, with fireworks rocketing into the sky and tens of thousands of people in the audience waving the Chinese national flags.The show culminated with the audience singing the song "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China," and five minutes of fireworks.Many Chinese cheered the celebration by posting online well-wishes for the country and party on social media.

  • At 100, China's Communist Party looks to cement its future

    For China's Communist Party, celebrating its 100th birthday on Thursday is not just about glorifying its past. In the build-up to the July 1 anniversary, Xi and the party have exhorted its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle in the hills of the inland city of Yan'an, where Mao Zedong established himself as party leader in the 1930s. Dug into earthen cliffs, the primitive homes where Mao and his followers lived are now tourist sites for the party faithful and schoolteachers encouraged to spread the word.

  • Xi stresses loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Chinese Communist Party members to remain loyal and continue to serve the people as he awarded a new medal of honour to 29 members as part of the ruling party's 100th anniversary celebrations this week. The medal award ceremony took place in Beijing's Great Hall of the People with much fanfare and was broadcast live on national television, as the party prepares to mark its 100th birthday on Thursday. The Chinese Communist Party had 91.9 million members in 2019, or 6.6% of China's population, and has ruled the country since 1949.

  • International tourism not seen rebounding until 2023 - UN report

    International tourism arrivals are set to stagnate this year, except in some Western markets, causing up to $2.4 trillion in losses, a U.N. study said on Wednesday, adding the sector is not expected to rebound fully until 2023. "The outlook for this year doesn't look much better," Ralf Peters of UNCTAD's trade analysis branch, told a news conference. The report sets out three scenarios for 2021, showing international tourism arrivals forecast to drop by between 63% and 75% from pre-pandemic levels, resulting in losses of between $1.7 trillion and $2.4 trillion.

  • Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran

    President Joe Biden sought to assure Israel that he would not tolerate a nuclear Iran as he met with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday amid a major shakeup in Israeli politics and growing angst in Tel Aviv over the U.S. administration's effort to reenter the Iran nuclear deal. Biden noted that he had ordered airstrikes a day earlier targeting facilities the U.S. military says were used by Iran-backed militia groups near the border between Iraq and Syria. The rhetoric seemed to underscore that he would remain tough on malign Iran activity even as he seeks a diplomatic track to stem Tehran's nuclear program.

  • Endeavor China Appoints Sum Huang as New CEO

    Endeavor’s China subsidiary has appointed Sum Huang as its chief executive, the company said Tuesday. Huang was most recently the co-founder and partner of Shanghai-headquartered content provider XG Entertainment, which raised capital from Alibaba CICC and YF Capital during his tenure. He helped the company build its content development and production business, produced live concerts, […]

  • Variant surge at border forces Bangladesh into new lockdown

    In a state-run hospital near Bangladesh's border with India, Shahinul Islam prays his father does not become one of the facility's more than 300 patients who've died this month from the coronavirus. Relatives rush in and out, desperately trying to find oxygen cylinders for their loved ones. The crowds of COVID-19 patients and worried kin are new scenes for the 1,200-bed Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, which serves border communities being overrun by the more infectious delta variant first detected in neighboring India.

  • Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

    Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands. Since Thailand’s pandemic restrictions on travel were imposed in early 2020, tourism has fallen off a cliff, and nowhere has it been felt more than the resort island off the country's southern coast, where nearly 95% of the economy is related to the industry. Instead of the hotel quarantines required elsewhere in Thailand, tourists on Phuket will be able to roam the entire island, but not travel to other parts of the country for 14 days.

  • Factbox: A hundred years on, how the Communist Party dominates China

    China's ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. The Communist Party of China (CCP) was founded in 1921, holding its first congress in Shanghai, with the help of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, during a turbulent period after the country had a decade earlier cast off 2,000 years of dynastic rule. Its founders took inspiration from Marxism, after seeing how other political models had failed in China.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy media buckles under China pressure

    A journalist's arrest and changes at a pro-democracy website show 'chilling' impact on media freedom.

  • Former journalist at Hong Kong's Apple Daily released on bail

    A former senior journalist at Hong Kong's now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was released from custody on Tuesday, two days after he was arrested at the airport, media reported. Fung Wai-kong, 57, became the latest person from the media outlet to be targeted after a raid on the newspaper by 500 officers nearly two weeks ago and the arrests of five executives, two of whom have been charged under a sweeping new national security law. Live footage showed Fung leaving a Hong Kong police station but he declined to comment to reporters.

  • HSBC Loses Four Bond Bankers as China Spats Hurt Dealmaking

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has lost about a third of its debt capital markets team covering Chinese state-owned enterprises, a sign the bank is still struggling to win back favor in Beijing three years after becoming embroiled in geopolitical spats between China and the West.The departures in recent weeks include two managing directors, John Hai and Jiang Song, who led client coverage of Chinese investment-grade issuers including SOEs, according to people familiar with the matter who asked

  • Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case

    TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in a scandal-ridden, cult-like upstate New York group, is facing sentencing Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader. Mack — best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville” — is set to appear Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court. “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she wrote.

  • Taiwan boy thrown 27 times during judo class taken off life support

    The 7-year-old had suffered severe brain haemorrhaging after a judo class in April.

  • Some still hope for democracy in Hong Kong

    In a bustling shopping district in Hong Kong, Herbert Chow is walking a fine line.He's selling memories of the pro-Democracy demonstrations that swept the city in 2019.Chow runs a chain of children's clothing stores called Chickeeduck.But this particular shop - with its protest-themed T-shirts, stickers and and pins -could cross the line into crime under the city's National Security Law.It was handed down by Beijing a year ago, and could mean up to life in prison for what mainland China deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.Chow's shop has already been raided by policeBut he says he isn't budging"I obey the law. I haven't violated the law. The red line of the national security law is always moving. If selling these products is considered inciting the public, if they dare to sink so low, I will fight to the end."Chow says he still hopes for a democratic future.And he isn't alone.Independent journalist Jade Chung focuses her reporting on the city's most vulnerable.She says that over the past year self-censorship has crept in, making interviewees and reporters more careful about what they say.But she also says she has no plans to stop."I still hope to stay and make this city my ideal place. At least I can uphold values. I don't want the new practices to replace them."Critics say the national security law is being used to chip away at freedoms and stifle dissent.Authorities have made certain songs and slogans illegal.The public broadcaster has removed protest-related archives.And democracy books have been pulled from the shelves of public libraries.Like the shop owner and the journalist, filmmaker Kiwi Chow has his eye to the future.Working on a documentary of the protests, he says, to preserve the memory"If I really get arrested, I will find comfort in the fact that I am being punished for carrying out justice. And so, I am at peace. I have already passed the challenge of fear."Hong Kong this week also marks the 24th anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese ruleActivist groups have applied for permission to hold a rally.But police have refused.

  • China's unprecedented crackdown on its internet sector

    China is clamping down on its internet sector.Not even the likes of e-commerce giant Alibaba are safe, with it receiving a record-breaking fine in April.Beijing's competition regulator is dishing out fines and investigating some of the biggest names in the "platform economy", after issuing anti-monopoly guidelines that target internet platforms.Let's look at five of Beijing's highest-profile targets.Firstly, there's the antitrust probe into Didi, just as the ride-hailing giant gears up for America's potentially largest IPO of the year.The investigation will see if it's guilty of uncompetitive practices that squeezed out smaller rivals, and whether the pricing mechanism used by Didi's core ride-hailing business is transparent enough, sources told Reuters. Alibaba got hit with a record $2.78 billion fine in April, after it was found guilty of abusing its dominant market position since 2015, by preventing merchants from using other online e-commerce platforms. The fine was about 4% of Alibaba's 2019 domestic revenue.China torpedoed the $37 billion listing of Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group in November.That came after company founder Jack Ma said the country's financial and regulatory system stifled innovation.Chinese regulators imposed a sweeping restructuring on the fintech giant, Forcing it to turn itself into a financial holding firm.Tencent could face a penalty of at least $1.5 billion for anti-competitive practices and not properly reporting past acquisitions and investments for antitrust reviews.It's also been told it may have to give up exclusive music streaming rights, and may even be forced to sell its acquired music apps.Regulators also launched an antitrust investigation into food delivery giant Meituan.It had an estimated 68.2% of China's food delivery market in the second quarter of 2020, according to Trustdata.So why is all of this happening now?Some analysts say the government fears they'll grow too powerful if left unchecked.

  • China setting pace in central bank digital currency -Japan ex-regulator Endo

    China's progress toward issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will have a huge impact on how quickly advanced economies follow suit, former top Japanese financial regulator Toshihide Endo told Reuters. Central banks have accelerated efforts to develop digital currencies to modernise financial systems. The People's Bank of China is leading after launching trials, whereas the Bank of Japan (BOJ) only began its CBDC project in April.

  • Hurricanes may strain condo collapse rescue efforts. Authorities work to split resources

    With the possibility of a busy hurricane season, which has seen four named storms, and a massive rescue operation at the Surfside condominium collapse, rescue crews could be caught in the middle of two disasters.

  • Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation

    The New York City Commission on Human Rights has fined Fox News $1 million, the largest penalty in its history, for violations of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation. As part of a settlement agreement announced Tuesday, Fox also agreed to mandate anti-harassment training for its New York-based staff and contributors and to temporarily drop a policy requiring people who allege misconduct to enter into binding arbitration. The penalty stems from an investigation that began in 2017 following several reports of what the commission called “rampant abuse” at the popular news and opinion outlet.