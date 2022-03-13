AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

The Associated Press
·1 min read

As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. Another soldier dug a foxhole.

In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Underground, many people sheltered in basements without electricity.

Irpin is also where Russian troops on Sunday opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague.

AP photographers captured scenes of devastation in Irpin and around Ukraine on Sunday, the 18th day of the war. The shells of bombed-out buildings and a damaged kindergarten classroom in Kharkiv. Rubble in besieged Mariupol. Firefighters trying to douse flames in a ruined food storage facility in the capital, Kyiv.

Since their invasion, Russian forces have struggled in their advance across Ukraine, and have besieged several cities, pummeling them with strikes and leading to a series of humanitarian crises.

In a hospital in Brovary, the photos show doctors and nurses working on people who were injured and lost limbs.

Other images showed life for refugees in shelters in western Ukraine and in neighboring countries. A boy worked on a puzzle; a family huddled behind a pile of suitcases; a mother read to her young child in a room crowded with beds.

Recommended Stories

  • Filmmaker And Journalist Brent Renaud Killed While Covering War In Ukraine

    UPDATED, with additional details: Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed when Russian troops opened fire while he was covering the war in Ukraine, authorities said on Sunday. The head of Kyiv’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, also said that another journalist was injured. Renaud had done work for The New York Times, but was not […]

  • Russian shells fall in town near Kharkiv

    Russian shells have hit the small Ukrainian town of Dergachi, on the outskirts of Kharkiv (March 13)

  • Zelenskiy visits wounded soldiers

    STORY: Some of the soldiers in the video were said to have been wounded in Hostomel and Irpin, the two cities where fierce fighting against Russian troops took place.Zelenskiy handed out awards and offered the patients words of encouragement, saying, "Get well! I wish you strength. Well done to you! We are doing it for you and you carry this burden on your shoulders.”Earlier on Sunday, Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134 a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people had been killed.

  • Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

    Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine. The 50-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas, native was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said the area has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days.

  • Former Russian foreign minister: China will 'never' treat Putin as 'equal'

    Former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev believes Russia is now vulnerable, and China will exploit its position of strength in any future deals Putin seeks.

  • Ukraine war gives Taiwan's military reservist reform new impetus

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists training under a new scheme to bolster war readiness on Saturday, a programme that has gotten added impetus from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, given China's bellicosity against the island. The war in Ukraine has stirred debate in Chinese-claimed Taiwan about its own readiness and tactics should Beijing ever make good on threats to take the island by force. Taiwan's government announced late last year a reform of the training of its reserve forces, including doubling down on combat and shooting exercises.

  • American journalist killed in Ukraine remembered as 'gifted and kind'

    The journalism and media communities mourned the death of American documentarian Brent Renaud on Sunday after he was killed in the fighting in Ukraine.On Sunday, Kyiv authorities shared on social media that Renaud, 51, had been shot dead in Irpen, Ukraine. Photos of his passport and his New York Times press pass were also shared, identifying him having worked for the news organization.The editorial leadership for Time Magazine, for whom Renaud...

  • U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Irpin, Ukraine police say

    Ukrainian police said U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud was killed in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

  • U.S. Army soldier dead after training incident at Fort Irwin National Training Center

    Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, died Thursday during his brigade's collective training in California, the U.S. Army said.

  • How Claiming Social Security Early Will Affect Spousal Benefits

    Even if you never worked a day, you could be eligible for Social Security benefits based on the earnings of your husband or wife. Or, if you worked but earned considerably less than your spouse, you...

  • Chicago First Alert Weather: Springlike temperatures coming

    CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 5:30 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022.

  • American journalist killed in Ukraine 'paid his life' for covering war, Kyiv police chief says

    "A 51-year-old world-renowned media correspondent was shot in Irpen today," Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov wrote on Facebook.

  • Auschwitz Memorial fact-checks MSNBC guest's Hitler claim

    Critics claim McFaul painted Hitler in a more positive light

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposes its military shortcomings

    Military experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated Ukraine's army and its people. David R. Stone, the William E. Odom professor of Russian studies, joins CBS News to discuss the history behind the conflict and Russia's strategy.

  • 'This is a crime against democracy' Zelensky decries reported abduction of Ukrainian Mayor

    President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian officials say the mayor of southern Ukraine's Melitopol was kidnapped by Russian soldiers occupying the city. In an address the Ukrainian president calls the actions of Russian troops "a sign of the weakness" and says that those living in democracies will equate them with "the actions of ISIS terrorists."

  • Iran says it fired missiles near US consulate in Iraq

    Iran on Sunday claimed responsibility for several missile strikes near the U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, saying that the attack was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of the Iran Revolutionary Guard.The attack resulted in no injuries, according to the Associated Press.The country's Revolutionary Guard said in a statement the attack was launched against an Israeli "strategic center of...

  • Russian forces close in on Kyiv

    Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities are intensifying as forces edge closer to Kyiv.

  • a Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

    (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal from Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/12/2022

  • 'They started shooting at us' -journalist wounded in Ukraine

    STORY: Speaking from a stretcher before being taken into surgery, Juan gave his account of what happened during the attack."We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. So, the driver turned around and they kept shooting. It's two of us, my friend is Brent Renaud and he’s been shot and left behind.” he said.At the time of the interview, Juan did not seem to know if Renaud had survived the attack.U.S. and European media reported that the injured journalist was Juan Arredondo, also American.

  • MSNBC Guest Michael McFaul Apologizes for ‘Mistaken’ Comparison of Putin to Hitler on ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

    Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia erroneously said, "One difference between Putin and Hitler is that Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans"