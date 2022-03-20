AP PHOTOS: Day 25: Anguish, honoring the dead in Ukraine

The Associated Press
·1 min read

A mother tightly embraces her distraught son, who arrived at a train station in Lviv from the besieged city of Mariupol, his lips quivering and head bowed as her hands cradle his cheeks.

A woman in a blue veil covers her eyes and cries on a bus while waiting for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary after she evacuated the village of Bobrik.

Red and yellow tulips cover the coffin of a Ukraine marine who died in combat. Family members and Ukrainian servicemen attend his funeral ceremony of Kyiv.

On Day 25 of Russia's war on Ukraine, upended lives, bitter goodbyes and a day of prayer are captured in Associated Press photographs.

Worshippers bow their heads while a woman looks skyward inside the Transfiguration of Jesus Orthodox Cathedral in Kyiv. In another photograph, a woman receives communion at the church.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, a religious ceremony is performed alongside a van carrying the bodies of three civilians recently recovered from the frontline town of Horenka. Another photo in Kyiv shows coffins waiting to be burned.

Draped in a bright blue garment outside in the cold, a woman listens to a police officer while waiting with other neighbors to be cleared to enter their apartments damaged by a bomb in their Kyiv neighborhood. In another photo, she surveys the damage of her destroyed apartment, the daylight peeking through blown windows in the background.

Recommended Stories

  • Mariupol, under heavy bombardment, buries its dead by roadside

    Andrei is busy burying dead neighbours in a makeshift grave by the roadside, opposite a bombed-out apartment block. Sunday marks just another day of horror and confusion in Mariupol, the port city in eastern Ukraine that has seen some of the heaviest bombardment and fighting since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24. "The bombs did not kill them but all this... the situation - the basements, the lack of physical activity, the stress, the cold as well," he said.

  • Lincoln Project sponsors pro-democracy coalition

    The founders of The Lincoln Project are helping unite over two dozen political groups as "The Union," aiming to mobilize tens of thousands of volunteers in legal, tech and communications capacities ahead of the midterms and 2024 election, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The goal is to fight against threats to democracy at the ballot box and beyond. Senior adviser Joe Trippi told Axios roughly 500 lawyers have asked to help, and many former local journalists have registered to assist with commu

  • At SXSW, American Airlines CEO says carrier is betting big on Austin

    "We're really committed to Austin and we'll be here for a long time and will continue to expand," CEO Doug Parker said during a SXSW panel.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    At least 1 dead, 28 wounded in a shooting at an Arkansas car show. And fears are rising over Russian-organized "concentration and prisoner camps." It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Why a 'quagmire' might be the most realistic goal of new US surge in military aid to Ukraine

    Could a surge in US military aid to Ukraine push Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

  • ‘Hope never dies’: Ukrainian pastor seeks unity for Russian-speaking congregation in Texas

    As Vladimir Putin continues an unprovoked war, a Texas pastor from Ukraine struggles to hold together his Russian-speaking, Christian congregation.

  • Chernobyl staff rotated out for first time since site's capture -IAEA

    Around half the single shift of staff who have been working non-stop at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl since Russian forces seized the site last month have been relieved by other Ukrainian staff, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday. More than three weeks ago Russian forces took control of the waste facilities near the now-defunct power plant that was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. The shift that happened to be working then had been on duty constantly since and unable to rotate out, which the International Atomic Energy Agency had said posed a growing threat to safety as they were exhausted and working under extreme pressure.

  • Steelers confirm interview with Rick Spielman for vacant GM job

    Rick Spielman could be trading purple for black and yellow in Pittsburgh

  • 'Please help us': Weary voices call from Mariupol, where bodies line streets

    Blockaded by Putin's army with no electricity and rapidly dwindling supplies, residents could only pray for an escape route.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare photo from inside their royal plane on Jubilee trip

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have delighted fans with a rare, behind-the-scenes photo from inside their royal plane.

  • Zelensky: Siege of Mariupol a 'terror that will be remembered for centuries to come'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Russia's siege on the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is a "terror that will be remembered for centuries."Over the weekend, officials from the Mariupol city government alleged that thousands of residents were being forcibly transported to Russia. Russia last week shelled a theater in the city where hundreds of women, families with young children and the elderly were seeking shelter. "To...

  • Zelensky criticizes Israel's response to Russian war in speech to lawmakers

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored Israeli lawmakers on Sunday to help his country defend itself against Russia, The Jerusalem Post reported. In a speech to the Israeli Knesset, Zelensky asked why government officials there have yet to place sanctions on Russia similar to those imposed by the U.S. and Europe. He also asked that Israel send its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine to help protect its citizens from Russian...

  • Volodomyr Zelensky compares Russian invasion of Ukraine to Hitler’s ‘final solution’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likened Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Hitler’s “final solution” as he attacked Israel’s “indifference” towards Kyiv in an address to the country’s MPs.

  • Nancy Pelosi speaks about infrastructure law at broken bridge in Delray Beach

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined Representative Lois Frankel, Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark and U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson at a news conference Saturday morning from the George Bush Boulevard Bridge in Delray Beach.

  • Italy baker makes 'peace' bread, sweets for Ukraine refugees

    A small bakery in northern Italy is trying to do its part to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Baker Matteo Cunsolo is making and selling “peace bread” in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, with proceeds going to a charitable fund helping refugees who cross into Italy or who are remaining in Ukraine. In addition, Cunsolo and area bakers have made 600 kilograms (1,325 pounds) of cookies to give out to young refugees.

  • Ukrainian family in Newton collecting medical supplies for those on the frontlines

    Ukrainian family in Newton collecting medical supplies for those on the frontlines

  • Flow of Ukrainian refugees tests central Europe's limits

    STORY: European officials on Sunday said their countries were running out of room to comfortably house some of the nearly 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.Most have arrived at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary, according to data compiled by the U.N. refugee agency, putting pressure on the EU countries trying to shelter them.At Poland’s busiest crossing, Jorge Galindo, a communications officer for the International Organization for Migration, said there are reports that another surge of refugees may be coming."We don’t know how many people and we don’t know when they will arrive. What we can say for sure is that after three weeks since the start of the war we continue seeing flows on a daily basis, over 10,000 every day just at this border crossing alone, Medyka.”More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland. In the capital of Warsaw, refugees waited in line for a third day in front of the National Stadium, which has been temporarily turned into an administrative office to register new arrivals.Natalia Strelcova arrived in Poland from an area near the Ukrainian city of Dnipro."Rockets started to fly and residents saw it. It’s difficult, it becomes scary, panic starts, and you want to run away somewhere. It’s harder because of children, we were worried that something would happen to them.”Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

  • Putin throws his legacy in with the likes of Pol Pot and Idi Amin

    Putin's rule draws striking parallels to organized crime with mafioso motives.

  • Durbin says China's Xi must decide his place in history

    Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will need to decide what his place in history will be amid Beijing's seemingly neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine."President Xi has to decide his place in history and China's place in the world. If they are going to be part of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his barbaric conduct in Ukraine, he's going to run the risk of discrediting his...

  • Sandra Bullock on having a newborn during Jesse James split: 'How do you process grief and not hurt your child?'

    The Oscar winner also choked up as she spoke about her fears in raising two Black children.