AP PHOTOS on Day 38: Retreating troops leave devastation

The Associated Press
·1 min read

In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, civilians cheer as a convoy arrives bringing aid, including food, to an area that had been occupied by Russian troops.

A Ukrainian soldier checks the body of a man dressed in civilian clothes for possible booby traps left by retreating Russian forces. Locals said the dead in Bucha were civilians killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned residents that Russian forces were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and even corpses. Anti-tank mines were scattered across a bridge in Bucha.

In Irpin, crosses honoring the civilians killed during fighting mark a mass grave in the forest. In town, a Ukrainian soldier plays a pick-up game of soccer in front of buildings with shattered windows.

Elsewhere, protesters hold posters bearing the image of Zelenskyy during an anti-war rally at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland.

Recommended Stories

  • 'How quickly we begin to appreciate the ordinary': Ukrainians talk surviving Putin's war

    These are the stories of those still in Ukraine and those who have fled the bombs and violence of Putin's war.

  • DOD announces transfer of Guantánamo Bay detainee

    The Pentagon announced on Saturday that it had transferred Guantánamo Bay detainee Sufiyan Barhoumi to Algeria after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin alerted Congress last month about intentions to repatriate him. The move followed a recommendation by the Periodic Review Board (PRB) to have Barhoumi relocated to Algeria, his native country, after it decided in August…

  • Jan. 6 Panel's 6-Hour Interview With Jared Kushner ‘Really Valuable,’ Lawmaker Says

    "He was able to voluntarily provide information to us, to verify, substantiate," Rep. Elaine Luria said as the House committee continues to probe the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Hundreds of Ukrainians ‘forced to dig trenches’ for Russian troops, rights group claims

    At least 500 people have been taken hostage near Kyiv, says Ukraine’s Media Initiative for Human Rights

  • Phoenix police investigate shooting death of 21-year-old man near 35th Avenue, Greenway Road

    Zyion Parker, 21, was shot and killed near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road on Saturday morning.

  • US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

    An Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years has been released and sent back to his homeland. The Department of Defense announced Saturday that Sufyian Barhoumi was repatriated with assurances from the Algerian government that he would be treated humanely there and that security measures would be imposed to reduce the risk that he could pose a threat in the future. The Pentagon did not provide details about those security measures, which could include restrictions on travel.

  • Hong Kong urges testing, Shanghai struggles under lockdown

    Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for COVID-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week. The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain its worst outbreak with authorities sending mixed signals about testing and lockdowns. Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    A Red Cross convoy was heading to Mariupol, set to try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of deliberately mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw or are pushed out by Ukrainian forces.

  • Liberia taxi driver: How returning $50,000 changed Emmanuel Tuloe's life

    Liberian Emmanuel Tuloe decided not to keep the bundle of cash he found at the side of the road.

  • AP source: Guardians, RP Clase agree to $20M, 5-year deal

    After striking out in free agency, the Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their own, agreeing to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday. Clase's deal is pending him passing a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. Clase missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs.

  • AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

    Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road. Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge.

  • Jan. 6 committee member says Jared Kushner interview was 'valuable'

    Jan. 6 committee member says Jared Kushner interview was 'valuable'

  • US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

    U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery.

  • Putin will never 'give up on Ukraine' as long as he's in the Kremlin, top Russia expert warns

    Angela Stent, a top Russia expert, said Russia is "not serious" about peace talks and is just looking to "buy time" as it continues the war.

  • Russians rally to Putin, who hits 83% approval

    Polls and interviews show many Russians now accept the Kremlin’s assertion that their country is under siege from the West, the New York Times reports.Driving the news: Polls released this week by Russia’s most respected independent pollster, Levada, put Putin's approval rating at 83%, up from 69% in January. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.81% said they supported the war, citing the "need to protect Russian speakers as its primary justification," per t

  • Zelensky: Russian land mines create "catastrophic" threat to Ukrainian civilians

    Russian land mines left by retreating Russian forces in Ukraine's capital region are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Saturday, AP reports.Driving the news: Russian forces are leaving mines, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed" around civilian homes, Zelensky said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: Ukraine and its Western allies are reporting

  • Russia 'putting mines in bodies and booby traps in homes' as it retreats from around Kyiv

    Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia troops of booby-trapping corpses and homes with mines and trip wires as they retreat from the north of Ukraine.

  • Eye Opener: Ukraine says Russia planting mines

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people that retreating Russian forces are leaving mines. Also, the Labor Department reports that the unemployment rate is close to its pre-pandemic level. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • You have 24 hours to get these cooling bamboo sheets for 50% off at Amazon

    Give your bed that spring makeover you've been dreaming about.

  • Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

    After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.