AP PHOTOS: A day in the life of an Indian child scavenger

  • Imradul Ali, 10, prays with others in a classroom in a school near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, second from left, studies with other students at a school near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, right, and his friends go to a school near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, puts on a pair of shoes which he salvaged from a landfill before going to school from his rented kitchen cum bedroom on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, center, takes his school bag from his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, as he leaves for school from his rented kitchen cum bedroom on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, left, wears a shirt as his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, pours oil on his head as he prepares to leave for school from his rented kitchen cum bedroom on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, walks back home after collecting recyclable material on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, places in front of his one bedroom rented house, a yellow bag which contains recyclable material he collected from a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, left, draws on his copy book as his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, prepares food in their rented kitchen cum bedroom house near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, displays at his home baby chicks which he found at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, left, talks to his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, at his rented house after returning from a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, center, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, collects recyclable material from a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, center, plays as he looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, left, and his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, arrive to look for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, left, and his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, take a break as they look for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, blows a balloon which salvaged from a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, looks for recyclable material at a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Imradul Ali, 10, left, and his mother Anuwara Beghum, 30, return after collecting recyclable materials from a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
1 / 22

India Child Scavenger Photo Gallery

Imradul Ali, 10, prays with others in a classroom in a school near a landfill on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Once school is done for the day, Ali, rushes home to change out of his uniform so that he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast. Coming from a family of scavengers or “rag pickers," Ali started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money. Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
ANUPAM NATH

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Once school is done for the day, 10-year-old Imradul Ali rushes home to change out of his uniform so he can start his job as a scavenger in India’s remote northeast.

Armed with a gunny bag, he goes to a landfill in the slums of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. Here, he hunts through heaps of other people’s garbage, searching for plastic bottles, glass or anything salvageable he can recycle or sell. Around him, cows graze on the mountains of waste that line the site.

Ali comes from a family of scavengers, or “rag pickers” — his father, mother and elder brother all earn their income through it. He started doing it over a year ago to help his family make more money.

The family was hit hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they couldn’t go to the landfill and sift through garbage for things to sell. They struggled during the months-long lockdown in India, but were able to get food through the help of aid organizations.

Ali says he doesn’t want to spend his life doing this, but he doesn’t know what the future holds. “I want to continue going to school and would like to be a rich man,” he said.

He earns up to 100 rupees ($1.30) a day, while the rest of his family makes about 250 rupees ($3.30) each.

“It’s very difficult to run a family by rag-picking,” said Ali’s mother, Anuwara Begum.

Scavenging is filthy and dangerous work. While there is no exact count, aid groups say around 4 million people in India work as scavengers. It is effectively the primary recycling system in the country, but the work is not environmentally friendly. Those who do it have few rights and are exposed to deadly poisons every day.

India’s last census in 2011 put the total number of child laborers between the ages of 5 and 14, including scavengers, at around 10 million.

Thadeus Kujur, who runs the Snehalaya charitable group, says it’s always sad to see children collecting scraps instead of going to school. His group runs five childcare institutions, taking care of 185 boys and girls, and has helped 20,000 children over seven years. “We carry out motivational programs for poor parents to realize the value of education before putting their children into schools,” he said.

According to a new World Bank Group and U.N. Children’s Fund analysis, an estimated one in six children, or 356 million globally, lived in extreme poverty before the pandemic began — and the number is expected to worsen significantly.

Ali’s father wants his son to continue going to school, hoping he will run his own shop or get a coveted government job when he grows up, putting an end to their suffering.

As for Ali, he wants to drive a car and wishes to own one in the future. “I want good food and clothes,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Rick Perry suggests Texans prefer blackouts to federal energy regulation

    Rick Perry once wanted to get rid of the U.S. Department of Energy. Now, he's apparently fine with temporarily ridding Texas of energy altogether. As the former Republican governor of Texas and energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, Perry had a lot to say about the state's ongoing blackouts amid an unprecedented winter storm. But even as it becomes clear Texas' energy system needs a major overhaul, Perry said Texans would rather remain in the dark if it meant keeping the federal government out, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) office in a blog post published Wednesday. Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas' renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration's focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would make this happen again. Perry did note that natural gas supplies most of Texas' power, not solar and wind, but still claimed Texas would refuse to adopt more of those renewable sources no matter how heavily the federal government subsidizes them. "Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry said. "Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically." More than 4 million households and energy customers in Texas first lost power on Sunday, and 2.5 million remain out as of Wednesday afternoon as temperatures remain near freezing. Several people have died because of the weather, with some people reportedly suffering carbon monoxide poisoning as they turned on ovens or sat in cars to keep warm. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe populists' slipperiest lieWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerability

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 14, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rush Limbaugh's complicated legacy, in 5 tweets from across the political spectrum

    Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday, and both his opponents and admirers are remembering how he shaped today's conservative movement. After Limbaugh's wife announced his death, some of his critics on the left brought up how his show promoted racism and homophobia, and how he emphasized that bigotry within the conservative movement. Rush Limbaugh had a segment called "AIDS update" set to music where he mocked dying gay people so I don't really want hear about 'speaking ill of the dead' today — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 17, 2021 But some liberals acknowledged that while they spent years fighting against Limbaugh, he still succeeded in "la[ying] the groundwork for [former President Donald] Trump and Trumpism," as former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod put it. Whether you loved him or hated him-and there are very few people in between-Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force of historic proportions.Over the past three decades,he did as much to polarize our politics as anyone and laid the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 17, 2021 MSNBC's Chris Hayes similarly put Limbaugh in the conservative hall of fame. I think Newt Gingrich, Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump are three of the five most important and influential conservative figures in American life over the past three decades. (along with Ailes and Murdoch) The conservatism we have is the conservatism they have forged. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 17, 2021 Rich Lowry, the conservative editor of the National Review, meanwhile focused on what he saw as Limbaugh's unmatched sense of humor... He was always a humble man who was incredibly personally generous. Her performed countless acts of kindness that we’ll never hear about — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 17, 2021 ... While other right-wing tweeters repeatedly called out anyone who criticized Limbaugh after his death. If you are celebrating the death of a 70-year-old man with cancer just bc you didn’t like his radio show, you might just be in a hate cult — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe populists' slipperiest lieWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerability

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

    Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of defaming a World War II veteran, maintaining pressure on the top Kremlin foe. Navalny rejects the accusations of slandering the veteran who was featured in a video last year promoting constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe populists' slipperiest lieWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerability

  • North Korean escapee swims for six hours and crawls through drains to defect to South

    South Korea has admitted a second breach in border security in just four months after a man wearing a diving suit and flippers managed to slip across the heavily fortified crossing from the totalitarian North. The escape of the man, reported to be in his twenties, follows an audacious defection in November when a North Korean gymnast vaulted over a three-metre-high security fence without triggering any key sensors. The most recent defector was located on Tuesday after a three-hour manhunt in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South, near the coastal town of Goseong, South Korean officials said. According to a report by newswire Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he had swum for about six hours and passed through an unprotected drainage tunnel to bypass border barricades in his quest for freedom. His footprints were found about two miles south of the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and troops made first sighting of him through a surveillance camera at 4.20am. He was finally captured in the so-called civilian-control zone south of the DMZ, where no civilians are allowed to travel without military permit. He claimed he was a civilian and reportedly expressed his desire to defect.

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Texas power outages visible from space during winter storm. Look at the stark change

    Take a look at the widespread Texas power outages visible from space.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • North Korea attempted to hack Covid-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer

    North Korea has attempted to steal Covid-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. South Korea's Yonhap did not report when the alleged hacking took place or whether it was successful. Last year suspected North Korean hackers tried to break into at least nine health organisations, including Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc, and AstraZeneca. South Korea's intelligence agency said it had foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines. Digital espionage against health bodies, vaccine scientists and drugmakers has intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic as state-backed hacking groups scramble to obtain the latest research and information about the outbreak. North Korea is often accused of turning to an army of hackers to fill cash-strapped government coffers amid international sanctions that ban most international trade with the country. Health experts have said the country's hackers may be more interested in selling the stolen vaccine data than using it to develop a homegrown vaccine. North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus infection, but the NIS had said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the country had active trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing the border in early 2020. Leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has not been seen in public for more than a year, is keeping a low profile to avoid a risk of infection from Covid-19, NIS said, according to Yonhap.